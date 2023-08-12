Heat advisory issued with 105+ degree temps forecast for inland Mendocino County

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/12/23 — High temperatures return to Mendocino County for a third time this year starting this Sunday, August 13. The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) is forecasting temperatures to soar across the region, with parts of inland Mendocino County anticipated to reach 106 degrees, and wildland fire risk will increase. Here’s an overview of what to expect.

The extreme heat increases the likelihood of heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, as well as the young, elderly, pets, and plants. We have a list of tips and resources at the bottom of this article on how to be safe during heatwaves.

NWS Eureka has issued multiple heat advisories of inland Mendocino County. The heat advisory starts at 11 a.m. on Sun., August 13 for Round Valley and other parts of northeastern Mendocino County. Starting on Mon., August 14, however, the heat advisory expands to include the rest of inland Mendocino County, including Hopland, Boonville, Ukiah, Willits, Laytonville, Leggett and Piercy. NWS Eureka forecasts temperatures ranging between 96 to 106 degrees in these areas. The heat advisory is in place through 11 p.m. on Wed., August 16. Portions of Lake, Humboldt and Trinity counties are also under the heat advisory. A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of an onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions and the temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days.

Given the high temperatures, it’s likely many inland residents will head to the Mendocino Coast to enjoy nature’s air conditioning. Fort Bragg can expect mostly cloudy and cool weather in the low 60s degrees, and Point Arena is forecast to be partly cloudy in the mid- to high 60s throughout the week.

Due to the high temperatures and dry conditions, the Northern California Geographic Area Coordination Center, which coordinates the mobilization of resources for wildland fire in California, has increased the risk for significant wildland fire potential for Mendocino County from low risk to moderate risk starting Sunday. It’s important to avoid taking any action that could spark a wildfire. Learn how to prepare for and prevent wildfires here.

Mendocino County Public Health has not announced plans to open cooling stations as of Saturday morning. Additionally, PG&E is not anticipating any public safety power shutoffs. We will update this article if that changes.



Due to the diverse weather conditions of North Coast microclimates, hyperlocal weather may vary. You can check the weather forecast for your neighborhood or travel destination here.

Tips from the National Weather Service about heat waves:

Outdoor Activities

Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.



Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.



Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat.

Eating and Drinking

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don’t leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.



Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restricted diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.



Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Cooling Down

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.



Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.



Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.



Take a cool bath or shower.

Check on Others

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves.



Don’t leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cell phones and GPS units, sitting in hot cars.



Make sure rooms are well vented if you are using volatile chemicals.

Heat Safety in Vehicles

Even on mild days in the 70s, studies have shown that the temperature inside a parked vehicle can rapidly rise to a dangerous level for children, pets and even adults. Leaving the windows slightly open does not significantly decrease the heating rate. A dark dashboard or car seat can quickly reach temperatures in the range of 180°F to over 200°F. These objects heat the adjacent air by conduction and convection and also give off long wave radiation, which then heats the air trapped inside a vehicle. Touch a child’s safety seat and safety belt before using it to ensure it’s not too hot before securing a child



Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down, even for just a minute



Teach children not to play in, on, or around cars. They could accidentally trap themselves in a hot vehicle.



Always lock car doors and trunks–even at home–and keep keys out of children’s reach.



Always make sure children have left the car when you reach your destination. Don’t leave sleeping infants in the car.



Click here to learn more and follow these tips to ensure childrens’ safety.