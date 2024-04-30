The Mendocino Setlist: April 29-May 5 (updated 2:02 p.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 4/29/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, April 29
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, April 30
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, May 1
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Larry Baird – Larry Baird performs acoustic songs. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Community Jam & Open Mic – Lauralee Brown hosts Piaci Pub’s monthly open mic and jam session. Tom Freund and Big Sticky Mess will also perform. All ages, 5-7 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 2
Big Sticky Mess & Tom Freund – Funk band Big Sticky Mess and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Freund perform as part of the First Thursdays Community Concert Series hosted by Steven Bates. All ages, 5-8 p.m., by donation, Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, May 3
Colby Lee Huston – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee Huston performs. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Beer Scouts – Sonoma County-based rock and blues trio the Beer Scouts perform originals and classics ranging from ZZ Top to the Monkees. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Bards of a Feather – Duo Jim and Sharon Liebermann perform songs accompanied by guitar and mandolin. All ages, 5:30-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Karaoke night – Belt your favorite songs at karaoke night with DJ Wally. All ages, 6:30-10:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Latchkey Lite – Nicholas Petti, Jen Martell and Peter Temple perform as Latchkey Lite. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
R.O. Shapiro – Americana singer-songwriter R.O. Shapiro performs. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Good Bones, 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, goodboneskitchen.com.
Big Sticky Mess & Tom Freund – Funk band Big Sticky Mess and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Freund perform. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Soulevity – Soulevity performs live. The band will be joined by Surfsquatch and the Adam Manus Band. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Saturday, May 4
Boonville Beer Fest – The 26th annual Boonville Beer Fest features live music from Hella Mendocino, the Deadlies, Buckridge Racket Club and Blue Luke. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. 21 and over, 1:30 p.m., tickets range from $5-$70, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Highway 128, Boonville, buy tickets here.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Moon Rabbit – Local band Moon Rabbit performs classic rock covers with a modern twist. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tom Rigney and Flambeau – Tom Rigney and Flambeau specialize in Cajun and Zydeco two-steps, blues, boogie woogie, and New Orleans grooves. Much of the repertoire is composed by Rigney, but they mix in a few classics from the Cajun/New Orleans songbook. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $35, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Sunday, May 5
Dirty Cello – San Francisco’s Dirty Cello performs high energy and unique spins on blues, rock and Americana. All ages, 2 p.m., $20, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-1726, buy tickets here.
2Ton Bridge & Kevin Patrick Radley – 2Ton Bridge, a.k.a. Alexander Wright and musician Kevin Patrick Radley, perform. Proceeds benefit the Fort Bragg Food Bank. All ages, 3-5 p.m., donations accepted, Valerie, 10546 Lansing St., Mendocino.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.