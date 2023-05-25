Mendocino Pride returns with joy, inclusivity, music, food and fun in Hopland

HOPLAND CA., 5/25/23 – This past weekend, hundreds of LGBTQI+ folks and their allies flocked to Hopland for a day filled with community and fun. Hopland’s close knit community of LGBTQI+ residents rallied together to throw a joyous party with the theme of “love, inclusivity and equality.”

The event took place at Hopland Tap, the bar and restaurant that serves as the social hub of Hopland. Proceeds benefited the Ford Street Project’s food bank. In addition to Hopland Tap, sponsors included Hopland Vision, Wicked Slush, River Oak Charter School, United Ukiah Methodist Church, Willits Charter School, Bibi’s Creations, KZYX, Vino Vendetta, Terra Sávia, RCS Arbor Youth Resource, Garnica’s Fresh Drinks and more.

Click through the gallery below to see festive and fun photos from the day.

