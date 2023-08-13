The ultimate guide to dog-friendly dining in Mendocino County

Mendocino County is famously dog-friendly, and dining out with your furry friend is possible across the county. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a meal with your McNab or happy hour with your Husky, here’s a round-up of where to dine with your dog!

ALBION Ledford House – A favorite destination for special occasions with a casual yet classy vibe, the Ledford House serves French-inspired dishes with a panoramic view of the ocean. Dogs are welcome on the patio, and heaters are available for chilly nights. 3000 N. Hwy 1, Albion, (707) 937-0282, ledfordhouse.com.

ANDERSON VALLEY Boonville General Store – The General Store has a casual outdoor patio dotted with umbrellas that line the sidewalk where you can nibble on sandwiches, quiche, breakfast burritos or a glass of local wine with your dog. 14077 Highway 128, Ste A., Boonville, (707) 895-9477.

Disco Ranch Wine Bar & Specialty Market – Enjoy a wine flight or a glass and Spanish-style tapas with your dog on the shaded patio at Disco Ranch. Don’t forget to visit the market inside to stock up on cheese, charcuterie and wine for a pup-friendly picnic down the road. 14025 Highway 128, Boonville, (707) 901-5002, discoranch.com.

Lauren’s at the Buckhorn – A full bar and a variety of offerings from salads and burgers to pastas and tostadas are on the menu at Lauren’s. Dogs are welcome to dine with their owners on the restaurant’s wraparound covered porch. 14081 Highway 128, Boonville, (707) 895-3869, laurensgoodfood.com.

Mosswood Market – Grab a morning pastry and a cup of coffee and relax on the Mosswood’s shady patio located along the main drag in Boonville. The cafe provides bowls with water for furry guests. 14111 Highway 128, Boonville (707) 895-3635, mosswoodmarketcafe.com.

Redwood Drive-In – A local staple for sandwiches, tacos, burgers and rich handcrafted milkshakes, the Redwood has a large dog-friendly patio. 13980 Highway 128, Boonville, (707) 895-3441.

Wickson Restaurant – The charming European-style patio at the Wickson is a perfect place to relax with your pup and enjoy chef Jason Azevedo’s Portuguese-inspired small bites, wood-fired pizzas and shareable entrees. Located in the Madrones, 9000 Highway 128, Philo, (707) 895-2955, wicksonrestaurant.com.

Rhody’s Garden Café at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. (Courtesy photo)

FORT BRAGG HarborView Bistro & Bar – Enjoy expansive views of the Noyo River and Harbor with your pup at the HarborView’s large patio. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and a great happy hour daily. Located at the Noyo Harbor Inn, 500 Casa Del Noyo, Fort Bragg, (707) 961-8000, noyoharborinn.com.

Jenny’s Giant Burger – A legendary locals’ joint for burgers and soft serve, Jenny offers a number of picnic tables for casual dining with your doggie. 940 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2235.

Mayan Fusion – Fort Bragg’s fine dining Mexican restaurant offers hearty Yucatán dishes and fresh seafood sourced locally. The restaurant has a covered patio in the back that is dog-friendly. Water bowls are provided. 418 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-0211, mayanfusion.com.

Noyo Fish Company – A popular spot for fish and chips and chowder, the Noyo Fish Company offers shaded and heated harborside dining that will offer you and your dog views of harbor seals and plenty of curious seagulls. 32440 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-0204.

Noyo River Grill – Located on a bluff overlooking the ocean, this seafood and steak restaurant with a full bar has a wraparound patio that is dog-friendly. 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Overtime Brewing – Head over to Overtime Brewing to relax with your dog on the patio and enjoy the brewery’s craft beers and small but tasty menu. Don’t forget to play one of the bar’s many dog-themed puzzles or grab an Overtime bandana for your pup. 190 E. Elm St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3040, overtimebrewing.com.

Piaci Pub and Pizzeria – The tented patio at Piaci is a popular spot for locals to dine on the pub’s popular pizzas and listen to live music while sipping craft beers and local wines. 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.

Princess Seafood Restaurant – The huge patio at Princess Seafood’s restaurant on the northern part of Noyo Harbor is one of the coast’s most popular dog-friendly venues. The restaurant loves dogs so much that every October, it hosts a dog costume contest fundraiser for local pet rescues. Dog treats are available for purchase. If you can’t get into the restaurant, the Princess Seafood Fish Market (32410 N. Harbor Dr.) has a dog-friendly patio, albeit a smaller food and drink menu. 32096 N. Harbor Dr., (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

The Pub at North Coast Brewing Co. – Enjoy a pint of handcrafted North Coast Brewing Co. beer and casual pub grub under a tented dog-friendly patio. 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Rhody’s Garden Café – This café, nestled inside the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, is not only dog-friendly, but has a dog mascot, Rhody, named after the rhododendrons the gardens are famous for. The café serves locally sourced seasonal fare including soups, salads, sandwiches and ice cream on its shaded patio. No admission fee is required to dine at the café. 18220 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4352 ext. 20, gardenbythesea.org.

Sea Pal Cove – A favorite of locals and tourists alike, guests can enjoy fish and chips with their dogs on Sea Pal’s large deck overlooking Noyo Harbor. Heads’ up: the seagulls are plentiful and can be aggressive, so make sure your pup is prepared. 32390 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1300.

The Wharf – An iconic Fort Bragg seafood restaurant, the Wharf has a large patio that offers sunset views of the ocean and a dog menu — yes, a dog menu! The menu includes a “meaty” prime rib bone ($4), a beef burger patty ($6) and a grilled chicken breast ($7). 32260 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4283, wharffortbragg.com.

GUALALA Anchor Bay Thai Kitchen – One of the county’s best Thai restaurants, Anchor Bay Thai Kitchen invites dogs and their owners to enjoy spring rolls, curries and pad Thai on its large shady back patio. 35516 S. Hwy 1, Gualala, (707) 884-4141, anchorbaythai.com.

The Black Door – This modern and cozy Mexican restaurant offers a grassy area with picnic tables with umbrellas that welcomes dogs. 38411 Robinson Reef Dr., Gualala, (707) 884-9695.

Taqueria Del Sol – Dogs can relax with their hungry owners on the handful of shaded picnic tables out front of this casual, off-the-beaten-path taqueria. 39150 S. Hwy 1, Gualala, (707) 884-1692.

Trinks – A coastal institution, Trinks is popular with locals for its breakfasts, sandwiches, salads, homemade soups, baked goods and fresh coffee. On the backside of the cafe is a shaded patio and tables dotting a grassy coastal bluff. The grassy space provides plenty of room for well-behaved pups to romp. 39140 S. Hwy 1, Gualala, (707) 884-1713, trinkscafe.com.

Vue Kitchen – Vue Kitchen offers a fine dining experience paired with ocean views from its dog-friendly porch. Don’t be surprised if you catch migrating whales or a sunset on a clear evening. The restaurant is located at Hotel Breakers, which is also dog-friendly. 39300 S. Hwy 1, Gualala, (707) 884-9180, thehotelbreakers.com.

Hopland Tap in Hopland. (Angie Coyne/Google)

HOPLAND Burger My Way – Old-school burger stand Burger My Way specializes not only in burgers, but also burritos, fish & chips, milkshakes and craft beer. It has a large, fully shaded patio with picnic tables and a colorful mural celebrating Northern California to enjoy with your dog companion. Located at the Hopland Food & Gas, 13600 Mountain House Rd., Hopland, (707) 744-8762.

Café Poppy – Located in the Thatcher Hotel, Café Poppy offers coffee, tea, pastries, salads and sandwiches. Dogs are welcome on the front porch, and dog treats are available, too. (707) 723-0838, 13401 Hwy 101, Hopland, thatcherhotel.com.

The Golden Pig – The hip and happenin’ Golden Pig has a shaded patio tucked behind the restaurant building, just off the busy Highway 101 corridor. Dogs can relax while their owners enjoy craft cocktails, local wines and a large, diverse food menu. 13380 S. Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 670-6055, thegoldenpig.com.

Hopland Tap and Grill – The Hopland Tap is noted as being one of the most dog-riendly establishments in the county. The large patio allows dogs to be pampered with clean water bowls and a special dog menu that includes a ground beef Puppy Patty ($6) and fresh baked dog treats (3 for $5). Owners can enjoy a large menu of pub grub and a full bar, including one of the largest beer selections in the county. 13351 Hwy 101 S., Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Stock Farm – Specializing in wood-fired pizzas and fresh seasonal salads, Stock Farm has a large Tuscan-style patio complete with umbrellas, a fountain and a fire pit. Dogs are welcome. 13441 Highway 101, Hopland, (707) 744-1977, stockfarmhopland.com.

LAYTONVILLE 101 Grill & BBQ – While brunch and lunch are a win-win at the 101 Grill, it’s the giant smoker that will have dogs and humans alike salivating for smoked chicken, ribs, hot links and tri-tip. The clean and tidy dog-friendly patio near the smoker offers ample space to enjoy. 44911 US-101, Laytonville, (707) 984-6888.

La Casona Del Cielo – A large shaded outdoor patio with mountain views offers the perfect spot to relax with your furry friend while enjoying La Casona’s mix of hearty regional Mexican dishes. 44400 US-101, Laytonville, (707) 984-8226.

Paco’s Tacos – Local taco stand Pacos has plentiful outdoor seating and an easy walk-up ordering system so you can enjoy the company of your four-legged companion throughout your dining experience. 44911 US-101, Laytonville, (707) 841-0044.

LEGGETT The Peg House – “Never don’t stop” at the historic Peg House with its huge, colorful patio complete with a dahlia garden and a stage offering regular live music. Pick up a package of dog treats at the Peg House store and treat yourself to Humboldt Bay BBQ oysters or the restaurant’s many burgers, sausages or sandwiches (including vegan offerings) at the outdoor order window. 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com. LITTLE RIVER Little River Inn Restaurant – Dogs are welcome at the historic Little River Inn to stay — and dine — with their owners. The restaurant offers breakfast and dinner daily, and brunch on the weekends, with plentiful dog-friendly seating on a covered patio surrounded by pollinator gardens. 7901 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 937-5942, littleriverinn.com. The Brickery in Mendocino (Claire G./Yelp) MENDOCINO The Brickery – The spacious garden at the Brickery, the wood-fired pizza establishment owned by Café Beaujolais, offers plenty of space for dogs to stretch out while their owners nosh on pizzas and salads. 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com/the-brickery. Frankie’s – The entire family, including furry members, can nibble on New York-style pizza, falafel and housemade ice cream on Frankie’s outdoor patio. 44951 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-2436, frankiesmendocino.com. GoodLife Cafe & Bakery – A popular spot for breakfast and lunch, the GoodLife offers baked goods, breakfast, soups, salads, burritos, and curries with a focus on healthful, local eating. The cafe has a spacious dining deck that welcomes dogs. The bakery also makes its own dog biscuits crafted with chicken fat, whole wheat flour, cheddar cheese and flax for $8 a bag. 10483 Lansing St., Mendocino, (707) 937-0836, goodlifecafemendo.com. Luna Trattoria – This authentic Italian restaurant is tucked about a block away from Main Street in Mendocino. Behind its quirky yet cozy dining room and bar is a garden patio with colorful flowers, funky yard art and twinkle lights that will delight both human and dog guests alike. 955 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 962-3092. The Mendocino Cafe – The casual Mendocino Cafe serves locally sourced dishes with an international twist. Its large outdoor patio offers heaters and a casual, relaxing atmosphere, including for dogs. 10451 Lansing St., Mendocino, (707) 937-2422, mendocinocafe.com. Patterson’s Pub – Dogs and their owners can enjoy a little bit of Ireland on the Mendocino Coast at the tented patio at Patterson’s. In addition to a full bar and filling pub grub, the bar has a selection of dog bowls, toys and beds for pups to borrow during their visit — just don’t forget to put them back before you leave! 10485 Lansing St., Mendocino, (707) 937-4782, pattersonspub.com. The Ravens – Located at the first vegan resort in the country, the Stanford Inn, the Ravens serves local, organic plant-based cuisine overlooking the property’s beautiful gardens. One of the most dog-friendly properties in the county, dogs are welcome to join their owners for indoor dining, a rare treat in the world of dog-friendly dining. 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Mendocino, (707) 937-5615, stanfordinn.com. Trillium Cafe – The dog-friendly, tented back patio at Trillium Cafe is one of the most charming on the coast with its colorful gardens. Heaters are available to keep everyone, including furry friends, warm and cozy. 10390 Kasten St., Mendocino, (707) 937-3200, trilliummendocino.com. The Waiting Room – Café Beaujolais’ lounge, the Waiting Room, serves pastries and artisan coffee in the morning before transitioning into a spot to enjoy a craft beer, local wine and a snack in the afternoon. The lounge’s casual deck offers dog-friendly seating. 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com/waiting-room. NAVARRO Navarro General Store – This beloved one stop shop for all things gas and grocery in Anderson Valley serves up tasty deli sandwiches and if you’re lucky, they’ll be barbecuing burgers and tri-tip out front. Bring your dog and enjoy your lunch on patio tables under the redwoods. 231 Wendling St., Navarro, (707) 895-9445, navarrogeneralstore.com. Pier Place in Point Arena. (Courtesy photo) POINT ARENA The New Museum Brewers + Blenders – Owners can relax with craft beer in hand, and their dogs, on the deck at the New Museum. The establishment brews its own beers and serves Mexican fare, often accompanied by live music. 265 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 356-8232, thenewmuseumbeer.com. Pier Place – Located in Arena Cove, Pier Place serves oysters and casual seafood fare with a prime view of the pier and Pacific Ocean. As long as your furry friend can use the stairs (or be carried), they are welcome to enjoy the view, too. 790 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 271-3080, pierplacepointarena.com. Point Arena Pizza – While “pizza for the people” might be the motto of Point Arena Pizza, dogs are welcome to relax on the deck overlooking the pier at Arena Cove as “the people” enjoy pizza. 790 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 882-1960, pointarenapizza.com. REDWOOD VALLEY La Palapa – Tasty tacos and huge combo platters make La Palapa a perfect place to fill up on Mexican food while chillin’ with your dog on the shaded patio. 8501 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5700. Ukiah Brewing Company, Ukiah. (Curtis Hill/Google) UKIAH Black Oak Coffee Roasters – Enjoy a coffee and breakfast sandwich while sitting with your dog at one of the many outdoor seating areas outside of the coffee shop. 476 N. State St., Ukiah, (866) 390-1427, blackoakcoffee.com. Burger King – Probably the only Burger King in the world with a vineyard view, this fast food staple has an outdoor patio for you and your pup to enjoy a Whopper and soak in the wine country view. 711 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5835, bk.com. Chipotle – When you desperately need a burrito bowl, you might as well have your dog join you on the patio at this famous chain restaurant. 596 E. Perkins, Ukiah, (707) 472-0539, chipotle.com. Cultivo – Dog owners can nibble on seasonal farm-to-fork cuisine, including sourdough wood-fired pizzas, while relaxing on the streetside patio at Cultivo in downtown Ukiah. 108 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 462-7007, cultivorestaurant.com. Eddie’s Cocina – Locals flock to Eddie’s for its chile relleno burrito and accommodating service. The hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant has a small set of tables on the sidewalk to welcome dogs and their owners. 109 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 462-2516. El Azteca – Famous for its giant communal cazuela cocktails, El Azteca serves up not only tasty adult beverages, but crispy tacos and cheese enchiladas on its sunny (with umbrellas) dog-friendly patio. 1631 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 463-1330. El Taco Loco – This casual Mexican restaurant has a large patio with dog-friendly seating. 187 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 462-3101. Ellie’s Mutt Hutt – It’s no coincidence that the word “mutt” is in this charming cafe’s title — dogs are regular guests on the cozy shaded patio, where guests and their furry friends enjoy breakfast and lunch. Get there early on the weekends, or you’ll be waiting for a table. 732 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5376. The Food Depot – This food stand outside of Home Depot is the perfect place to enjoy a burger or hot dog with your pup while you’re waiting for your paint to be mixed. Patio furniture, provided by Home Depot, offers plenty of seating. 350 N. Orchard Ave., Ukiah. In-N-Out Burger – Cult fast food favorite In-N-Out Burger has permanent outdoor seating year-round for guests to enjoy their animal style Double-Doubles with their dogs at their side. 1351 N. State St., Ukiah, (800) 786-1000, in-n-out.com. Johnny’s – One of the best kept secrets in town, this brightly colored food stand specializes in burgers and tacos. It is surrounded by dog friendly picnic tables. 816 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 671-4659. Oco Time – Oco Time serves Japanese food, including sushi. Dogs are welcome to join their owners for dinner at the restaurant’s selection of sidewalk dining tables. 111 W. Church St., Ukiah, (707) 462-2422, ocotime.com. Patrona – Relax with your pup on Patrona’s enclosed patio while sipping the establishment’s signature craft cocktails and elevated California cuisine. 130 W Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 462-9181, patronrestaurant.com. Schat’s – Ukiah’s beloved bakery is a popular spot for folks and their furry friends to enjoy breakfast or lunch on the shaded street patio where people-watching is plentiful. 113 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 462-1670, schats.com. Super Chavez Market – Handmade tortillas and spicy salsas rule at this “locals only” Mexican food stand. Order in the market and pick up your food at the pool-hall-turned-taco-stand next door. Picnic tables and a shaded dining area offer plenty of dog-friendly options. 1420 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-1625. Tastebuds – Ukiah’s premier plant-based restaurant is a casual place with Caribbean vibes and friendly staff. Hungry diners can enjoy their meal with their pup at their side at one of the handcrafted picnic tables out front. 405 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2253. Taste of Nepal – Diners with dogs can enjoy authentic Himalayan cuisine on the enclosed patio at Taste of Nepal. 1639 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 467-9900, https://mymozo.com. Ukiah Brewing Company – This popular downtown Ukiah brewpub has sidewalk and patio seating that welcomes well-behaved dogs. Water bowls with fresh water are available. 120 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. Dahvi’s Kitchen in Willits. (Courtesy photo) WILLITS Buster’s Burgers & Brews – Settle into a seat on the covered sidewalk patio at Buster’s with your pup and enjoy solid pub grub, including — you guessed it — burgers and beers. 150 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-3233. Dahvi’s Kitchen – The only place in Mendocino County where you can get a bowl of pho on the side of your juicy burger, Davhi’s Kitchen has a large, tidy shaded patio that welcomes guests with dogs. 349 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 354-6777. El Chicano – A fully covered and heated patio welcomes guests with their furry friends at El Chicano, one of Willits’ favorite casual Mexican restaurants. 1551 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 841-3144, elchicano.mailerpage.io. Flying Dog Wood Fired Pizza & Vinyl – With a name like Flying Dog, you better believe it is dog-friendly! This beloved Willits institution has a sidewalk patio to enjoy a Neapolitan style pizza after shopping for vinyl records. 65 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4747, flyingdogpizza.com. Karkar’s Deli – The perfect place to pick up handcrafted sandwiches and other provisions before taking your pup for a hike in Brooktrails, Karkar’s has dog-friendly tables on its shady front deck. 25287 Sherwood Rd., Willits, (707) 501-9221. Kelly’s Diner – Located in the heart of downtown Willits, Kelly’s has a spacious patio with plenty of umbrellas to enjoy the diner’s large menu with your dog. 77 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-2233, kellysdiner.com. La Siciliana Restaurant & Pizzeria – Pastas and pizzas are the speciality at La Siciliana. A dog-friendly patio is located out front. 1611 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-5626, lasicilianawillits.com. Loose Caboose – The Loose Caboose has been serving generations of Willits residents hearty sandwiches, hot dogs, soups and salads since 1988. The restaurant’s covered patio is filled with funky art and accents and plenty of room to dine with your dog. 10 Wood St., Willits, (707) 459-1434, loosecaboosecafe.com. Mariposa Market Deli – After picking up groceries — including dog treats — at Mariposa Market, stop by the outdoor deli window for a sandwich. Feet away is a dog-friendly outdoor dining area with picnic tables. 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630, mariposamarket.com. Northspur Brewing Company – This dog-friendly brewery has a large shaded patio out front where guests can sip handcrafted beer and fresh sandwiches, salads and snacks. Northspur also has water bowls for dogs and board games for humans. 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com. Ramen Cubed – Mendocino County’s only ramen restaurant is worth a visit with your pup. Grab a seat at one of the handful of tables out front and settle in for a hot bowl of yum while your furry guest watches the sights of downtown Willits go by. 35 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 234-6264, ramencubed.com. Scoops – Grab a sandwich, soup or one of Scoops’ many ice cream offerings to enjoy on the front porch with your pup. 110 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 272-9646. Szechuan Asian Restaurant – One of the finest Chinese restaurants (with sushi!) in the county, Szechuan has an outdoor patio that offers dog-friendly dining. 47 E. Mendocino Ave., Willits, (707) 456-0688, szechuanasianfood.com. Taqueria Bravo – This cozy taqueria in downtown Willits has a picnic table out front for diners to enjoy their tacos with their dogs. 235 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-0905.

Taqueria Jalos – This three meal Mexican restaurant, specializing in seafood, sports a dog-friendly patio. 898 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 456-1110.