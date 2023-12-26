The Mendocino Setlist: December 25-31

MENDOCINO Co., 12/25/23 – Happy holidays! It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve out? Look for the 🥳emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, December 25
Merry Christmas! 🎄
Tuesday, December 26
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, December 27
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs “hot blues, cool jazz, and bawdy love songs.” All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Cody Putman and the Funny Band – Enjoy some “delightful and very weird music” at Mendocino County’s only natural wine bar. All ages, no cover, Fog Bottle Shop, 45104 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 397-1940, fogeatercafe.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, December 28
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, December 29
Kevin Green – Musician Kevin Green performs jazz music. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Paul Mueller & AJ – Saxophonist Paul Mueller and keyboardist AJ perform. All ages, 5:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Karaoke with DJ Wally – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 CA-253, Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Donnie and friends – Local blues harmonica player Donnie performs with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Double Standyrd – Rock band Double Standyrd performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Saturday, December 30
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Cavewoman – Alternative rock band Cavewoman performs. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans, highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover, Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah Valley-based group Back Porch Trio performs intimate, acoustic Americana originals and covers with sweet vocal harmonies. All ages, 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, ukiahbrewing.com.
The Ferocious Few – The Ferocious Few blends high-paced rock ‘n roll, folk lyrics, a punk edge and a rockabilly sensibility. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $10 with sliding scale, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, December 31
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
🥳 The Mountain Kings – The Mountain Kings perform at the outdoor stage at the Peg House to celebrate an early New Year. Never don’t stop! All ages, 12-4 p.m., no cover, 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Bill Schieve – Keyboardist and vocalist Bill Schieve performs. He’s performed with Paul Horn, the Beach Boys and Badfinger. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-6844, cucinaverona.com.
🥳 New York New Year’s Eve Ball – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the drop of the iconic Mirror Ball at midnight, New York time! The band Beatz Werkin’ will perform hits from then and now. Cocktails and gourmet hors d’œuvres and desserts served. Black tie encouraged. All ages, 6-10 p.m., tickets start at $25, Bartlett Hall, 495 Leslie St., Ukiah, buy tickets here.
🥳 DJ Sqyd – Dance the evening away at the Hopland Tap with DJ Sqyd. All ages, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
🥳 Gold, Glitter and Glam: A New Year’s Eve Bash – As the clock ticks towards midnight, Crown Hall of Mendocino will transform into a realm of gold, glitter, and glam, where disco balls sparkle and the champagne flows until the early hours of 2024. Groove to the beats of DJ DLT and embrace the glitz with a disco-inspired setting filled with gold and silver accents. Capture your glammed-up moments in the photo booth. Relax in the outdoor lounge areas, enjoy delectable food options, indulge at the full bar and join the indoor dance party. Proceeds benefit the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. All ages, 8 p.m., tickets start at $49.99, Crown Hall, 45285 Ukiah St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
🥳 New Year’s Masquerade Ball – Celebrate the New Year Caspar style! Mama Grows Funk will perform a dynamic mix of funk, soul, Latin and R&B influenced dance music. Guests are encouraged to dress with a Venetian masquerade theme and to bring a potluck appetizer, snack or dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase. All ages, 8:30 p.m., $30, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997.
🥳 ’70s Disco Dance Party – Dance the night away on the patio at Cucina Verona. DJs Alice Volga and Norm L. will spin dance music from around the world. All ages, 9 p.m., no cover, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-6844, learn more here.
🥳 Boonfire – Local reggae and alternative rock band Boonfire rings in the New Year. All ages, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., $10, 14081 CA-128, Boonville, (707) 895-3869, laurensgoodfood.com.
🥳 Heavyweight Sound New Year’s Dance – Dance to reggae vinyl as spun by KZYX’s Heavyweight Sound, a.k.a. DJ Larry Hacken. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover, Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.
🥳 New Year’s Eve Party – Join the Thirsty Axe for an unforgettable night where music, entertainment, and excitement collide. MC Radio Active, a Grammy Award-winning rapper and beatbox champion, will host the evening. DJ Bern Man will keep the beats pumping until 2 AM. 21 and over, 9 p.m., tickets start at $10, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, buy tickets here.
🥳 Rising Signs – Popular reggae band Rising Signs performs originals and covers to roll in the New Year. 21 and over, 9:30 p.m., $10, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
🥳 New Year’s Eve Disco Party – DJs Bubblicious and Juicy Fruit will play disco-centric dance music as the New Year rolls around. Tickets include late night bites, a glass of champagne, a raffle ticket and a good time. Proceeds benefit the Ukiah Players Theatre. 21 and over, 10 p.m., $25, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., buy tickets here.
🥳 Wonderbread 5 – Let’s dance your way into the New Year with infectious beats and unforgettable moments with one of the Bay Area’s most popular cover bands: Wonderbread 5. After the show, DJ Will Styles will be spinning the hottest tracks all night long, keeping the celebration vibes alive. 21 and over, 11 p.m., free, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here.