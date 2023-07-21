Mendocino Flavors: Crab season ends, brewery and restaurant openings and closings, and more tasty news bites

MENDOCINO Co., 7/21/23 — Dungeness crab season officially ends on July 30. According to State Senator Mike McGuire, 21 million pounds of Dungeness crab was harvested along the California coast this season with an estimated value of $54.4 million. While fresh crab may not be available now, plenty of tasty dishes are still available at predominately coastal restaurants featuring flash-frozen Dungeness crab.

One of my personal favorites is the crab sandwich at Princess Seafood Restaurant in Noyo Harbor. It’s a soft hero roll brushed with butter and mayo, filled with ¼ pound Dungeness crab, topped with two tomatoes and seasoned with Old Bay. It’s a heavenly sando that melts in your mouth and transports you into a crab-stuffed food coma as you stare out into the harbor and avoid eye contact with hungry seagulls. Pro-tip: if you want a taste of seafood heaven at Princess Seafood Restaurant, make sure you get there early to wait in line. Princess Seafood Restaurant is open Mon and Thur 11:30 a.m.-5 pm, Fri-Sun 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Patrick Broderick of Tall Guy Brewing in July 2023. (Frank Hartzell/The Mendocino Voice)

Tall Guy Brewing opens in downtown Fort Bragg

After a much anticipated wait, Tall Guy Brewing in downtown Fort Bragg has opened in the old Sears building. The brewery is owned and operated by Patrick Broderick, who served as North Coast Brewing Company’s co-brewmaster for thirty years. Tall Guy is a taproom, serving beer and not food, though guests are welcome to bring or have food delivered from nearby restaurants to enjoy with their pints.

The Mendocino Voice’s Frank Hartzell, who interviewed Broderick in April, visited Tall Guy Brewing this past week, meeting up with friends to taste through flights of freshly tapped beer. The tasting included what Hartzell described as a “bitingly bitter” Gunga Denny IPA, “very Mendocino Coast appropriate IPA” Hazy Mama, and Hartzell’s favorite of the flight, the One Wit, with “coriander and citrus flavors and a light and sparkly consistency.” Hartzell calls the new space “comfy” with couch seating, multiple small bars and big screen TVs for sports enthusiasts. Tall Guy Brewing is open Mon-Fri 1-10 p.m. and Sat-Sun 12-10 p.m., 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9132.

A double cheeseburger at Amber’s Diner in Point Arena. (Courtesy photo)

Amber’s Diner opens in Point Arena

After months of anticipation, Amber’s Diner opened this week in Point Arena. More of a hamburger joint than a typical diner (breakfast is not offered), the new establishment has eight speciality beef smashburgers on its menu, including mushroom swiss ($9.50), chili cheese ($11) and the “Drunk Pig Burger” which comprises a double smashburger with a mound of slow smoked pulled pork on top ($14). Amber’s also offers elk, bison, chicken and veggie burgers for an up charge and sides are extra (french fries are $3.25). If you’re not a burger fan but want something more substantial, the restaurant has three types of mac and cheese, including an over-the-top crab mac ($20) which comprises mac and cheese topped with Dungeness crab and truffle oil. The menu also has appetizers (chicken wings, onion rings), salads, wraps, tri-tip and pulled pork sandwiches. Amber’s Diner is open Wed-Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 250 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 677-8077, ambersdiner.com.

Farola Empanadas opens at sports bar in Ukiah

The Pub in Ukiah is hosting a pop-up called Farola Empanadas. The menu includes authentic empanadas, a deep fried savory turnover or hand pie. There are classic meat empanadas stuffed with ham and cheese, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. Farola also offers canasitas, an open face empanada. Farola is at the Pub and is open Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 585 N. State St., Ukiah.

Slack Tide Café in Noyo Harbor to close in August

The Noyo Center for Marine Science announced this week that it would close the Slack Tide Café. The Café opened in the former Carine’s Fish Grotto in September 2022, serving smoothies, craft coffee, pastries, sandwiches, salads, wine and beer. The original intention was to bring life to the old dockside building, which is owned by the Noyo Center, raising funds for the center while educating the public on the biology of the Noyo River. In an email, the Noyo Center’s executive director Sheila Semans acknowledged that “operating a restaurant is an enormous undertaking” and shared that the café will turn into a research facility. The Slack Tide Café remains open through August 27. 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Noyo Center for Marine Science launches new partnership with HarborView Bar & Bistro

In other Noyo Center news, the center has teamed up with HarborView Bistro & Bar to support the mission and programs of the center. Located at the Noyo Harbor Inn, the HarborView will donate $1 from every check, upon request, to the Noyo Center for Marine Science. This is an ongoing effort, so get out there and enjoy a bite and drink overlooking the Noyo River. 753 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-8000, noyoharborinn.com.

Sliders, french fries, fish tacos and a tostada at Left Coast Seafood (courtesy photo)

Left Coast Seafood launches new Friday Late Night menu

Ukiah foodies have a new late night dining spot on Fridays: Left Coast Seafood. The downtown restaurant launched a new late night menu this month, serving up house-cut french fries, fish tacos, ceviche tostadas and short rib sliders and draft beer, wine and well cocktails – all for $5 each. The new late night menu is offered every Friday from 9-11 p.m., 110 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 380-8392, leftcoastseafood.com.

Donations needed at the Fort Bragg Food Bank The Fort Bragg Food Bank is always seeking donations of non-perishable foods, but demand fluctuates and specific needs always arise. This week, the food bank is seeking donations of instant oatmeal, granola bars and clean plastic, paper and reusable bags for food distribution. Donations can be made at donation barrels at Harvest Market or Purity Market or at the food bank 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon-Fri, 910 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9404, fortbraggfoodbank.org.

Drink wine and paint water towers in Mendocino on Saturday, July 22 It’s fun to paint, but it is even more fun to paint with a glass of wine in your hand. On Saturday, at the Kelley House Museum’s Water Tower Sip and Paint event, you can do just that. Guests will be guided by watercolor artist Suzi Long through the process of painting the Kelley House’s famous water tower. Anderson Valley’s Father and Daughters Cellar will serve its wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be offered. No experience in painting is required. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Kelley House. $60 members/$75 general public, Saturday, July 22, 1-3 pm, Kelley House Museum, 45007 Albion St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5791, tickets on sale here.

Barbecue and silent auction to benefit Anderson Valley Fire Department, July 23 The Anderson Valley Fire Department will host its annual barbecue and silent auction to benefit the department. Tickets include a barbecue and live music from Jeff Moss Cruise Control. There will also be a silent auction and beverages available for purchase. $20 adults, $10 children under 12, Sunday, July 23, 4-7 p.m., Boonville Fairgrounds Redwood Grove.

Enjoy barbecue and margaritas while supporting the Elk Volunteer Fire Dept., July 29 The 17th annual Elk Fire BBQ will raise funds for the Elk Volunteer Fire Department with a festive barbecue featuring the Caspar Kings, a raffle, activities for kids, emergency preparedness booths, and Elk’s famous margaritas. Tickets include a choice of grilled tri-tip, smoked chicken or polenta and mushroom ragu with sides of baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and coffee. Saturday, July 30, 12-4 p.m., $30 for adults, $15 for kids 7-12, 6 and under free, Greenwood Community Center, 6129 S. Highway 1, Elk, (707) 877-1105. More information available here.

July register round-upWillits to support disaster relief Shoppers Mariposa Market (500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630) can round-up their purchase at the register to support United Disaster Relief of Northern California.

Small but equally important news Ukiah’s Oco Time is marking its 20th anniversary. To celebrate, the sushi restaurant is having a free raffle. Customers will be entered to win a swag basket full of Oco Time gear and a $50 gift certificate. 111 W. Church St., Ukiah, (707) 462-2422, ocotime.com.

Cafe Jaavy in Fort Bragg is closed through July 25. Tasty Thai in Redwood Valley is closed for summer vacation starting July 30 through September 4. In Ukiah, Happy Donuts & Bagels is closed through July 24.

Whitecap Coffee & Tea in Anchor Bay is back open after a brief break.

Cultivo in Ukiah has new summer menu offerings, including wild boar pasta, aguachile shrimp ceviche tostadas and shishito peppers. 108 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 462-7007, cultivorestaurant.com.

Also in Ukiah, Patrona has a new Thai beef salad, cold mango soup, ahi poke nachos, watermelon salad, a shrimp Louie and more. The restaurant’s new cocktails include a hibiscus margarita and a raspberry lemon drop. 130 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 462-9181, patronarestaurant.com.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.

