Did you vote yet? Mendocino County and California primary election ends today with results beginning tonight

MENDOCINO Co., 3/5/24 — You have until 8 p.m. this evening to cast a vote in the statewide primary election, which includes a number of open seats in Mendocino County. You can return your ballot at a drop-box, at a polling station, or by mail, and the initial results will be released as of 8 p.m. tonight.

Here’s a list of the candidates running for office; you can see the full list of Mendocino County drop boxes and polling stations here. If you did not receive a ballot but are registered to vote, or had an error or other issue with your ballot, you should contact the county elections office or visit a polling station to assess your options for voting today by calling 707-234-6819 or by emailing [email protected]. You can read the official candidates’ statements and other voting information here.

In Mendocino County, three supervisor seats are up for reelection, with the incumbents in District 4 and 1, Supervisors Dan Gjerde and Glenn McGourty, choosing not to run again; Supervisor Mo Mulheren in District 2 is running for her seat. The office currently held by Aseemblymember Jim Wood is also open, with Wood stepping down, and Mendocino’s District 5 Supervisor Ted Williams has thrown his hat in that race. The 2nd Congressional District seat, currently held by Congressman Jared Huffman, is also on the ballot.

The initial election results will be released beginning when the polls close this evening, and the results and subsequent updates will be posted on the Mendocino County election website.

You can find our coverage of the 2024 primary election here. Preliminary results typically only include ballots cast prior to election day, and the final results and voter turnout may not be available for several weeks. The final tally will include all ballots postmarked by March 5, 2024 and received up to seven days after the election.

We’ll be updating this article as the results come in, below.