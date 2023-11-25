Tis the season! Holiday events around Mendocino County in 2023

MENDOCINO Co. 11/30/23 – The holiday season is here, meaning festivities abound throughout Mendocino County. This month you can show off your artsy skills with Christmas crafts, enjoy wondrous light displays, snap a selfie with Santa, share a meal with your neighbors, or even sing holiday songs at karaoke. There’s no shortage of fun over the holidays. Looking for shopping markets and pop-ups? Check out our round-up here.

Here’s a list of events taking place across Mendocino County, in Boonville, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Mendocino, Philo, Point Arena, Redwood Valley, Ukiah and Willits — if we’re missing anything, let us know in the comments or by email at [email protected] so we can add it in. We’ll be updating this article regularly, so check back often! Happy holidays! ☃️

Last updated 2:33 p.m. on November 25, 2023.

Boonville Holiday Candlemaking, November 26 – Join community members in creating holiday candles. Cookies and cider will also be offered. Free, 1-4 p.m., Little Red Schoolhouse, 12340 Hwy 128, Boonville. Tree Lighting at the Boonville Hotel, December 7 – The Boonville Hotel will light up its holiday tree with live music and holiday festivities. The hotel’s restaurant will serve soups and baked goods. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Valley Food Bank. All ages, 5:30-8 p.m., $20 suggested donation, Boonville Hotel, 14050 Hwy 128, Boonville, (707) 895-2210, learn more here. Community Holiday Party & Potluck, December 22 – Be merry and celebrate the holidays with the Anderson Valley community. Bring a winter dish to share and come dressed in your favorite holiday look or ugly sweater. Free to attend, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Elk Holiday Street Fair, December 9 – Enjoy an evening of shopping, dining, and holiday cheer in downtown Elk. Businesses will stay open late for evening holiday fun. Visit each shop to be entered into a holiday raffle. In the Mix will perform a cappella holiday music. Free, 4-8 p.m., downtown Elk.

Fort Bragg Festival of Lights, November 24 through December 17 – The Mendocino Coast Botanical Garden hosts its 13th annual Festival of Lights when staff and volunteers decorate the gardens in a show of glittering lights. Hot cocoa, cider and snacks will be available for purchase. Santa will make an appearance on select evenings. All ages, $10 per person, kids under 16 are free, 5-7 p.m., Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, 18220 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg. Advanced tickets recommended and are available here. Read more about this year’s event here. Christmas Card Making, December 1 – Join the staff at Spunky Skunk Toy Store and learn how to make Christmas cards using stencil butter, stencils and gelatin prints. Cookies and hot cider will be served. The event is part of Fort Bragg’s First Friday event. Free, 5-6:30 p.m., Spunky Skunk Toy Store, 344 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-5443. Wino’s Crew M.C. Fort Bragg North Coast Toy Run, December 2 – Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to join Wino’s Crew M.C. for its annual toy run. Everyone is welcome to attend, motorcycle or not. The ride wraps up at a festive gathering with live music, food and a raffle. Attendees are asked to bring a brand new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Mendocino Coast Children’s Fund. Sign-ins for the ride start at 10:30 a.m. at Rollin’ Dough Baking Co., 18180 Ocean Dr., Fort Bragg. The ride starts at 12 p.m. After ride festivities take place at the Fort Bragg Lions Club, 430 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg. $20 with a new unwrapped toy, $25 without a toy. Children’s Christmas Party, December 2 – The Coast Police Activities League hosts its annual Children’s Christmas Party. The event is free to all preschool to fifth grade school children and includes games, prizes, crafts, cookie decorating and more. Free, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Bragg Fire House, 141 N. Main St., Fort Bragg. Winter Wonderland, December 2 – Visit Fort Bragg hosts Winter Wonderland, a full day of jolly good fun. The event includes a holiday market, photo opportunities with Santa, a tree-lighting ceremony, live music and more. 12-6:30 p.m., Franklin and Laurel streets, Fort Bragg, learn more here. Lighted Truck Parade, December 2 – Enjoy a colorful night parade of trucks decorated in holiday finery during Fort Bragg’s annual Lighted Truck Parade. 6:30 p.m., downtown Fort Bragg, participants can register their vehicle for participation here. Noyo Harbor Lit Boat Parade, December 3 – Local fishing and pleasure boats decorated with holiday lights parade along the Noyo River. Free, all ages, 6:30 p.m., Noyo Harbor. Wreaths Across America, December 16 – Remember and honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud. Sponsorships of wreaths are encouraged and start at $17. Ceremony starts at 9 a.m., Rose Memorial Park Association Cemetery, 760 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, learn more here. Family Holiday Screening: Elf, December 16 – Join the Mendocino Film Festival for a Family Holiday Screening: Elf as part of the festival’s classic film series. $15, 11 a.m., Coast Cinemas, 135 S. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 937-0171, buy tickets here. Tales of the Winter Solstice, December 21 – Join storyteller Linda Pack for an evening of winter solstice stories. Free, 6-7 p.m., Fort Bragg Branch Library, 499 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2020, learn more here.

Gualala

Lighted Truck Parade, November 25 – The Lighted Truck Parade kicks off the Christmas season in Gualala. The Lighted Truck Parade includes anything with wheels. 6-7:30 p.m.. The parade stages at Bedrock 38351 South Hwy 1 and goes to the Gualala Hotel.

A Holiday Concert for the Coast, December 9 – The Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers present their annual holiday concert for the coast. Under the direction of Jeanne Jackson, the Coleman Auditorium will fill with the sounds of four and a half octaves of handbells and chimes rung by twelve ringers. Holiday favorites such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” and “Carol of the Bells” will be performed. $20 in advance, $25 day of, tickets available at Gualala Arts, the Dolphin Gallery and online here, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138.

A Christmas Concert in the Redwoods, December 10 – Gualala Arts and Fred Adler present “A Christmas Concert in the Redwoods.” This concert will feature Scotty Wright vocal, Simon Rowe piano, Pierre Archain bassist, Gabe Yanez drums. General admission tickets will be $25 in advance, $30 day of, $100 sponsor tickets will include select seating, a gift, flowers and gratitude! Tickets will be available at Gualala Arts, the Dolphin Gallery and online here, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138.

Christmas Comes But Once a Year, December 17 – The vocal group CoastSing, directed by Sue Bohlin, will perform its annual Christmas Concert featuring music by Rutter, Torme, Durufle and more. The concert will feature special guests Bryn Harris and Jessie Hanna. $25 in advance, $30 day of, tickets will be available at Gualala Arts, the Dolphin Gallery and online here, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138.

Hopland Wreath Workshop, December 2 – Learn how to make your own wreath using native vegetation found at the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center. All materials are provided. Snacks and hot apple cider will be served. Registration required. All ages, $40 per person, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Hopland Research and Extension Center, 4070 University Road, Hopland. Register here.

Laytonville Laytonville Christmas Light Parade, December 16 – Enjoy a festive parade of vehicles decorated in colorful lights and holiday decorations. 5 p.m., Laytonville. Community Cookie Exchange & Movie Night – Bring a batch of your favorite Christmas cookies for a cookie potluck and enjoy the holiday movie The Polar Express. Santa will also make an appearance. Attendees are encouraged to wear holiday pajamas and bring blankets, pillows and chairs. Free, 4 p.m., Long Valley Garden Club, 375 Harwood Rd., Laytonville, (707) 984-6142. Leggett Photos with Santa, December 16 & 23 – A professional photographer will take photos of your family and friends with Santa Claus at the famous Peg House. Never don’t stop! $10 per photo, the Peg House, 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444.

Mendocino Visit with Santa, December 2 – Snap the perfect Christmas photo with Santa Claus at the historic Kelley House Museum. Cookies and cider are provided while kids and families snap photos, using their own cameras, with the man himself. $5 donation requested, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Kelley House Museum, 45007 Albion St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5791, learn more here.



Sing-along Messiah, December 16 – What’s better than listening to Handel’s Messiah? Singing along, of course! Whether you are a classically trained soprano or a spirited singer in the shower, join the Symphony of the Redwoods for a sing-along of the famed work by Handel. 3 p.m., Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5441, learn more here. Solstice Poetry Reading, December 21 – Celebrate the winter solstice with an evening of poetry. Guests are welcome to read their own poems, someone else’s poem or simply listen. 6 p.m., Gallery Bookshop, 45098 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-2665, learn more here.

Philo Anderson Valley Grange Holiday Dinner, December 10 – Enjoy a free holiday meal including turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes. Guests who are able are invited to bring a potluck side dish. No one will be turned away. 5:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Grange #669, 9800 Highway 128, Philo, contact Captain Rainbow for more information at (707) 472-9189.

Point Arena Hometown Holiday, December 10 – Point Arena hosts its annual Hometown Holidays celebration. The event includes carolers, a tree-lighting ceremony, live music, holiday treats, merchant discounts and an Arts & Crafts Pop-Up Market with holiday gifts, special discounts and festive foods. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., downtown Point Arena, learn more here.

Redwood Valley Photos with Santa, December 3 – Meet Santa Claus at the firehouse and have your photos taken by professional photographer Brandon Tripp for free. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire District Volunteer Firehouse, 8481 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-8121.

Ukiah Ornament Workshop, December 1 – Medium Art Gallery hosts an ornament-making workshop for all ages on the last First Friday of the year. Materials will be provided, and light snacks and beverages will be available for donation. They will have the record player cued up for some fun music on the turntables. Guests can also enjoy the gallery’s current exhibit “Small Works.” Free, 5-8 p.m., Medium Art Gallery, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, learn more here. Holiday Open House & Craft Fair, December 1-2 – The Grace Hudson Museums hosts its annual open house and craft fair. Shop local artisans and crafters, peruse a white elephant sale, enjoy holiday music and refreshments, explore the museum and visit Santa Claus. Attendees receive 10% off museum gift shop purchases. Free to attend, 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 467-2836, learn more here. Wreath Making Workshop, December 2 – Local florist Jessica Welling guides participants in making homemade wreaths. Proceeds benefit the Waldorf School of Mendocino County. $50, 1-3 p.m., 202 S. State St., Ukiah, learn more here. Ukiah Parade of Lights, December 2 – The annual Parade of Lights takes place when local businesses dress up their vehicles with Christmas decorations and lights and parade through downtown Ukiah.. Viewing takes place on State St. between Low Gap Rd. and Alex Thomas Plaza. All ages, free, 6-7:30 p.m., downtown Ukiah. Let it Glow Ukiah Valley Holiday Lights Competition, December 2-18 – The City of Ukiah hosts its annual holiday lights competition throughout Ukiah Valley. Community members drive around and view holiday lights in Ukiah, Talmage, Hopland, Redwood Valley and Calpella. Enroll and find a map here. Ukiah on Ice, December 2 through January 14 – Alex Thomas Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland with the installation of the City of Ukiah’s annual outdoor ice rink. In addition to making memories on the ice, attendees can enjoy local food, drinks and more. $12 includes entry and skate rental. Times vary. Learn more here. The Nutcracker, December 8-10 – Mendocino Ballet hosts its annual performance of The Nutcracker. Dancers skilled in the art of classical ballet are featured in major roles, and child dancers from the ballet’s recreational program will also participate. All ages, times vary, tickets start at $16, Mendocino Ballet, 205 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2290, buy tickets here. Photos with Santa, December 16 – A professional photographer will snap photos of families with Santa starting at $5 for one photo and $10 for five photos. Sensory-friendly photos will be available from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. A crafts fair will also be held. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Newsong Church, 395 N. Barnes St., Ukiah. Pet Photos with Santa, December 17 – Well-behaved pets of all types are welcome to take their photograph with Santa for $5. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Mendocino Barkery, 207 W. Stephenson St., Ukiah, (707) 463-3644. 15th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-along, December 17 – Celebrate Christmas by singing traditional carols as a community. Professional musicians will guide the audience. Free, donation accepted for Redwood Gospel Mission’s Center of Hope, 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 514 W. Church St., Ukiah, (707) 468-9235, learn more here.

Willits

Pizza and Wreaths, November 25 – Bring your pruning shears, any greenery you might want to use or share, and your creative spirit to Emandal to make wreaths. All-you-can-eat pizza is included in the ticket. $10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Emandal, 6500 Hearst Post Office Rd., Willits, (707) 459-9252, learn more here.

Mr. Skunk and the Giant Christmas Tree, November 25-December 31 – Enjoy a 16-mile round trip journey into the redwood forest. During the train ride, guests will enjoy games, Christmas carols, and seasonal treats (including beverages for adults!). The train arrives at Mr. Skunk’s Giant Christmas Tree with lots of holiday fun under a giant redwood tree. Upon return, guests can climb aboard the historic Skunk motorcar for photo opportunities with Mr. Skunk! Times vary, tickets start at $59.95, dogs $10.95, learn more here.

Christmas in the Park, December 1 – Join the Willits community in the lighting of a 30 foot tall Christmas tree. The event includes caroling, a reading of A Christmas Story, desserts and hot chocolate. Free to attend, 6 p.m., Community Park, 146 E. Commercial St., Willits.

Calvary Chapel Christmas Craft Fair, December 2 – Calvary Chapel hosts its annual craft fair with one-of-a-kind gifts available for purchase. Free to attend, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 145 Woods St., Willits.

Winter Craft Hour, December 2 – Bring the family and learn how to make acorn garlands. Supplies are provided. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Willits Branch Library, 390 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-5908, learn more here.

Christmas Holiday Express, December 2 – Roots of Motive Power presents its annual Christmas party. Santa arrives on a steam locomotive. Plenty of holiday trees, trains, singing, carolers, a book sale, take and make crafts and refreshments make this an event for kids of all ages. Free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Roots of Motive Power, 420 E. Commercial St., Willits, learn more here.

“Small Works” exhibition, December 2-24 – Forty member artists at the Willit Center for the Arts present small handmade gifts available for purchase. 1 a.m.-5-p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., learn more here.

Ceramic Ornament Workshop and Community Potluck, December 2 – Learn to glaze ornaments and share a potluck with Sofia Alaoui, a ceramics instructor at the Willits Center for the Arts. Unleash your imagination and tap into your artistic potential, all while doing ceramics together, socializing, and making connections. No registration necessary, just show up and paint your ornament and have it glazed! Bring a dish to share in the community potluck. 1-4 p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., learn more here.

Photos with Santa, December 3 – Meet Santa Claus and opt in for a photo with the man of the hour, all orchestrated by professional photographer Maureen Jennison ($5 for a digital image). Well-behaved pets are welcome. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Willits and the Willits Charter School. Free to attend, 12-6 p.m., J.D. Redhouse, 212 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-1214.

Photos with the Grinch, December 9 – Meet the Grinch and opt in for a photo taken by professional photographer Maureen Jennison ($5 for a digital image). Well-behaved pets are welcome. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Willits and the Willits Charter School. Free to attend, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Imagination Station Educational Toy Depot, 262 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-8697.

Winter Craft Hour, December 9 – Bring the family and learn how to make wooden cut-out gnomes. Supplies are provided. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Willits Branch Library, 390 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-5908, learn more here.

Winter Craft Hour, December 16 – Bring the family and learn how to make candle votives. Supplies are provided. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Willits Branch Library, 390 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-5908, learn more here.



Winter Craft Hour, December 23 – Bring the family and learn how to make snow globes. Supplies are provided. Free to attend, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Willits Branch Library, 390 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-5908, learn more here.