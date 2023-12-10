Mendocino County’s 2024 election: who’s running?

MENDOCINO Co., 12/9/23 — This Friday marked the candidate filing deadline for a number of local and statewide offices, with the exception of positions in which the incumbent will not be running again — which means that the slate for some seats is finalized, but for two Mendocino County supervisor districts, interested candidates can still file until December 13.

In Mendocino County, the primary elections will be held on March 5, 2024, and if no candidate wins a majority, the top two candidates will go on to compete in the November 2024 elections. More information about how to file for candidacy can be found here; information on how to register to vote is available here; and the full list of current candidates is posted on the county’s election website.

Both District 1 Supervisor Glenn McGourty and District 4 Supervisor Dan Gjerde have stated they will be leaving office, and so the filing deadline for interested candidates in those districts will be Dec. 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. Currently, there are three candidates who have filed in District 1 (Madeleine Cline, Carrie Shattuck, and Adam Gaska), and two candidates for District 4 (Fort Bragg Mayor Bernie Norvell and Georgina Avila-Gorman). In District 2, incumbent Supervisor Mo Mulheren will be running against Jacob Brown. The seats currently held by District 3 Supervisor John Haschak and District 5 Supervisor Ted Williams will be up for election in 2026.

The North Coast’s state Assemblyman Jim Wood has also announced he will be stepping down, and at least two Mendocino County residents — District 5 Supervisor Ted Williams and Cynthia Click of Willits — have filed to run for the seat, as well as other candidates from across the region including Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley, Santa Rosa Councilmember Chris Rogers, and Yoruk Vice Chair Frankie Myers.

The two judicial seats open in the county both have the incumbents, Judges Clay Brennan and Carly Dolan, running uncontested. U.S. Congressman Jared Huffman has two challengers for the 2nd congressional district, Tief Gibbs and Chris Coulombe.

