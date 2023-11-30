Mendocino Flavors: Three restaurant closures; hot dogs and tamales in Ukiah; new chef at the Benbow Inn; and more tasty food news

MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/23 — Happy holidays, foodies! After a break, I’m happy to be back with a new Mendocino Flavors column.

This year has been a tough year for local restaurants — Mendocino County has lost at least 11 restaurants in the past 11 months, including three more establishments below. The reasons for closing run the gamut from personal reasons and financial loss to landlord drama to retirement. Whatever the reason, it’s always tough to see a small business close in a county that is so tight-knit. Many of us are one degree from someone directly impacted by that closure, whether it’s the owner or an employee.

On the other hand, we saw at least ten new restaurant openings this year. During this season of giving, consider spending your hard-earned dollars at a few local restaurants, whether it is dining in, taking out, getting delivery or buying a gift card for a friend or family member. And don’t forget our numerous food trucks and food stands, which grace empty parking lots, farmers’ markets and special events across the county weekly.

Speaking of local… I’m working on my annual food and beverage gift guide that consists of Mendocino County-made products. Do you have a favorite foodie product or kitchen utensil made locally that you love to give for gifts? I’d love to hear about it at [email protected].

Three restaurants close in November Dahvi’s Kitchen in Willits On September 28, Dahvi’s Kitchen chef-owner Dahvi Hooper posted on social media that her Willits restaurant, which serves a unique mix of fresh Cambodian cuisine and juicy hamburgers, would temporarily close for the month of October. The month came and went and by mid-November, it was clear that Dahvi’s Kitchen would not reopen when the building was listed for sale online.

Before owning Dahvi’s Kitchen, Hooper worked at her mother’s restaurant, the iconic 101 Drive-In in Willits. Hooper opened Dahvi’s Kitchen three weeks before the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders were issued in March 2020. And while it’s at the 101 Drive-In where you can get a milkshake and John Ford Burger or an order of cream cheese wontons with a boba tea, it was at Dahvi’s where one could enjoy rice crepes, shrimp spring rolls, banh mi sandwiches, handmade dumplings, and refreshing papaya salad — all Cambodian staples — or you could indulge in an over-the-top Jalapeno burger as made famous at the 101 Drive-In. Earlier this year, Dahvi’s Kitchen was named the first Blue Zone restaurant in Willits for its healthful food choices.

The complex impacts of being a pandemic-era restaurant combined with the joy of Hooper having her first child in 2021 made being a full-time restaurateur and chef a challenge. “In short, it was tough to make it and still be available for my daughter,” shares Hooper. Known for her hard work ethic and high energy, Hooper has already shifted into the next phase of her life after closing her restaurant. In addition to being able to spend more time with her family, she’s now serving as manager of 101 Drive-In and working as a real estate agent.

Hooper expressed that she is grateful for all the support she’s received from the community over the years, particularly those who spread the word about Dahvi’s Kitchen. She hopes the positive word-of-mouth will continue at 101 Drive-In and her real estate business. For those who find themselves craving Cambodian food in the future, Hooper will be serving up her most popular offerings at the 101 Drive-In soon.

The Dahvi’s Kitchen property in Willits is listed for $325,000. Contact Dahvi Hooper at [email protected] for more information.

Amber’s Diner in Point Arena

In Point Arena, Amber’s Diner, which opened in July, has closed its doors. A much-needed casual dining offering in downtown Point Arena, the gourmet burger joint served up messy smashburgers, Dungeness crab-topped mac and cheese and hand-battered onion rings that many locals considered the best in the county. Earlier this month, Amber’s Diner’s owners Mike and Amanda posted on Facebook on Nov. 5 that “due to issues beyond control, Amber’s will be closed until further notice.” Two days later, on Nov. 7, the couple posted that the restaurant would not reopen.

According to Mike and Amanda, “The building owner forced us to close the restaurant with no plans to reopen.” They said the sudden closure came as a shock and that they recently received word that the landlord would be opening a restaurant of his own in the now closed Amber’s Diner location. However, Mike and Amanda are not giving up hope on their restaurant dream: “We hope to reopen again in a new location at some point in the future…unfortunately it would most likely be in a different town.”

Moonberry in Fort Bragg. (Courtesy photo)

Moonberry in Fort Bragg

Earlier this month, Kassandra Taylor announced the closure of her fun and colorful cafe and shop Moonberry in downtown Fort Bragg. For the past three years, Taylor has sold fresh fruit smoothies, milkshakes, ice cream, coffee and super cute toys. “I poured my heart and soul into this business…and it has been a great joy and satisfaction to serve our community,” Taylor said via an email with me on Monday. She assured me that the reason for closure was neither operational or financial — but for “personal family matters.”

According to Taylor, the shop “has a loyal customer base and a strong reputation in the community.” As a result, she is seeking new ownership to take over Moonberry. “I am committed to finding someone who shares my passion for creating a welcoming and vibrant space for our community,” she said. “I believe that Moonberry has a bright future ahead, and I am confident that the right buyer will continue to build on its success.” Interested parties can contact Kassandra Taylor at [email protected] for more information.

Eddie’s Hot Dogs relocates to Todd Grove Park in Ukiah, now offers tamales Hot dog enthusiasts have been flocking to Eddie’s Hot Dogs since the mobile stand opened in Ukiah in February. This week, owner Eduardo Alvarez announced on social media that he would be operating his stand at Todd Grove Park now through January. In addition to offering up chili dogs, sausages and nachos, Eddie is offering a new line of tamales and coffee for the fall and winter. The new tamales are $5 each and come with sour cream, salsa and cheese. Eddie’s Hot Dogs is open rain or shine, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Todd Grove Park, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah. You can follow Eddie on Instagram here.

Benbow Inn Restaurant in Benbow. (Courtesy photo)

Meanwhile, in Benbow If you’re looking for a good excuse to get out of Mendocino County and head north, make it to the Benbow Inn for dinner, where Garberville culinary legend Cecil Stanfill has joined the restaurant as executive chef. Stanfill, a classically trained chef, operated Cecil’s New Orleans Bistro in Garberville for eighteen years before joining the Benbow team. Prior to operating his own restaurant, Stanfill gained his culinary chops at Commander’s Palace and Dickie Brennan’s in New Orleans. He’ll be updating the menu and also showcasing classic Benbow dishes including steaks and trout. The Benbow Inn’s lounge opens at 3 p.m. for Happy Hour and the dining room is open 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Reservations required for dinner. Benbow Inn, 445 Lake Benbow, Garberville, (707) 923-2124, benbowinn.com.

Donate to feed over 1,500 coastal families, now through December 1 The Fort Bragg Food Bank is holding its annual Turkey Challenge now through Dec. 1. The program aims to purchase turkeys to feed 1,500 families this season. Donations of any fiscal amount are welcome. Donations of $200 or more will be matched up to $25,000 from local donors. Donate online here.

Celebrate Noyo Food Forest at its annual benefit dinner, December 2



The Noyo Food Forest in Fort Bragg is hosting its annual benefit dinner with an all-inclusive farm-to-table dinner. The evening offers a wreath-making workshop, live jazz from Ira and Zida, appetizers, winter cocktails, complimentary wine and beer from local producers and a multi-course family-style supper of chicken and vegetarian tagines, salad and apple cake. There will also be a silent auction featuring many garden and food-centric offerings. Proceeds benefit the Noyo Food Forest’s mission “to cultivate a healthy local food system by creating opportunities for Mendocino Coast youth and community.” Saturday, Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m., $85 per person, ticket available here.

KW Saltwater Grill in Fort Bragg on August 5, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Dine out for the Mendocino Art Center, December 14 KW Saltwater Grill is hosting a dine-out fundraiser for the Mendocino Art Center. A portion of the proceeds from dinner at the grill will go towards the center’s purpose of “inspiring artists and art enthusiasts to embrace the creative process through classes, exhibitions and gatherings.” Thursday, Dec. 14, reservations highly recommended, 5-9 p.m., KW Saltwater Grill, 542 N. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 900-1667, kw-saltwater-grill.squarespace.com.

Small but equally important updates Smokin’ G’s and Big D’s BBQ in Willits is closed for the holidays. The barbecue restaurant is still offering catering for holiday events. Contact them at (707) 513-3228 or [email protected] for more information.

Ukiah Thai Cafe celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. Happy anniversary!

The Gualala Seafood Shack is closed for its annual deep clean Dec. 4 through Dec. 14.

The Bird Cafe & Supper Club in Point Arena is closed for winter break. No time of reopening has been provided.

Rhody’s Garden Cafe at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is closed for the season.

Casa del Sol at Noyo Harbor is open again after being closed for fall break.

The Old Abalone Pub in Westport is closed for winter break and will reopen Feb. 8, 2024.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.