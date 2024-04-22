The Mendocino Setlist: April 22-28

MENDOCINO Co., 4/22/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, April 22
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, April 23
Serendipity – The band Serendipity performs. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, April 24
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multi-styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, April 25
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, April 26
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffee.com.
Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multi-styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, cucinaverona.com.
Cross Currents – Based across Mendocino County, Cross Currents is a musical collective that collaboratively interweaves the rhythmic and harmonic musical elements found in the various branches of jazz, Afro-Cuban, and funk music for one purpose — to groove. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings perform heartfelt renditions of popular songs and original coastal jams. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Donnie and friends – Local blues harmonica player Donnie performs with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Latino Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite Central and Latin American songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Saturday, April 27
Dick Conti & Randy Vincent – Gualala Arts, in collaboration with Fred Adler, presents a stellar evening of jazz featuring renowned Bay Area legends Dick Conte and Randy Vincent. The illustrious duo will be accompanied by the talented Jimmy Hobson and Steve Webber, creating a quartet that shoulddeliver an electrifying performance. All ages, 4 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
Alex de Grassi and friends – Grammy-nominated finger-picking guitarist Alex de Grassi performs a concert benefiting the Mendocino College Music Program. For this concert, Alex will be joined by music faculty member and Ukiah Symphony director Maestro Phillip Lenberg (also a fine guitarist), additional special guests, and guitar program students to present a mix of solo, duo and ensemble performances. All ages, 7 p.m., $30 in advance, $35 at the door, Little Theater at Mendocino College, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, buy tickets here.
The Loglifters – The Loglifters perform. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
‘90s Party Night – DJ Crash spins ‘90s hits with videos. 21 and over, 9 p.m.., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
DJ Moist Magnolia – Shake your booty with DJ Moist Magnolia (a.k.a. Amber Nelson) as she spins an evening of upbeat dance music. Guests are encouraged to wear their brightest colors to celebrate spring. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Milano Hotel & Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Sunday, April 28
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.