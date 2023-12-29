Restaurants, wineries and establishments that opened and closed in Mendocino County in 2023

MENDOCINO Co. 12/28/23 – This year provided an emotional roller coaster for foodies in Mendocino County. For a large county with a small population, we saw a lot of change in the culinary community.

And while we could delve into the heavy burdens all small business owners experience — from the increased cost of goods to finding and retaining labor to the growing and fast-changing world of social media — let’s not allow challenges to absolve us from supporting those businesses. The smaller the population and the larger the county, it’s vital for locals and tourists alike to support local businesses whenever and however they can.

That can be as simple as dining out, getting take-out or ordering delivery. But support doesn’t always have to be financial. Take a few minutes to write a positive review on Yelp, TripAdvisor or Google. Share a social media post from a favorite business on your own feed and invite your friends to like your favorite restaurant’s social media accounts.

Here’s a list of the establishments that opened and closed in Mendocino County in 2023. What do you miss the most? What are you most excited to try? Share your comments below!

Dahvi’s Kitchen in Willits in 2021. The restaurant closed in September. (Courtesy photo)

Closures

Amber’s Kitchen – After opening in July, Amber’s Kitchen closed its doors in November. A much-needed casual dining offering in downtown Point Arena, the gourmet burger joint served up messy smashburgers, Dungeness crab-topped mac and cheese and hand-battered onion rings that many locals considered the best in the county. According to owners Mike and Amanda, their landlord forced them out and plans to open his own restaurant in the building. The couple hope to open another restaurant in the future.

The Bewildered Pig – The popular and uniquely named Bewildered Pig in Philo closed in May. Owners Janelle Weaver and Daniel Townsend crafted locally foraged and inspired dishes and hosted decadent pop-up celebrations featuring truffles and plenty of pinot noir. Weaver and Townsend, partners in business and life, cited various factors in their decision to close in a lengthy Facebook post including failed lease negotiations, the property being put up for sale by the landlord and the lasting economic impacts of the pandemic.

The Company Kitchen – The Company Kitchen in Philo closed in June. The casual Mexican restaurant opened in March 2023 and seventeen days later the State of California declared a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Keeping a restaurant running during the time that we have been open has been difficult to say the least,” the restaurant shared, “and we wish we could continue to do so, but unfortunately it is no longer possible.”

Dahvi’s Kitchen – Offering Cambodian cuisine and juicy burgers, Dahvi’s closed in September when owner Dahvi Hooper decided to spend more time with her family, including caring for her daughter and working at her mother’s restaurant, the popular Willits hang-out, the 101 Drive-In, all while becoming a real estate agent. Diners miss Hooper’s bahn mi sandwiches and handmade dumplings. But rejoice — Hooper plans to offer her signature dishes during pop-ups at the 101 Drive-In. The Dahvi’s Kitchen property in Willits is listed for $325,000.

Denny’s – Inland Mendocino County’s only Denny’s location closed in August. According to employees, the vintage, hipped-roof Denny’s building needed significant maintenance, making it costly for the company to maintain. Additionally, the property owners declined to renew their lease with Denny’s corporate. Diners needing their Moon Over My Hammy fix will have to head to the Denny’s in Fort Bragg or Santa Rosa. The Ukiah Denny’s building is for sale for $1.25 million.

Closed sign on the locked doors of Geiger’s Long Valley Market on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. (Kate Maxwell/The Mendocino Voice)

Geiger’s Long Valley Market – In a strange and confusing ending, Geiger’s Long Valley Market in Laytonville appeared to close to the public in early December after 78 years in business, although owners have not confirmed if the closure is permanent. The market was the only full-service grocery store in a 25-mile radius. Geiger’s now operates a market in Hopland.

Hangar 39 – The beautifully appointed and very large steakhouse in Ukiah, Hangar 39, closed in February. It opened in 2021 and was the sister restaurant of Cultivo. Ownership cites “the rising employee and food costs that are plaguing businesses around the country” as the reason for closing. It was the third restaurant to hold the space as of its closure.

Moonberry – Kassandra Taylor announced the closure of her fun and colorful cafe and shop in downtown Fort Bragg in December for “personal family reasons.” The shop offered fresh fruit smoothies, milkshakes, ice cream, coffee and quirky gifts and toys. Taylor is currently seeking new ownership to buy the business. Interested parties can contact Kassandra Taylor at [email protected] for more information.

Phillip’s Hill Winery – Founded in 1997, Phillip’s Hill Winery closed in October. Owner-winemaker Toby Hill made his first pinot noir in 2002. An artist before becoming a winemaker, Hill is transforming his winery into an artist studio and returning to his creative roots. Co-owner Natacha Durandet, who oversaw the winery’s hospitality program, is a sommelier and continues to work in the industry.

Queenie’s Roadhouse – One of the biggest closures in the county this year was Queenie’s. Lynn Derrick, chef-owner of Queenie’s Roadhouse in Elk, declared on the restaurant’s Facebook page that she was retiring and closing the restaurant after 22 years of service in February. She described the closure as “a heartbreaking decision,” and that operating Queenie’s “was a most wonderful ride.” A favorite for generations of coast residents and travelers touring Highway 1, Queenie’s organic brunches and burgers served with a side of ocean views are greatly missed. Derrick now serves as the manager of Rhody’s Cafe at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens.

Roland’s Bistro – After ten years of service, Roland’s Bistro closed in February. Owners Ray and Sue Roland described the decision as “heart-wrenching.” Considered the finest dining restaurant in Willits at the time, Roland’s held a special place in the heart of many locals, especially for special occasions. A specific reason for the closure was not provided.

The Slack Tide Café closed in August. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Slack Tide Café – After nearly a year of operations, the Noyo Center for Marine Science closed its Slack Tide Café in August. Located in the former Carine’s Fish Grotto at Noyo Harbor, the café served smoothies, craft coffee, pastries, sandwiches, salads, wine and beer. The original intention was to bring life to the old dockside building, which is owned by the Noyo Center, raising funds for the center while educating the public on the biology of the Noyo River. In an email, the Noyo Center’s executive director Sheila Semans acknowledged that “operating a restaurant is an enormous undertaking” and shared that the café will turn into a research facility.

U Top It Subs & Sweets – A sandwich, coffee and ice cream shop in downtown Ukiah, U Top It closed in September. After years of serving overstuffed sandwiches, Cowlick’s ice cream, fresh salads and froyo, the owners decided to “move in a different direction.”

The Alley Burger at the Alley. The Ukiah restaurant opened a Fort Bragg-based food truck earlier this year. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Openings

The Alley Grill Food Truck – The mobile edition of the Alley Grill in Ukiah, coastal residents craving a juicy burger on the Alley’s signature fresh baked rolls can stop by its food truck, frequently located out front of the Cleone Grocery daily. Times vary, 24400 CA-1, Fort Bragg, instagram.com/alley_grill_food_truck_/

Bad Habit Grill – The Bad Habit Grill in Willits opened in September. The family-owned restaurant offers pupusas, gorditas, sopes, tacos, nachos, burgers and more. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Mon-Tue 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Wed-Sun 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 1726 S. Main St., Suite H, Willits, (707) 380-3861.

Boonmex – Boonmex, a Boonville-based taco truck, made its debut at Anderson Valley Brewing Company in early February. The truck makes appearances at special events throughout Anderson Valley.

Captain Deez – In May, McCarty’s Bar in Redwood Valley acquired a food truck and a few months later Captain Deez popped up on the scene. The truck serves fish & chips, fish tacos, smashburgers, cheesesteaks, chicken strips and other pub grub, including kids’ meals. Wed-Fri 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 391-3709.

Dancing Crow Vineyards – Founded in 2013 by Tony Cartlidge, Dancing Crow crafts sauvignon blanc, rosé, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, chardonnay and blends from sustainable vineyards in Lake and Mendocino Counties. The 44-acre property in Hopland has a working winery and tasting room with $15 tastings of five wines and an elevated $25 tasting of the winery’s upper echelon wines. Guests can order cheese and charcuterie boards or bring their own picnic. The winery is dog-friendly. While visiting, guests can enjoy a wide range of games including chess, cornhole, and more. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended. Thur-Mon 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 12141 Hewlitt & Sturtevant Rd., Hopland, (707) 230-6174, dancingcrow.com.

Chinaloa – If you’re a fan of Chinese and Mexican food, a new truck in Ukiah, Chinaloa, offers you the chance to enjoy your kung pao chicken with a side of tacos. The menu includes classic Chinese-American offerings (i.e., broccoli beef, orange chicken, kung pao chicken, fried rice) and Mexican food (tacos, ceviche, aguachile, quesadillas). Tue-Sat 5-10 p.m., 1800 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 671-4631, instagram.com/chinaloa707.

Delicias Sweets – This family-owned establishment in Willits sells ice cream, smoothies and Mexican pastries and breads. Tue-Fri 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat-Sun 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 39 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 841-0770.

Dijon Seafood & Grill – In March, Dijon Seafood & Grill opened at the Union Lumber Company Store in downtown Fort Bragg where the Bistro used to be. Diners can enjoy fresh seafood, Spanish-style tapas, salads, steaks and vegan entrees while overlooking State Route 1 and historic Fort Bragg through large glass windows. Mon-Sat 12-8 p.m., 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

El Mitote Café – A bright pink coffee stand on wheels, El Mitote Café serves Instagram-worthy Mexican-style coffees, including both sweet and bitter options, as well as Mexican hot chocolate while offering various milk substitutes. Tue-Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 403 Talmage Rd., Ukiah, elmitotecafe.com.

Farola – In July, the Pub in Ukiah started hosting a pop-up called Farola. Today, Farola is a permanent part of the bar. The menu includes authentic empanadas, a deep fried savory turnover or hand pie. There are classic meat empanadas stuffed with ham and cheese, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. Farola also offers canasitas, an open-face empanada. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-8 p.m., at the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 489-1235.

Geiger’s Market in Hopland opened in October. (Serena Alexi/The Mendocino Voice)

Geiger’s Hopland Market – After months of renovations, the Hopland outpost of Geiger’s opened in October. It is the only grocery store in Hopland and offers a butcher shop, fish department and a full-service deli. Mon 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tue-Sat 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 13400 US-101, Hopland, (707) 744-1503.

Good Bones – Located at the former Caspar Inn, a historic roadhouse, Good Bones opened in May. The restaurant serves self-described “coastal comfort food” and natural wines. The menu changes weekly based on the seasons and generally includes housemade breads, salads, and entrees of lamb, beef, chicken and seafood. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Fri-Mon 4-9 p.m., brunch available Sat-Sun 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, goodboneskitchen.com.

Gnar Bar – Offering a diverse array of Asian-inspired dishes, including sushi, ramen, shumai, kimchis and Hawaiian poke, Gnar Bar is the newest take-out focused spot in the county. Located in the heart of Mendocino village, it also offers Japanese snacks and treats. Wed-Mon 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 10450 Lansing St., (707) 684-0682, gnarbar707.com.

Little Dory Seafood Co. – Founded by two Princess Seafood alums, Emily Alsager and Elissa Levin, Little Dory offers fresh-caught seafood from small fisheries. The dynamic fishmonger duo sell their offerings at farmers’ markets and roadside in Point Arena and Gualala. Current offerings include Humboldt Bay Pacific oysters, Alaskan side stripe shrimp, local black cod and rockfish, Alaskan sockeye salmon and more. Dungeness crab coming soon! Fri 3-4 p.m. at 140 Main St., Point Arena and Sat 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on US-1 across from Pay & Take, Gualala, littledoryseafoodco.com.

Mi Mexico – Willits’ newest Mexican restaurant opened in February. Mi Mexico Restaurant serves a variety of Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, fajitas, salads, steak and lots of seafood. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served. Mon-Sun 9 a.m.-10 p.m., 144 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 841-3006.

Mica on December 15, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Mica – Opening in the former site of Hangar 39 in Ukiah, Mica is the brainchild of chef-owner and native of Ukiah, Alan Molina. The restaurant serves dishes that represent the melting pot of California with influences of American, Mexican and Asian cuisines. The casual onsite pub serves lunch and dinner including burgers and fries and shared plates while the formal dining room offers an elegant atmosphere paired with steaks and seafood. Mon-Sun 12-10 p.m., 1180 Park Blvd., Ukiah, (707) 621-9107, mica.bar.

MiraMar Mexican Grill – MiraMar opened in June in the former Bones Roadhouse building. The three meal restaurant serves American and Mexican-style breakfasts and Mexican lunch and dinner. Mon-Sun 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., 39080 S. Hwy 1, Gualala, (707) 884-9136.

The Munchery – The brainchild of Shauna Brown Martin, the Munchery is something Willits deserves: a modern yet casual restaurant that sources locally and offers hearty American cuisine paired with craft cocktails (yes, you read that right — a full bar!). Located in Brown’s Corner, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Mon and Wed-Thur 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m., Sun 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 1797 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 941-0028.

Pier Place – The once-dormant Pier Chowder House is teeming with life again since Pier Place opened in June. The new restaurant serves “California coastal cuisine” and offers an exceptional view of Arena Cove from the dining room and sunny patio. Guests can sip beer and wines at the historic 19th century Bavarian carved wood bar. The menu includes calamari, fish tacos, fish and chips, ceviche, chicken and Italian-style beef sandwiches, oysters, salads and clam chowder. The space can also be rented for special events. Fri-Mon 12-8 p.m., 790 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 271-3080, pierplacepointarena.com.

Power House Nutrition – Health-conscious diners can find açai and granola bowls, protein shakes, natural energy drinks, fermented bites and more at Power House Nutrition. Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 1093 S. Dora St., Ukiah, (707) 621-9015.

Royal Tea Boba & Sandwiches – This take-away opened in the spring and offers a robust menu of boba tea, deli sandwiches, smoothies and Asian snacks and drinks. Thur-Tue 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1296 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 590-4823.

The Sage House Restaurant at Coyote Valley Casino opened in April. (Courtesy photo)

Sage House Restaurant – Coyote Valley Casino’s Sage House Restaurant opened in April. It offers a more elevated experience than Angelina’s Grill, the casino’s three-meal casual restaurant. The new restaurant offers brunch and dinner and specializes in USDA Prime steaks and American cuisine. Dinner served Fri-Sat 5-10 p.m. and Sun-Thur 5-9 p.m., brunch served Sat-Sun 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Smoke on the Water – In Fort Bragg, the old Captain Flint’s parking lot in Noyo Harbor began buzzing with energy with the opening of the Smoke on the Water food truck this past summer. The truck specializes in barbecue and offers brisket, tri-tip and portobello mushroom sandwiches, and ribs and barbecued chicken with sides of fries, onion rings, potato salad and coleslaw. The truck is closed for the season and will reopen in the summer so follow them on Instagram for updates.

Tall Guy Brewing – After a much anticipated wait, Tall Guy Brewing in downtown Fort Bragg opened in the old Sears building in July. The brewery is owned and operated by Patrick Broderick, who served as North Coast Brewing Company’s co-brewmaster for thirty years. Tall Guy is a taproom, serving beer and not food, though guests are welcome to bring or have food delivered from nearby restaurants to enjoy with their pints. There is also live music nightly. Mon-Sun 1-10 p.m., 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice.