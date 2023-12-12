Restaurants open on Christmas in Mendocino County – 2023 edition

MENDOCINO Co., 12/12/23 – Christmas Day is Monday, December 25. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with prime rib, ham, or crab and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking —or perhaps they don’t celebrate Christmas. Here’s a list of restaurants open on Christmas in Mendocino County.

Be sure to bookmark this list, we’ll update it as other options become available.

Elk Greenwood Restaurant – Enjoy a five-course Christmas dinner, which includes sourdough rye rolls, butternut squash arancini, citrus-cured King salmon, braised oxtail ravioli, grilled New York Strip and carrot cake. Reservations recommended, $150 pp, 6 p.m., 5920 CA-1, Elk, (707) 877-3422, sacredrockinn.com.

SIBO Restaurant at the Elk Grove Inn – French-trained chef Victor Passalacqua will serve a unique meal in the oceanside dining room at the Elk Grove Inn’s restaurant, SIBO. Passalacqua’s Christmas menu is a welcome change to the usual holiday fare — there’s a Cuban twist. This year he’s serving a whole pig roasted in a Caja China (a Cuban roasting box), rice and black beans, tomato and onion salad, yuca con mojo (marinated yucca root with garlic, onion, spices, lime and olive oil), coleslaw, carrots and raisin salad and tiramisu for dessert. $55 per person, reservations required. 4:30-6 p.m., (707) 877-3321, 6300 S. Hwy 1, Elk, elkcoveinn.com.

KW Saltwater Grill in Fort Bragg on August 5, 2022.

Fort Bragg Asian Fusion Sea Valley – Enjoy Thai and Laos cuisine for the holiday at Asian Fusion. Meals can be enjoyed onsite or for take out. 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., (707) 200-4744, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, asianfusionsv.com. Cucina Verona – Fort Bragg’s fine dining Italian restaurant is serving a special Christmas menu in addition to its regular menu. The special menu includes starters of parsnip and cannellini soup ($12), caramelized onion orange fennel compote and baked brie with crostini ($16), chicory salad ($20); main courses include pistachio-crusted Pacific swordfish ($40), garlic, herb and wild mushroom turkey involtini with Cognac cream ($40), porchetta ($45) and farro risotto with Tuscan kale, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, garlicky wild mushrooms and shaved Parmesan and cream ($30); and for dessert, persimmon pudding or pumpkin creme brulee ($12 each). Reservations recommended, 3-9 p.m., (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, cucinaverona.com.

Denny’s – Enjoy a Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich or treat yourself to a t-bone steak with all the fixings. This year, Denny’s has three new menu items for the season: salted caramel banana pancakes, brioche french toast and strawberry-stuffed french toast. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., (707) 964-8287, 901 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, dennys.com.

HarborView Bistro & Bar – The HarborView Bistro & Bar will be open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner. The dinner menu will feature Christmas specials, including house-made eggnog ($16), prime rib ($42), cornish hen ($38), pan-seared halibut ($42), chocolate pot de crème, tiramisu, and apple crisp a la mode. Breakfast/lunch served until 2 p.m. and dinner starts at 5 p.m., reservations recommended, (707) 961-8000, Noyo Harbor Inn, 500 Casa Del Noyo, Fort Bragg, noyoharborinn.com.

KW Saltwater Grill – Enjoy a three-course holiday meal at KW Saltwater Grill in downtown Fort Bragg. Each meal comes with one’s choice of the following starters: potato leek soup, winter salad or duck pate. The entree dictates the price of each meal and are as follows: shellfish charcuterie board with lobster tail & claw, scallop ceviche, oysters on a half shell, simmered mussels, peel n’ eat shrimp and coconut prawns ($95); prime rib with mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms, aus jus and horseradish cream ($110), local black cod with smoked truffle puree and a spinach, mushroom and eggplant ragout ($85); or crab and lobster cioppino ($90). Each meal comes with a dessert choice of chocolate pot de creme, housemade eggnog ice cream or pumpkin cheesecake. Dinner is available from 5-9 p.m., reservations recommended, (707) 900-1667, 542 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, kw-saltwater-grill.squarespace.com.

Gualala

St. Orres – The architecturally unique and elegant St. Orres restaurant will serve a three course meal with an extensive selection of offerings. Guests can select from six different appetizers (including Royal Miyagi oysters on a half shell or crab cakes), one of eight entrees (highlights include baby abalone with sea scallops and caviar, fresh steelhead and wild mushroom ravioli with truffles) and from five desserts. Reservations required, $150 per person, (707) 884-3335, 36601 CA-1, Gualala, saintorres.com.

Little River Inn in December 2017. (Courtesy photo)

Little River Little River Inn – The Little River Inn’s chef Marc Dyn and sous chef Joe Perez will serve an a la carte menu featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, including from the inn’s family farm. There are many offerings for all palates and dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. There are seven small plate offerings, including Dungeness crab and sunchoke dip ($19), a kale Caesar salad ($12), and the inn’s famous clam chowder ($16). There are six entrees offered, including prime rib with all the fixings ($55), roasted winter squash and locally foraged mushrooms ($28); cioppino ($42), braised lamb shank ($34), whole rock cod ($32), and rigatoni bolognese ($28). Desserts include eggnog creme brulee ($9), brown butter pumpkin cake ($10) and red velvet cake ($10). A children’s menu is available. Reservations recommended, (707) 937-5942, 7751 CA-1, Little River, littleriverinn.com.

Mendocino MacCallum House – The Mac will serve a festival holiday dinner. The menu was not available at press time. Reservations recommended, first seating at 4 p.m., (707) 937-0289, 45020 Albion St., Mendocino, maccallumhouse.com. Patterson’s Pub – Relax at Mendocino County’s favorite (and only) Irish pub. The pub will serve its full menu and has a full bar. It’s also a perfect place to escape exhausting family gatherings. 21 and over only, 12-9 p.m., (707) 937-4782, 10485 Lansing St., Mendocino, pattersonspub.com.

The Ravens – Enjoy a plant-based and primarily gluten-free Christmas at Stanford Inn by the Sea’s vegan restaurant, the Ravens. The menu includes a starter of corn-encrusted mushrooms with cashew ranch dressing; soup of Big River garden vegetables and cannellini beans; salad of wild rice, apple, cranberry, carrot and butter lettuce with a cranberry vinaigrette; a choice of asparagus and zucchini gratin, pecan-crusted tofu or portobello, or sweet corn tamales for an entree; and choice of pumpkin pie, apple cobbler, or pecan pie for dessert. $105 per adult, $45 per child, reservations required, seatings start at 3:30 p.m., (707) 937-5615, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Mendocino, stanfordinn.com.

Ukiah Taste of Nepal – Dine on Nepalese and Indian cuisine, including curries, tikka masala, soups and more. Dine in, take-out and delivery available, (707) 467-9900, 1639 S. State St., Ukiah, thetasteofnepal.com.

Szechuan Asian Restaurant – Enjoy a large range of classic Chinese dishes and Japanese sushi. Reservation recommended, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., (707) 456-0688, 47 E. Mendocino Ave., Willits, szechuanasianfood.com.