Mendocino County Featured Pet: Pokey

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 9/4/23 – This week’s featured pet is Pokey, a four-year-old male German Shepherd mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Pokey is an independent kinda dog. He’s easy to handle and walks nicely on-leash. Pokey enjoys being outside but he does like to come in and hang out with his people. This very handsome guy might have a tale to tell about that left ear!! Pokey is a German Shepherd Dog X, four years old and 82 hale and hearty pounds!

You can read more about Pokey here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.