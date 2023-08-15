Cal Fire confirms lightning strikes started thirteen fires in Covelo area

MENDOCINO CO., 8/15/23 – Cal Fire Mendocino Unit (Cal Fire MEU) announced today that thirteen small fires started as a result of lightning strikes on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15. The lightning strikes were part of a weather system of thunderstorms that traveled westerly across northern Mendocino County. The weather system is the result of Tropical Storm Eugene, which is just off the coast of Tijuana, Mexico.

The thirteen confirmed fires are located in rural areas north of Covelo, in the State Responsibility Area, which is managed by Cal Fire. All of the fires were started by lightning strikes on Monday. Several of the fires were started when lightning struck single trees. None of the fires are threatening populated areas at this time.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, Cal Fire MEU reported that two fires are controlled fires, meaning the fires are out and no longer burning. Additionally, nine fires are contained, meaning the fire is surrounded by a perimeter that allows the fire to safely burn without growing in size. There is one fire where forward progress has stopped (it is no longer growing in size but is yet to be contained) and one fire that ground crews are still trying to access since it is in an isolated location.

The confirmed fires are as follows:

Unknown size fire on Bald Mountain in Trinity County. The fire is contained.

10×10 square ft. spot off Mina Road. The fire is controlled.

20×20 square ft. spot at Blueschist Narrows. The fire is contained.

.16 acre at Blands Cove. The fire is contained.

.25 acre fire along Murphy Ridge. The fire is contained.

.25 acre fire near Etsel Ridge. The fire is controlled.

.25 acre fire in Hulls Valley. The fire is contained.

.66 acre fire in Hulls Valley. The fire is contained.

1/8 acre fire at Panther Rock. The fire is contained.

1/3 acre fire on Williams Ridge. The fire is contained.

20 acre fire near Bald Mountain east of County Rd. 520. Forward progress is stopped.

Scanner traffic indicates that there may be new lightning fires being discovered by Cal Fire air crews that are scanning the region, including in the Mendocino National Forest. Crews are working from both air and ground to fight the fires.

According to the National Weather Service Eureka, isolated thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon through northeastern Mendocino County, including Covelo, Willits, Potter Valley, Laytonville, Leggett and Piercy. The thunderstorms may bring little rain, resulting in the possibility of dry lightning. Additionally, the National Interagency Fire Center’s Coordination Center for Northern California has extended the high fire risk through Wednesday.

The hot weather combined with the possibility of dry lightning and gusty winds caused by thunderstorms means the fire risk is high for inland Mendocino County. Learn how to prevent and prepare for wildfires here.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice.