10 best Mendocino County rosés to sip this summer

A bold Zinfandel rosé that will be your go-to pizza wine

Husch Vineyards 2022 Blaze Rosé ($18)

Named after the bright red climbing roses that decorate the exterior of Husch’s tasting room in Philo, the Blaze Rosé is 100% zinfandel, something wine drinkers don’t see very often in the world of rosé. The grapes are from the historic Garzini Vineyard in Talmage. This rosé is chock-full of acid, which makes your mouth water, while rich with notes of stone fruit, tangerine and honeysuckle. Its minerality and zestiness makes for a perfect pairing for a pizza night, especially a white pizza and Caesar salad.

A historic vineyard wine that is a match for fresh seafood

Graziano 2022 Carignan Rosé ($18)

For over 100 years the Graziano family has produced award-winning wines, and this rosé is no exception. This wine was produced from over 85-year-old carignan vines from the family’s Vicenzo Vineyard in Calpella. Winemaker-owner Greg Graziano crafted a 100% barrel fermented wine which created a beautiful pale pink shade and fruitful notes of fresh summer berries and melon, making a tangy yet delicately sweet wine. A perfect pairing with fresh seafood including Humboldt Bay oysters or grilled rockfish taco fresh from Noyo Harbor.

Carol Shelton 2022 Wild Thing Rendezvous Rosé (Courtesy photo)

A red wine (and steak) lovers rosé

Carol Shelton 2022 Wild Thing Rendezvous Rosé ($20)

The creation of legendary winemaker Carol Shelton, Wild Thing is a cranberry-colored bottle of goodness that makes for a great gateway rosé for wine drinkers that often declare “I prefer a red!” when rosé gets poured at a party. Comprising a blend of Mendocino County grown carignan, zinfandel and petite sirah, Shelton describes the Rendezvous Rosé as “luscious,” and we couldn’t agree more. It’s full of rich flavor, including strawberries and raspberries and a lovely acid that makes this a super food-friendly wine. Pair it with a tuna steak, tri-tip sandwich or a juicy prime rib.