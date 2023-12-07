Vic’s Place celebrates 75th anniversary, Mica opens in Ukiah and more tasty food and beverage news

MENDOCINO Co., 12/7/23 — Happy Hanukkah! Tonight marks the start of Hanukkah. I’ll be celebrating by lighting my menorah in my living room window and dining on latke (potato pancakes) topped with applesauce (from Sonoma County’s Nana Mae’s Organics) paired with a glass of sparkling wine from McNab Vineyards, which offers a crisp and acidic sip that helps to cut through the oil of the latke. Chag Sameach!

On that note, no matter what holiday you’re celebrating, I’d love to hear what you enjoy preparing or serving at your festive gatherings. Send me an email with your favorite dish and what makes it so special to [email protected]. I’ll share the best in an upcoming column.

Mendocino County’s oldest family-owned bar celebrates 75 years

Vic’s Place in Redwood Valley is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week. The bar was opened in 1948 by Veikko “Vik” Soinila, who was born in 1915 at the Finnish colony in Redwood Valley. Eventually, Vik’s son and daughter-in-law, John and Carol Soinila, joined the team at the bar. John died in 1998 and Vik died in 2009, but the legacy of Vic’s Place, the oldest family-owned bar in Mendocino County, lives on. Carol operates the bar with a dedicated staff that serves over-the-top bloody mary’s and ice cold beer to a close-knit crew of bargoers nightly.

Carol is throwing an open house at the bar on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 3-8 p.m. to celebrate not only the bar’s anniversary but her own 75th birthday. Chris’ Catering will be serving complimentary appetizers. Be sure to toast the mangy Moose in Vic’s honor. 21 and over, 8501 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-8422.

Chef Alan Molina by Stacie Imerone Lynch Mica by Stacie Imerone Lynch

Mica Restaurant & Bar now open in Ukiah

One of the most anticipated restaurant openings in the county took place this past week when Mica Restaurant & Bar opened in Ukiah. Located in the former site of Hangar 39, which closed in February, Mica is owned and operated by Alan Molina, a classically trained chef and native of Ukiah. Mica has a fine dining room for dinner and a casual pub, which is open for lunch and dinner, plus a bar. The menus are diverse, channeling Molina’s interests in the melting pot of California, including American, Mexican and Asian influences.

The pub menu offers small bites including pork belly bao buns ($15) and chicken wings with a choice of pineapple chili or Coca Cola glaze ($16). Larger plates include a smash burger with fries ($19), fried chicken sandwich with fries ($19) and steak frites ($35). Craft cocktails and local wines grace the beverage menu. Rumor has it a happy hour is in the future.

The dining room dinner menu has starters, including a vegetarian flatbread with squash puree and poached egg ($12) and a little gem salad with garum avocado puree ($15). For entrees, one can enjoy buttermilk fried chicken with hot sauce and garlic mashed potatoes ($25), a grilled romanesco steak with fried mushrooms ($25), miso snapper ($30), five spice duck ($25) and more. Meat eaters can also get their fix at Mica with ribeyes ($40), New York strip ($40) and a 24 oz. porterhouse ($75) all served with potatoes — or opt for the braised bison ($40).

Mica is open for formal dining Tuesday-Saturday 5-9 p.m. (reservations required via OpenTable here) and casual dining in the pub Monday-Sunday 12-10 p.m. 1180 Airport Park Blvd., Ukiah, (707) 621-9107, mica.bar.

New beverage truck in Ukiah offers a taste of Mexican coffee culture

El Mitote Café opened recently in Ukiah. The pink truck specializes in Mexican-style coffees, such as horchata cold brew, Gansito (a Mexican snack cake filled with strawberry jelly and cream) frappes, café de olla (Mexican spiced hot coffee) and more. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, opt for a black mitote — a black coffee. The café on wheels also serves Mexican hot chocolates and offers various milk substitutes. El Mitote Café is open Tue-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 403 Talmage Rd., Ukiah, elmitotecafe.com.

The new iced coffee flight at Ellie’s Cafe in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

Ellie’s Cafe launches new iced coffee flight for December

Beer and wine flights are standard at breweries and wineries throughout the county, but in Ukiah there is a new flight giving beverage enthusiasts a buzz: coffee. Ellie’s Cafe in Ukiah launched a new iced coffee flight for the month of December. The flight has four small mason jars filled to the brim with coffee made with seasonal flavors including a gingerbread latte, sugar cookie latte, peppermint mocha and a hazelnut Nutella latte. If you’re looking for a different type of buzz, Ellie’s is also offering a Grinch mimosa and cranberry mimosa during the holidays. Ellie’s Cafe, 732 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5376.

HarborView Bistro & Bar raises over $4,000 for Noyo Center in 2023

The HarborView Bistro & Bar in Fort Bragg donates $1 of each restaurant check to support the mission and programming of the Noyo Center for Marine Science. Since the program’s inception in July 2023, the restaurant has raised over $4,000 for the center. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner at its harborside restaurant and bar. HarborView Bistro & Bar at the Noyo Harbor Inn, 500 Casa Del Noyo, Fort Bragg, (707) 961-8000, noyoharborinn.com.

Forage Mendocino Inaugural Mushroom Symposium in Little River Dec 8-10

The community group Forage Mendocino is seeking to form a nonprofit organization dedicated to all things foraging. To raise funds, it is hosting its first Mushroom Symposium. The event features three days of panel discussions, arts and crafts, lectures, cooking demonstrations, hiking trips, photography and all things mushrooms- and foraging-related. Use the code FORAGE50 to receive 50% off your ticket at foragemendocino.com.

Dine out for dogs and cats on Dec. 13

The Little River Inn Restaurant is hosting a dine-out fundraiser for the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. The restaurant will donate a portion of every bill to support the Humane Society’s work rescuing and adopting animals. Reservations required, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 13, (707) 937-5942, 7751 CA-1, Little River, littleriverinn.com.

Slam Dunk Pizza accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 17

Fast-track your little one’s letter to Santa via the mailbox at Slam Dunk Pizza! Each letter should include the child’s name and address. Drop the letters off at Slam Dunk Pizza in Ukiah (720 N. State St.) or Willits (1708 S. Main St.) by Dec. 17 so the letters can be delivered in time to Santa so he can work his magic. Slamdunkpizza.com.

December register round-up in Ukiah to support local theater

Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support the Ukiah Players Theatre, which is “ committed to providing our rural audiences with a wide range of theatre experiences including the classics and contemporary plays as well as original theatre pieces created for, by, and about our community.” 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Los Gallitos in Fort Bragg on October 28, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Small but equally important updates

Los Gallitos in Fort Bragg is closed for winter break starting Dec. 14. It reopens on Jan. 15.

Captain Deez in Redwood Valley is open again after a brief hiatus. It operates Wed-Sat 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at McCarty’s Bar.

The Thirsty Axe in Ukiah is now open seven days a week.

Eddie’s Hot Dogs is now serving up hot dogs and tamales next to the Mendocino Barkery, Mon-Fri, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 207 W. Stephenson St., Ukiah.

Ukiah’s Left Coast Seafood celebrated its third anniversary last week. Happy anniversary!

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.

