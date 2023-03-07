Mendocino County live storm updates Mar. 7: Snow, rain, hail and icy conditions continue; winter weather advisory in place for inland (update 2:20 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

3/7/23 2:20 p.m. — Sherwood Rd. has been cleared of any downed trees by AT&T and Brooktrails Township Fire Department. Traffic is no longer being diverted.

3/7/23 1:45 p.m. — Traffic is being diverted along parts of Sherwood Rd. as of 1:15 p.m. as Brooktrails Township Fire Department assists AT&T with tree removal. Also in Brooktrails, Solid Waste of Willits will pick up the Tuesday trash pick-up tomorrow, Wednesday Mar. 8. Customers are welcome to take their waste to the Transfer Station for free disposal.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/7/23 — Challenging winter weather is not done with Mendocino County as another round of heavy snow to inland areas and steady rain to the coast today, Tuesday, Mar. 7. Snow may accumulate up to 4 inches inland at elevations as low as 1,500 feet. There are also concerns about black ice on roads, as temperatures dip below freezing. Avoid unnecessary travel and be prepared for road closures, power outages, and other possible damage from the storm.

As a result of the ongoing wintry weather, northern inland Mendocino County is under a winter weather advisory for Tuesday, Mar. 7 through the early morning of Wednesday, Mar. 8. National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) anticipates this will be the last round of cold storms in the area for a considerable time. We’re also monitoring an atmospheric river this weekend which will bring warmer temperatures, heavy rain, and localized flooding concerns as snow melts.

We’ve put together an overview of what’s to still come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark; there is information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website..

NWS Eureka is collecting your snow reports during this storm with the amounts, time, location, and elevation — you can submit snow reports here. If you’re interested in an overview of the statewide impacts of these storms from a meteorological perspective, we recommend checking out Daniel Swain of Weather West, who has been sharing information throughout these major weather events.

Road conditions

Road conditions are treacherous in many areas of the county. This morning, multiple car accidents have been reported along country roads, both inland and on the coast, due to slick conditions. The City of Ukiah and County of Mendocino have asked drivers to stay home unless absolutely necessary due to black ice and slick road conditions.

The following roads and highways are under one-way traffic operation due to storm damage:

State Route 1 from Hales Grove to U.S. Route 101

State Route 128 from Fish Rock Rd. to the Sonoma County Line

Drivers can anticipate delays, so plan accordingly and travel carefully.

If you are planning to travel, please prepare with emergency equipment such as blankets, water and food, and snow chains. You can check your route on the Caltrans Quickmap here.

Power outages

After almost 12 days without power, the majority of PG&E customers in Piercy and Leggett have power again. Unfortunately, over 50 customers still remain without power. PG&E cites weather as the reason for the outages and estimates power will be restored on Wednesday, Mar. 8. There are also a number of smaller outages across the county — you can check for individual outage information on the PG&E outage map here.

PG&E customers that have been without power for 48 hours due to the winter storm may be eligible for a Storm Inconvenience Payment up to $100. Learn more here.

Closures

Sherwood School is closed due to weather conditions.

Select community resources, government services, and local businesses may be closed or operating on limited hours today due to the weather conditions. Government services that are closed today include the Ukiah Animal Shelter and the front counter of the Mendocino County Cannabis Department. Be sure to call ahead!

What to expect with the weather inland on Tuesday, Mar. 7.

NWS Eureka has a winter weather advisory in place until 4 a.m., Wednesday, Mar. 8 for inland Mendocino County from Hopland to Piercy, including Round Valley, Redwood Valley and Potter Valley. Anderson Valley is spared of any advisories and will see rain today and tonight. Inland areas under the advisory may see between 2 to 6 inches of snow in areas 1,200 feet. in elevation or higher, specifically Willits, Leggett, Laytonville, Piercy, and Covelo.

The communities of Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Ukiah, and Hopland, can expect primarily rain today and tonight, with some snow showers and little to no accumulation. Due to the freezing temperatures that are expected, icy conditions will likely form due to the rainy conditions, so take care if you must travel Wednesday morning.

What to expect with the weather on the coast on Tuesday, Mar. 7.

Today and tonight will bring showers to the coast.

Mendocino County’s many microclimates mean the weather conditions may vary based on your location, especially by elevation. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll be keeping you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

You can read more about the storm’s original forecast in our previous article about this storm, and be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

