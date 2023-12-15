Ten deliciously delightful Mendocino County gifts for foodies

Cornbread french toast with apple-sorghum syrup, pepitas, fresh fruit and vegan whipped cream. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice) Fog Eater Cafe in Mendocino. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

For the plant-based diner — Gift card to the Fog Eater Cafe

The Fog Eater Cafe in Mendocino is one of the premier veggie-centric restaurants in California. The casual, quirky and colorful cafe offers vegetarian and vegan offerings that the restaurant describes as “California cuisine with a Southern twang.” The menu offers a great introduction to plant-based eating for those who are curious (or meat eaters who need a bit of extra convincing that fried cauliflower can be as good as fried chicken — and trust me, it can). The staff is friendly and welcomes questions about their food offerings, all which are made with organic ingredients, most sourced locally. Dinner and Sunday brunch is offered, and the restaurant serves an interesting selection of natural wines curated from the Fog Bottle Shop, the cafe’s neighboring wine bar. Gift cards are available for purchase at fogeatercafe.com.