Mendocino Flavors: Ukiah’s Black Oak Coffee qualifies for “the Super Bowl of coffee” competition and other tasty local news

MENDOCINO Co., 4/6/23 – This week is Passover and Easter, meaning families and friends of Jewish and Christian faiths will gather around their respective tables to celebrate, dining on dishes often passed down through the generations. For those who celebrate, chag Pesach sameach and Happy Easter!

Local coffee company wins big at the U.S. Coffee Championships qualifiers

There is only one coffee event in the nation that can be called the Super Bowl of all things coffee: the U.S. Coffee Championships. The event draws coffee roasters, baristas, and tasters from across the country to battle it out for awards that showcase the unique skills required to craft delicious coffee.

In early March, two team members of Ukiah’s Black Oak Coffee participated in the U.S. Coffee Championships qualifier in Denver, Colorado. Tom Chandler, Black Oak’s green coffee buyer, won first place in the Tasters Championship. Steve Cuevas, head roaster at Black Oak, placed third in the Roaster Championship and sixth in the Tasters Championship. Come April, both Chandler and Cuevas will compete for national titles at the Speciality Coffee Expo in Portland, Oregon. Both are veterans at these competitions. Chandler took a third place award last year for tasting at the national competition, and Cuevas won first place in the 2017 Tasters Competition.

“We are proud of our team, inspired by their dedication to improving their craft,” says Black Oak Coffee’s marketing group, “and grateful that we get to enjoy the results of their work in the coffees we drink every day.”

Black Oak Coffee Ukiah is located at 476 N. State St., Ukiah, (866) 390-1427, blackoakcoffee.com.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook!

My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook this week! Keeping with the tradition of our other group, Sonoma County Foodies, it’s a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Laytonville High School culinary students at the Benbow Inn Restaurant in March 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Laytonville High Culinary students visit the Benbow Inn and Restaurant

Last week, students from Laytonville High School’s Culinary program toured the Benbow Inn to learn more about the historic property and its hospitality program. The afternoon included workshops on catering, event management, and the culinary industry. Students also toured the historic property’s restaurant and kitchen and enjoyed lunch in the dining room. The day wrapped up with a tour of the Benbow KOA 9-Hole Golf Course and a conversation about recreational tourism.

New food menu launched at the Waiting Room

The Waiting Room in Mendocino launched a new food menu this week, offering a more casual alternative to its sister restaurant, Cafe Beaujolais. The Waiting Room offers coffee and baked goods in the morning before transforming into a wine and beer lounge in the afternoon. The new offerings include a duck confit “carnitas” taco ($7), a mixed green salad sourced from Fort Bragg’s Nye Ranch ($10), tagliatelle bolognese with house-made pasta ($12), and two boards starring Minerva Portuguese mackerel or tuna ($15) tapping into the tinned fish food trend. Desserts include coconut cream pie ($12) and warmed lava cake ($12). The new menu is offered Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com.

Dine out to support the Noyo Center for Marine Science, April 12

The Fog Eater Cafe in Mendocino is donating 25% of all sales on Wednesday Apr. 12 to the Noyo Center for Marine Science. Enjoy a Southern-inspired plant-based meal or snack and support the Center’s marine mammal rescue work, educational programming, community science projects, and more. Happy hour is from 4 to 5 and dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fog Eater Cafe, 45104 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 397-1806, fogeatercafe.com.

Tickets on sale for Mendocino Winegrowers Expo 2023, April 19

Industry insiders won’t want to miss the county’s premier winegrowing expo on Apr. 19 in Ukiah. Hosted by the nonprofit Mendocino Winegrowers, this year’s expo will include a “state of the Mendocino County wine industry” overview, a trade show, and tips on preparing for this year’s harvest and possible labor shortages. Tickets include breakfast by Schat’s Bakery, a barbecue lunch by Big Earl’s BBQ and featuring wines by CORO Mendocino. Tickets on sale here.

Pasta dinner and sauce competition to benefit school field trips for Point Arena youth, April 21

Point Arena’s Pacific Community Charter School is hosting a fundraiser dinner on Friday Apr. 21 to raise money for spring field trips of high school and K-8 students. The school is serving pasta, bread and salad topped with locally made sauces as part of a competition for the best pasta sauce. Anyone can enter the competition. Pasta sauces must be homemade; vegetarian or meat sauce; tomato-, cream- or pesto-based; and a half-gallon minimum must be made. Sauce submissions must be brought to the school the night before in a slow cooker. Sauce contestants can register here. Dinner is $10 for children and $20 for adults. Desserts and beverages will be available for a donation. It’s free to enter the contest. Contact Jen Ketring at [email protected] or (707) 353-0143 for more information.

Small but equally important updates

In case you missed it, Boomer’s in Laytonville is now open for family-friendly dining.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.

