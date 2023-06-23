Hours after Quinn Greene’s body found, family and friends gather on bluff where he fell

MENDOCINO, 6/23/23 — The body of Quinn Greene, 38, who plummeted from a cliff above Big River in Mendocino on June 10, was found Thursday afternoon. Mere hours later, friends and family came to the bluff to pay tribute to a man beloved by many.

Sheila Dawn, Quinn Greene’s mother, kneels beside flowers, near the spot he fell into the ocean on June 10. She holds a photo of him and his family and another of him giving the peace sign. (Frank Hartzell-The Mendocino Voice)

Greene’s body was found no more than a few hundred yards from where a tourist witnessed him tumble from the bluffs around sunset 12 days before. His mother, Sheila Dawn, identified the body on Thursday, something she said she had dreaded doing. At the gathering on the bluff of friends and family, she said that she felt relieved by the closure the experience provided. She believes Greene was buried under the sand below the cliff the entire time an air, boat and land search was conducted, involving a fixed wing Coast Guard aircraft from Eureka, a helicopter and the Mendocino Fire Department’s boat crew. Friends and family members gathered near the spot he fell through much of the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. A wreath and small memorial lies just uphill from the cliff edge where he went over. Putting the impromptu memorial closer to the edge would have created risks to others.

Greene was born early in the morning on June 7 in Fort Bragg, 38 years and three days before. “He came in at dawn and went out at sunset,” Sheila Dawn said, motioning out to the magnificent Pacific.

Quinn Greene’s brother, Jack, was among the friends and family members who looked out over the beach and ocean, where Greene fell to his death and near where his body was recovered Thursday. (Frank Hartzell-The Mendocino Voice)

The magic of the clifftop where he spent his last seconds comforted family and friends. A large group of pelicans, Canada geese, seagulls and other birds gathered in a line on Big River Beach just below. A group of surfers rode waves, one traveling at breakneck speed on a surfboard below. As the family was leaving the bluff area, most of the pelicans took off from the beach, circled the bluffs as if in a salute before they resettled on the beach.

This flock of pelicans left their spot on Big River Beach and circled around the bluff where a few of Quinn Greene’s family and friends were gathered on Thursday. Greene was reportedly found between two large offshore rocks. Below the birds, a surfer paddled in Mendocino Bay. (Frank Hartzell-The Mendocino Voice)

Dawn said she had been lucky to spend time with Quinn Greene and the woman she remembers as his fiance, Allie Green, who died just two months ago. Both were well known in Fort Bragg and Mendocino, where they had been living on the streets prior to their deaths. Neither made it to age 40. Both suffered from addiction issues, especially related to alcohol. Quinn Greene’s friend, Blackbird, said Greene had been despondent after the death of Green. Blackbird said his friend had been making progress with his addiction prior to her death.

This picture of Allie Green was displayed at her memorial service on June 4. She spent much of her last days with Quinn Greene, living mostly on the streets in Mendocino, although she has family in Fort Bragg from a prominent local business. Greene’s mother and others said the two had been engaged and hoped to marry in Mendocino Presbyterian Church. (Frank Hartzell-The Mendocino Voice)

There were some chilling conjunctions surrounding the deaths. Quinn Greene had shaved his dreadlocks after Green’s death. Allie Green also had dreadlocks. Greene and his entire family had birthdays over the past few weeks. His brother Jack, whose birthday is Saturday, said the recovery of his brother’s body had provided the family tremendous relief. Allie Green’s birthday would have been June 23.

About six different species of birds gathered at the surf line at the Big River Beach sandbar on Thursday. At one point, about 30 pelicans left the group and circled the headlands where people were gathered near the spot Quinn Greene plummeted from the cliffs into the ocean and died. His body was found Thursday. (Frank Hartzell-The Mendocino Voice)

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department had identified Greene as the victim of the apparently fatal fall after notifying the family. They were able to do this because of the clear description provided by the witness, but some publicly questioned how authorities could release the name without the body.

On Thursday, the recovery operation went quickly, and family members were notified right away. It was less than four hours since his body had been recovered when they gathered on the blufftops, but the first responders had come and gone so quickly that nobody was sure just where the body had been found. Authorities had said it was in the Portuguese Beach area. Big River Beach, where Greene fell, gives way to Portuguese Beach to the northwest. One can walk between the two during low tide.

A memorial service and afternoon and evening celebration for Quinn Greene is planned in mid-July at Preston Hall at Mendocino Presbyterian Church. A drum circle was held last weekend. A tearful service was recently held for Allie Green at Caspar Community Center. “They were Romeo and Juliet,” said mom Dawn.

Turning away from the ocean bluffs where Quinn Greene died offers a view of Mendocino Presbyterian Church, which has increased its program for the homeless and people living on the streets. Greene had been involved there. (Frank Hartzell-The Mendocino Voice)