Snow scenes across Mendocino County: February 22 — 24

MENDOCINO Co., 2/24/23 — This most series of storms facing Mendocino County may not be the last, but the winter weather has brought significant snowfall in unusual locations across the county, including in Hopland, Point Arena, and Fort Bragg.

We’ve put together some photos from our staff and readers over the last few days, and we’ll be adding to this article with additional submissions, so check back throughout the snow days. We’d love to see your photos as well! You can click through the slideshow to see them all.

One last thing — road conditions remain dangerous throughout the region, so please be careful if you’re out and about taking photos or taking care of business today.

Advertisements