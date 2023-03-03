Local emergency declared in Mendocino County amid February winter storms

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 3/2/23 — Chief Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services Darcie Antle proclaimed a local emergency due to severe winter storms on Thursday, Mendocino County announced in a news release. The proclamation comes one day after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, though Mendocino County was not among them.

Days of high winds, cold weather, rain, and low-elevation snow characterized last week and the weekend in the county, causing severe ground saturation, unstable hillsides, downed trees, and power outages that impacted thousands locally — and more bad weather is likely on the way this weekend.

For already resource-strapped rural counties, this kind of effort is demanding: “We’re all just trying to make the next minute work,” Sage Wolf told The Mendocino Voice after opening the Building Bridges shelter round-the-clock to protect unhoused community members during the storm.

Advertisements

Read the full local emergency proclamation in the news release below:

On March 2, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer/Director of Emergency Services Darcie Antle proclaimed a local emergency due to severe winter storms.

Advertisements

Extreme Winter Storm conditions of high winds, cold weather, rain, and low-elevation snow caused severe ground saturation, unstable hillsides, downed trees, and multiple power outages across the County. The storm caused a significant impact on the County, community operations, and resources that required the provision of additional public safety, health, and emergency services.

Please remember to stay off roadways unless travel is necessary. Remember to pull over and allow safe passing for road crews and first responders.

Further press releases are forthcoming as the February 2023 Mendocino Winter Storms Event continues.

Real-time updates are being made on the Mendocino County Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/) and Twitter feed

(https://twitter.com/countymendocino.)

Advertisements

Download Press Release here.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.