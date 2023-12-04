Holiday markets, craft fairs and pop-ups in Mendocino County (Updated 12/4/23)

Updated December 4, 2023 at 2:25 p.m.
The holidays are in full swing, and nothing feels better than shopping locally during the season of giving. Here’s our round-up of holiday markets and pop-ups happening throughout the county. We’ll be updating this article regularly, so check back often! Did we miss something? Email [email protected] to add your event.
Online events
Mendocino Holiday Marketplace, now through December 20 – Shop from the comfort of home for holiday gifts from vendors and artisans based throughout Mendocino County. Learn more here.
Boonville
Holiday Bazaar, December 9 – The Anderson Valley Unity Club hosts its annual holiday bazaar. Vendors will sell handmade soaps, candles, jewelry, baked goods and more. The Anderson Valley Skatepark Alliance will be selling shirts and buttons to raise funds for the park. Anderson Valley Elementary School will sell food and the Agriculture Institute will sell wreaths. Santa Claus will be on hand for photos and crafts, and activities for children will be available. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Apple Hall at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 CA-128, Boonville.
Caspar
Makers & Bakers Holiday Fair, December 10 – The third annual Makers and Bakers Fair will fill both rooms of the Caspar Community Center with arts, crafts, imports, baked goods and gifts. Lunch of soup and bread, wood-fired pizza and more. Food sales (tax included) benefit the center. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, learn more here.
Covelo
Christmas Bazaar, December 2 – Local vendors, artisans and craftspeople will sell their products at Covelo’s holiday market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Round Valley Airport Recreation Center, 20100 Airport Rd., Covelo.
Christmas Craft Fair, December 6 – Local vendors, artisans and craftspeople will sell their products. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Northern Builders Supply, 76450 Covelo Rd., Covelo, (707) 983-6413.
Holiday Bazaar, December 2 & 15 – Vendors will offer handmade crafts and goods for holiday gift giving. 12-5 p.m., Round Valley Public Library, 23925 Howard St., Covelo, (707) 354-8386.
Elk
Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair, December 2 – The Greenwood Community Church is sponsoring its 23rd annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. Take home jewelry, pottery, wreaths, food products, bath and body items, and other handcrafted delights for all ages. Snacks and lunch will be available for purchase. Funds raised will help maintain the historic Greenwood Community Church. All ages, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Greenwood Community Center, 6075 Hwy 1, Elk.
Fort Bragg
Holiday Craft Fair, November 24-25 – Browse and buy unique crafts by local artisans. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rollin’ Dough Baking Company, 18180 Ocean Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 354-2040. Contact Paula for more information at (707) 941-0093.
Craft Fair, November 24-25 and December 9-10 – Do your holiday shopping at Fort Bragg Town Hall for the Soroptimist International of Noyo Sunrise craft sale. It will include jewelry, jams and jellies, knick-knacks, pottery and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Bragg Town Hall, Main & Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Pacific Textile Arts Holiday Market, December 1-19 – Mendocino County’s only gallery dedicated solely to the textile arts hosts a holiday market featuring locally and internationally produced clothing, fabric, art supplies and more. Pacific Textile Arts, 450 Alger St., Fort Bragg, (707) 409-6811, learn more here.
Holiday Craft Fair, December 2 – Shop crafts and goodies from local vendors. Activities for children will be provided. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 740 S. Main St., Fort Bragg. Contact Barabara Figueiredo for more information at (707) 357-6587 or [email protected].
Fort Bragg Class of 2026 Fundraiser Pop-up, December 2 – Support the class of 2026 with a festive fundraiser pop-up offering gift wrapping, a bake sale and a hot chocolate bar. 12-6 p.m., Fort Bragg Town Hall, 363 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Winter Wonderland, December 2 – Visit Fort Bragg hosts Winter Wonderland, a full day of jolly good fun. The event includes a holiday market, photo opportunities with Santa, a tree-lighting ceremony, live music and more. 12-6:30 p.m., Franklin and Laurel Streets, Fort Bragg, learn more here.
Holiday Book Sale, December 2-3 – The Friends of the Fort Bragg Library host a two-day holiday book sale to benefit the library. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Bragg Library, 499 Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Holiday Pop-Up at Beauty Bar, December 16 – Beauty Bar, a salon and day spa, hosts local crafters and makers for an afternoon of holiday shopping. The Beauty Bar will also offer special beauty-centric holiday gifts for hair, nail, face and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beauty Bar, 448 S. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-7014.
Gualala
Holiday Craft Fair, November 24-25 – Local artisans bring their special arts and crafts to the Gualala Arts Center. In addition to local makers and craftspeople, the event includes photos with Santa, homemade cookies, pies and treats at the Mrs. Claus Bakeshop, a Christmas tree decorating contest and silent auction, puppet shows and Gualala Arts-branded gifts including T-shirts, hoodies, glassware, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.
Hopland
Holiday Craft Fair, December 9 – Shop unique gifts from local vendors. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shanéi Valley Academy, Ralph Bettcher Dr., Hopland. Contact Mikayla Adams for more information at (707) 484-9388 or [email protected].
McNab Ridge Winery Holiday Craft Show, December 9 – Local artisans and vendors from Mendocino and Sonoma Counties sell their creations. Small bites and wines from McNab Ridge will also be offered. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., McNab Ridge Winery, 13450 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 744-1986, mcnabridge.com.
Buy a Plate, Grab a Bottle, December 9 – Enjoy a holiday-themed afternoon of Mendocino County’s signature Coro wine. A $50 ticket will get you a 750ml bottle of Coro wine and a $150 ticket allows you to pick a Coro magnum. Each purchase includes a plate of food catered by the Golden Pig. 21 and over, 12-6 p.m., the Golden Pig Wine Shop, 13420 S. Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 462-3884, learn more here.
Laytonville
Holiday Arts & Crafts Bazaar, December 3 – Shop unique gifts from local vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Tin Gym, 200 Branscomb Rd., Laytonville, (707) 984-8089, learn more here.
Mendocino
Holiday Craft Fair, November 24-26 – Shop unique gifts from local vendors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and there will be a raffle. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24-25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26. Contact Barabara Figueiredo for more information at (707) 357-6587 or [email protected].
Sip & Shop, December 8-9 – Sip a glass of wine and shop unique gifts crafted by women artisans and makers. 12-5 p.m., Ellie’s Farmhouse at Heartwood Mendocino, 40500 Little Lake Rd., Mendocino.
Candlelit Shopping Night, December 9 – Cozy up and enjoy an evening of shopping when the sidewalks of Mendocino light up with mason jar candles. Boutiques and galleries will be open late with special promotions and treats. 4-7 p.m., downtown Mendocino.
Mendocino Makers Holiday Market, December 16 – Peruse offerings made by local artists, crafters and makers. Festive music and the Retro Wagon will be onsite offering food for purchase. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mendocino Rotary Park.
Point Arena
Eight Days of Christmas at the Point Arena Light Station Store, November 24-December 1 – The gift shop at Point Arena Lighthouse celebrates the holiday season with eight days of sales. Residents from Timber Cove to Elk are eligible for free admission to the lighthouse and a 10% discount on non-sale merchandise. The store also has a large selection of items marked down up to 75%. ID required. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, Point Arena Lighthouse and Museum, 45500 Lighthouse Rd., Point Arena, (707) 725-4448. Learn more here.
Potter Valley
Potter Valley Soapworks Holiday Open House, December 3 – Local soap and skincare producer Potter Valley Soapworks hosts a holiday open house with soups, dessert and drinks. Products will be available for purchase. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 8451 Old Wagon Wheel, Potter Valley.
Christmas Party & Open House Tack Sale, December 9 – White Dog Ranch hosts a holiday open house with a used horse tack sale. Proceeds benefit All Hands Rescue. Hot cider and hot chocolate and snacks will be available. 11 a.m.-12 p.m., White Dog Ranch, 9800 Main St., Potter Valley.
Redwood Valley
Craft Fair, December 9 – Purchase locally made crafts, See’s Candies and hot tamales. A prize of a decorated Christmas tree and other goodies will be given away. There will also be a children’s corner. 9 a.m., Redwood Valley Grange, 8650 East Rd., Redwood Valley.
Ukiah
Holiday Ceramics Fair, December 1 – The Mendocino College Ceramics Club hosts a holiday ceramics fair featuring student art for sale. Students will sell everything from fine art pieces to functional items like vases, cups and bowls. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mendocino College Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah.
Holiday Open House & Craft Fair, December 1-2 – The Grace Hudson Museum hosts its annual open house and craft fair. Shop local artisans and crafters, peruse a white elephant sale, enjoy holiday music and refreshments, explore the museum and visit Santa Claus. Attendees receive 10% off museum gift shop purchases. Free to attend, 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 467-2836, learn more here.
Christmas Bazaar, December 2 – The River hosts its annual Christmas bazaar with vendors peddling crafts, beauty products, photography, quilts, leather goods and more. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the River, 770 Orr St., Ukiah, (707) 472-9191.
Red Wagon Artisan Craft Faire, December 2 – Local vendors will sell handcrafted and unique gifts. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Ukiah, 514 W. Church St., Ukiah, (707) 468-9235.
Holiday Art Fair & Santa Photos, December 2 – Browse and buy offerings from local artists, including painters, bookmakers, authors, ceramicists, stained glass artists, photographers, textile artists and more. Meet and take your photograph with Santa Claus for free. Complimentary hot chocolate and cider will also be available. Free to attend, 12-6 p.m., Medium Art Gallery, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667.
Kid’s Farmer’s Market Winter Craft Faire, December 16 – Celebrate the season of giving with handmade crafts and gifts from the Ukiah Library Kid’s Farmer’s Market. Bring the whole family and enjoy holiday photo opportunities, too. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Ukiah Natural Foods Cafe, 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778.
Christmas Market, December 16 – Local artists and vendors will showcase their goods for purchase. A professional photographer will be on hand to photograph guests with Santa. Refreshments will be available and a raffle will also take place. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Newsong Church, 395 N. Barnes St., Ukiah.
Ukiah Winterfest, December 16 – The City of Ukiah welcomes local arts and craft vendors to School St. for an afternoon of holiday shopping. Downtown merchants will offer special discounts to shoppers. There will be numerous food vendors, giveaways and more. 11 a.m-4 p.m., Alex Thomas Plaza. Learn more here.
Willits
Christmas Craft Fair, December 2 – Browse and purchase one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artisans. Free to attend, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Calvary Chapel Willits, 145 Woods St., Willits, (707) 671-5960.
Annual Christmas Store, December 3-9 – Willits Harrah Senior Center hosts its annual Christmas pop-up with proceeds benefiting the center. The pop-up includes decorations, toys, clothing, and See’s Candies. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Willits Harrah Senior Center, 1501 Baechtel Rd., Willits, (707) 459-6826, learn more here.
Holiday Crafts Fair, December 8-10 – Enjoy browsing and buying wares from artists and crafters at the 36th annual Holiday Crafts Fair. There will be live music, food, beverages and a raffle. Times vary, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., and Willits Community Center, 111. E. Commercial St., Willits, learn more here.
Craft Market, December 9 – Mendo Crafts hosts a pop-up market with art, craft and holiday vendors. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Imagination Station Preschool and Childcare Center, 11 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-6543.
Christmas Market, December 9 – Tekton Design & Build hosts its first annual Christmas Market. The market will include craft, gift and food vendors, door prizes and a visit from Santa Claus. Photo opportunities with Santa cost $5. Free to attend, 12-6 p.m., Tekton Design & Build, 1611 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 380-3069.
Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.
The “Tin Gym” is located at 200 Branscomb Road in Laytonville. The event is NOT at Harwood Hall this year.