Red flag warning and freeze advisories in effect for parts of Mendocino County and Northern CA

MENDOCINO Co., 10/27/23 — Despite the cold nighttime temperatures and morning fog, this weekend will bring a red flag warning for portions of Northern California, meaning there is an increased fire risk due to low humidity, high winds, and overall dry vegetation. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a red flag warning for portions of interior Mendocino County, and Lake County beginning Saturday, October 28 at 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday October 29, and there are also red flag warnings in effect for parts of the greater Bay Area and North Coast. In addition, there are freeze advisories and frost warnings in effect for low nighttime temperatures as low as 29 degrees, which could threaten plants and pets across the region.

The NWS Eureka warning for critical fire weather notes:

“An exceptionally dry airmass will spread south across Northern California this weekend. In addition, east-northeast winds gusting from 30 to 50 mph are forecast to develop across the ridges of Northwest California. The dry air and strong winds will yield a critical fire weather threat Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, particularly from southern Trinity County south across Lake and eastern Mendocino Counties.”

Despite the recent rains and suspension of the burn ban in Mendocino County, critical fire conditions mean that fires can spread more quickly than in wetter times — and anyone planning a controlled burn must apply for a permit and check with the Mendocino Air Quality Management District to see if it is a permissive burn day. No PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are planned at this time. We will update this article if that changes.

You can check your specific forecast at the NWS Eureka webpage. Information about the current fires can be found at Cal Fire’s Current Emergency Incidents page and the United States Forest Service’s Inciweb site.

If you haven’t prepared your emergency go bag for a wildfire or signed up for notifications for a planned power outage, now’s a good time! You can check our our emergency guide here, and some tips about making sure you’re notified for any planned power outages due to wildfire risks.