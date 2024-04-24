Mendocino Flavors: Cannabis cocktails; local bar launches cocktail bitter line; and more tasty food and drink news

MENDOCINO Co., 4/24/23 — This past weekend I had a chance to try my first cannabis cocktail at a 4/20 celebration at Mendocino Grove, a glamping property in Mendocino, and hosted by Cannescape, a cannabis-focused event planner. I’m a margarita enthusiast and while I have used cannabis, I’ve never combined the two.

During the event, I met Jamie Evans, a.k.a. The Herb Somm, a certified wine sommelier and cannabis enthusiast turned mixologist and author. Evans, who co-authored one of the premier cookbooks about cooking with cannabis (High Times: Let’s Get Baked! The Official Cannabis Cookbook) and Cannabis Drinks, a book entirely dedicated to crafting cannabis cocktails.

Evans invited me to try one of her craft cocktail creations — a low alcohol margarita made with Artet, an Amaro-inspired non-alcoholic aperitif with various botanicals and 2.5 mg of Delta-9 THC per serving. The margarita included Artet and DeKuyper Triple Sec infused with serrano peppers. The cocktail was served with a Tajin rim in a rocks glass and topped with a leaf…a marijuana leaf, of course. Overall, the drink was tangy and slightly sweet, with no note of cannabis aside from that giant leaf in the glass.

The High Times: Let’s Get Baked! cookbook and Artet on display at the 4/20 event at Mendocino Grove on April 20, 2024. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

According to makers of Artet, “Most drinkers can expect to feel a bright, conversational buzz approximately 15-30 minutes after sipping a serving of Artet.” I do believe I felt the buzz as I chatted away with my colleague and watched the colorful crew of cannabis enthusiasts who primarily traveled from the Bay Area to attend the event.

Overall, I thought the taste of the margarita was great. However, I think the Artet, which has notes of juniper, grapefruit, cardamon, ginger and allspice, would make for a solid gin and tonic mixer. And while this was a low alcohol option, Evans’ original recipe includes tequila. Would that added alcohol create a bigger buzz? Perhaps. In an area where some folks describe themselves as “California sober” (no alcohol, only cannabis), the complexities of cannabis and alcohol mingling together is still being explored.

Would I try another cannabis cocktail? Sure. Would I make it a habit at home when I can just pop a mint? Probably not. Have you tried or would you try a cannabis cocktail? Leave your thoughts in the comments below or email me at [email protected].

p.s. To those who observe Passover, chag pesach sameach!

Noyo Harbor Bitters (Brendan McGuigan/Noyo Harbor Inn)

Upgrade your cocktails with locally crafted bitters The HarborView Bistro & Bar at the Noyo Harbor Inn in Fort Bragg is known for its cocktail program, which includes a variety of classic and seasonal cocktails that use unique ingredients. The program is led by bar manager Laura Spradlin, who served as head bartender and mixologist at the Albion River Inn for thirty years before joining the Noyo Harbor Inn. In addition to crafting distinctive cocktails, Spradlin also created her own bitters, a mix of alcohol and botanicals used as “seasoning” for cocktails. Now, Spradlin’s bitter creations are available for amateur and professional bartenders alike to enjoy outside the comfort of the HarborView Bar. Called Noyo Harbor Bitters, each blend was created by Spradlin, using whole-grain alcohol and cured flowers, fruit, herbs and spices to create unique mixes. Many of the ingredients are sourced locally. Bitter offerings include candy cap mushroom; black currant charred cedar; spicy habañero and lime; burnt orange; coffee and pecan; lemon; lime; and lilac. Each bottle costs $20. Before you commit, you can taste the bitters at the HarborView Bar, which offers a wide range of cocktails using the ingredients, including a blood orange Moscow Mule, a black magic blueberry mojito, and a candy cap mushroom old-fashioned. The bitters are available for purchase at the hotel’s gift shop or by contacting the hotel directly. HarborView Bistro & Bar, Wed.-Mon., 2 p.m. until close, at Noyo Harbor Inn, 500 Casa del Noyo, Fort Bragg, (707) 961-8000, [email protected]. Learn more about the bitters here.

Farm fresh peaches at a farmers market. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market seeking vendors, season starts May 19 The newly founded Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market is seeking vendors to participate in its inaugural season. The new market, located at the junction of U.S. Route 101 and State Route 175, will take place every 2nd and 4th Sundays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first market will be May 19. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Annual barbecue to support Hopland Volunteer Firefighters, May 4 Enjoy a hearty meal of barbecued chicken and tri-tip with proceeds benefiting Hopland Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets include entrees, sides, soft drinks and live music from the Pulsators. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. May 4, 5 p.m., $30 adults, $15 children ages 6-12, 21 Feliz Creek Rd., Hopland.

Tickets on sale now for 26th annual Boonville Beer Fest, May 4 The legendary Boonville Beer Fest returns on May 4 with a Star Wars theme called “May the froth be with you.” Over 65 breweries will participate this year, alongside four live bands, eight food vendors and numerous retailers. Guests are encouraged to wear Star Wars-inspired costumes. According to the website, all proceeds benefit local nonprofits. May 4, 1-6 p.m., tickets range from $5 to $70. Buy tickets here.

Point noir grapes at Goldeneye Winery in Philo on December 9, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Tickets on sale now for the 25th annual Pinot Noir Festival, May 17-19 Anderson Valley Wines hosts its annual weekend of all things Anderson Valley pinot noir. The weekend features over 50 wineries from Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties that craft pinot noir, sparkling wine, and rosé made with Anderson Valley fruit. The weekend includes a grand tasting; winery open houses; tasting seminars with winemakers; barbecue party; silent auction; food pairings and more. May 17-19, tickets range from $75 to $525. Learn more here.

April register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports local grange Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round-up their purchases to support Redwood Valley Grange #382. Mon.-Sun., 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

April register round-up in Willits supports the county’s museum In Willits, customers at Mariposa Market can round-up their grocery purchases to support Friends of the Mendocino County Museum. The nonprofit’s mission is “to represent the people of Mendocino County by providing support for the Museum through advocacy and financial assistance.” Mariposa Market, Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630, mariposamarket.com.

Drop In Donut in Fort Bragg on February 21, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Small but equally important updates In Fort Bragg…Drop In Donut is closed April 22-25 for a birthday break.

In Potter Valley…Slam Dunk Pizza’s food trailer is back in action after having maintenance issues. It will be back at Headwaters on Main on Tuesday, Apr. 23 from 4-8 p.m.

In Sea Ranch…Shindig extended its hours to offer coffee and brunch on Monday and Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

In Ukiah…Patrona was recently sold. Gift cards sold prior to the ownership change must be used by May 4. Vero’s Fresh Fruit is back open after a break.

In Willits…Turtle Island Tacos is teaming up with April May’s Drive Thru Espresso to offer Turtle Island Tacos’ popular pickle lemonade. The drink is available Friday, Apr. 26, through Sunday, Apr. 28 at April Mays.

