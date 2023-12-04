Holiday markets, craft fairs and pop-ups in Mendocino County (Updated 12/4/23)

Fort Bragg

Holiday Craft Fair, November 24-25 – Browse and buy unique crafts by local artisans. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rollin’ Dough Baking Company, 18180 Ocean Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 354-2040. Contact Paula for more information at (707) 941-0093.

Craft Fair, November 24-25 and December 9-10 – Do your holiday shopping at Fort Bragg Town Hall for the Soroptimist International of Noyo Sunrise craft sale. It will include jewelry, jams and jellies, knick-knacks, pottery and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Bragg Town Hall, Main & Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Pacific Textile Arts Holiday Market, December 1-19 – Mendocino County’s only gallery dedicated solely to the textile arts hosts a holiday market featuring locally and internationally produced clothing, fabric, art supplies and more. Pacific Textile Arts, 450 Alger St., Fort Bragg, (707) 409-6811, learn more here.

Holiday Craft Fair, December 2 – Shop crafts and goodies from local vendors. Activities for children will be provided. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 740 S. Main St., Fort Bragg. Contact Barabara Figueiredo for more information at (707) 357-6587 or [email protected].

Fort Bragg Class of 2026 Fundraiser Pop-up, December 2 – Support the class of 2026 with a festive fundraiser pop-up offering gift wrapping, a bake sale and a hot chocolate bar. 12-6 p.m., Fort Bragg Town Hall, 363 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Winter Wonderland, December 2 – Visit Fort Bragg hosts Winter Wonderland, a full day of jolly good fun. The event includes a holiday market, photo opportunities with Santa, a tree-lighting ceremony, live music and more. 12-6:30 p.m., Franklin and Laurel Streets, Fort Bragg, learn more here.

Holiday Book Sale, December 2-3 – The Friends of the Fort Bragg Library host a two-day holiday book sale to benefit the library. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Bragg Library, 499 Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Holiday Pop-Up at Beauty Bar, December 16 – Beauty Bar, a salon and day spa, hosts local crafters and makers for an afternoon of holiday shopping. The Beauty Bar will also offer special beauty-centric holiday gifts for hair, nail, face and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beauty Bar, 448 S. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-7014.