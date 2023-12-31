Mendocino County local news in 2023: a look back at our top stories

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/23 — At The Mendocino Voice, we’ve had a big year in 2023! We turned seven years old (can you believe it?!), and together with you, we weathered storms, outages, floods, fires, and heat waves. Through it all, we continued to bring you local news on everything from county supervisors to the economy and the environment to countywide food, arts and culture news — and we’re sharing some of our favorites with you here.

This year, we also had some exciting news ourselves: we were selected as finalists for two competitive national news awards for our government accountability work advocating for free access to Mendocino County’s public records — the “Community Champion” award from the Institute for Nonprofit News, and the “Government Accountability” award from Local Independent Online News Publishers — although we were more excited when the supervisors rescinded their unlawful fee ordinance! Our work was shared by statewide and national outlets, as well as this year’s “local journalism worth reading” list from the New York Times. We also received support from organizations including the Community Foundation of Mendocino County and Report for America, and our publisher received an Reynolds Journalism Institute fellowship.

Most importantly, we covered issues we know are essential to our readers, and we heard from our friends, neighbors, and readers like you how much they appreciated our coverage. Our focus is always has been on what you tell us is important, from the hills to the county seat: local elections, live fire, weather, and traffic updates as well as resource guides during emergencies so you can stay safe, reporting on essential issues like county government, health, housing, and the economy, and your go-to source for environmental coverage, from reporters Kate Fishman, Dave Brooksher, and and the popular deep dives from our longtime coastal correspondent Frank Hartzell. That also includes our regular coverage of local food and agriculture, events, music and the arts, like our beloved “Mendocino Flavors” and “The Setlist” columns from reporter Sarah Stierch, our weekly dispatches from farm correspondent Casey O’Neill.

Advertisements

Stories like these strengthen our communities, our county, and our local democracy. They need to be told, which is why we started this local news outlet in 2016. But it’s not always easy — or cheap — getting our experienced reporters around the county to check on what’s actually going on when you need it, or making sure our articles are edited, fact-checked, and packed with the useful information you need to navigate your daily life here in Mendocino. We’re proud to be able to pay our reporters and editors for their work so they can prioritize asking important questions, keeping local officials accountable, and bringing you the news you need. We wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of our readers, hundreds of members, and loyal advertisers that keep our news free for everyone to read.

We hope you will support this work and help us bring even more coverage of our community here in Mendocino County — and right now, your donations are doubled — or up to 12x for new monthly contributions — until Dec. 31, thanks to support from Newsmatch.

Advertisements

Here’s a look back at our favorite 2023 stories from our reporters, in the list below. As you can see, we had a hard time narrowing it down! Let us know your favorites or what you want to see reported on next year in the comments, and as always, thanks for reading.

January

February

March

April

Advertisements

May

June

July

Advertisements

August

September

Advertisements

October

November

December

For an even further look back, you can read our 2022 most read stories here, and you can see everything we’ve ever published (almost 5,000 articles) in this chronological list.