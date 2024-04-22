New executive director takes the helm at Mendocino Winegrowers

UKIAH, Ca., 4/18/23 — Mendocino Winegrowers, Inc. (MWI) has welcomed Bonnie Butcher as its new executive director. Butcher, with experience in event management, sales and strategic planning, most recently served as tasting room and event center manager for BARRA of Mendocino.

Mendocino Winegrowers is a nonprofit that promotes Mendocino County wines and the grape-growing industry, while also offering resources to members, which primarily comprise winemakers, wineries and vintners. Butcher is the second executive director of the organization since Bernadette Byrne, who served in the position for seven years, left in 2022.

Butcher was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alabama. Before working at BARRA, Butcher gained hospitality and event planning experience at organizations in Memphis and Southern California before relocating to Willits and finding her place in wine at BARRA.

Regarding Butcher’s new role, Mendocino Winegrowers board president Hoss Milone, winemaker at Brutocao Cellars, said “We can’t imagine anyone better suited to take MWI in the direction we are envisioning, including more wine events and increased visibility for vineyards and wineries, inside and out of Mendocino.”

Butcher is excited about the opportunity to further the mission and work of the organization. “Mendocino County is a vibrant wine region with immense potential, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to help MWI elevate the profile of Mendocino wines on a broader scale.”

Learn about Mendocino Winegrowers, Inc., at mendowine.com.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.