CAL FIRE requiring burn permits starting May 1 in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 4/30/24 — Beginning May 1, CAL FIRE Mendocino will require burn permits for people who want to conduct a residential or various other kinds of controlled burns due to the increase in warm weather and increasingly dry conditions. The permits can be applied for online thanks to the agency’s new online system, and those planning a burn will also need to check with the Mendocino County Air Quality Management District to ensure that it is a permissive burn day.

Mendocino County- The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit has announced effective Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12:01 AM, all hazard reduction burning in the SRA (State Responsibility Area) will require a permit in Mendocino County.

Burn permits must now be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application. The process provides the necessary

information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally. Permits are valid beginning May 1st of each year and require annual renewal. Permits are issued free of charge.

Property owners conducting hazard reduction burning are responsible for checking the burn day status.

Burn day status is regulated by Mendocino County Air Quality Management District Burn Day Information Line: (707)-463-4391

Mendocino County Air Quality Management District: (707) 463-4354

Hazard Reduction Guidelines are listed on the permit and must be followed at all times.

As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines. For further information regarding residential burning or other fire safety tips visit your local CAL FIRE Station or go to www.readyforwildfire.org.