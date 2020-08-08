COVID surges with 17 cases confirmed today, 380 total, 14 hospitalized, 1 in ICU, for Aug. 7 (with many graphs)

COVID TESTING INFO: Testing is open to the public at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah, Tue. – Sat. from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 888.634.1123 for an appointment or go to lhi.care. You can also call the Mendocino County COVID hotline at 707.234.6052 and the County’s “warm line” at 707.472.2311.
WILLITS, 8/7/20 — Mendocino saw a significant spike in cases today with 17 new positive testes for COVID confirmed today, and 14 people currently in the hospital, including 1 in ICU.
Earlier today CEO Carmel Angelo and Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, held their weekly COVID press conference which you watch below:
In the video above Dr. Doohan explains that there have been substantial discrepancies in the collection of data between Mendocino County and the state’s public health data system. The result has been a gross under-count of cases at the state level, which accounts for Mendocino not yet officially being placed on the state watch list. However, citing this discrepancy, Doohan worried that it may mean that the communication of data is lacking in other areas, and that we may see a statistical surge in cases as lagging data catches up.
And here are the graphs:
WILLITS, 8/6/20 — Here is our latest:
WILLITS, 8/5/20 — Here are the latest numbers for today:
I am more worried about the local economy destroyed than a few new “cases”. Stop the fear mongering.
Note that the headlines always make it look as if the sum total were all CURRENT cases, instead of most of them being past history or near the end of the isolation period. Furthermore, if someone tests positive (assuming the tests can be trusted), but is asymptomatic, that’s not really a “case” of COVID-19 any more than all the people in the county who are carrying the virus but don’t know it because they have no symptoms.
Politco Headline: “Suddenly, Public Health Officials Say Social Justice Matters More Than Social Distance”
“We should always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus,” Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, tweeted on Tuesday. “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.”
You’ve been CONNED, boys & girls, on a level unimaginable to any sane mind. The destruction of America’s economy? Unnecessary…and deliberate. The House Arrests? Just testing you, to see how much you’ll tolerate.
It’s a miracle! The formerly deadly virus that required shutting down businesses, quarantining healthy people and wearing face coverings every time we snuck out of hiding has been defeated by a social cause. Okay, so now can we drop the pretense, or will those of us who never bought into the scamdemic still be accused of killing people by our crass indifference to human life?
“Open letter advocating for an anti-racist public health response to demonstrations against systemic injustice occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic” (Google it)
“However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to
gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”
That letter was signed by hundreds of so-called “experts” who put politics before science, or, more specifically, their “science” serves politics.
Your community, your country, your civilization are under attack – literal war is being waged on them, on us – right now by those will lie without inhibition, who will create a hoax so vast to be almost unbelievable. Obviously, the COVID-19(84) Plandemic was a near-total FRAUD upon us, and these implicit admissions are now conclusive.
Act accordingly. A new Civil War has been forced upon us.
The article, posted 6/11/2020, says 36 people have recovered but the chart says 32 have recovered. Which is the truth?
You won’t get truth from “the authorities” or System-dependent “experts.” Only the data that “fits.”
What is striking about the reactions to the apparatuses of exception that have been put in place in our country (and not only in this one) is the inability to observe them beyond the immediate context in which they seem to operate. Rare are those who attempt to interpret them as symptoms and signs of a broader experiment — as any serious political analysis would require — in which what is at stake is a new paradigm for the governance of men and things. Already in a book published seven years ago, now worth rereading carefully (Tempêtes microbiennes, Gallimard 2013), Patrick Zylberman described the process by which health security, hitherto on the margins of political calculations, was becoming an essential part of state and international political strategies. At issue is nothing less than the creation of a sort of “health terror” as an instrument for governing what are called “worst case scenarios.” It is according to this logic of the worst that already in 2005 the World Health Organization announced “2 to 150 million deaths from bird flu approaching,” suggesting a political strategy that states were not yet ready to accept at the time. Zylberman shows that the apparatus being suggested was articulated in three points: 1) the construction, on the basis of a possible risk, of a fictitious scenario in which data are presented in such a way as to promote behaviors that allow for governing an extreme situation; 2) the adoption of the logic of the worst as a regime of political rationality; 3) the total organization of the body of citizens in a way that strengthens maximum adherence to institutions of government, producing a sort of superlative good citizenship in which imposed obligations are presented as evidence of altruism and the citizen no longer has a right to health (health safety) but becomes juridically obliged to health (biosecurity).
What Zylberman described in 2013 has now been duly confirmed. It is evident that, apart from the emergency situation, linked to a certain virus that may in the future be replaced by another, at issue is the design of a paradigm of governance whose efficacy will exceed that of all forms of government known thus far in the political history of the West. If already, in the progressive decline of ideologies and political beliefs, security reasons allowed citizens to accept limitations on their liberty that they previously were unwilling to accept, biosecurity has shown itself capable of presenting the absolute cessation of all political activity and all social relations as the maximum form of civic participation. Thus it was possible to see the paradox of organizations of the left, traditionally in the habit of claiming rights and denouncing violations of the constitution, accepting limitations on liberty made by ministerial decree devoid of any legal basis and which even fascism couldn’t dream of imposing.
It is evident — and government authorities themselves do not cease to remind us of it — that so-called “social distancing” will become the model of politics that awaits us, and that (as representatives of a so-called “task force” announced, whose members are in an obvious conflict of interest with the role that they are expected to exercise) advantage will be taken of this distancing to substitute digital technological apparatuses everywhere in place of human physicality, which as such becomes suspect of contagion (political contagion, let it be understood). University lessons, as MIUR has already recommended, will be stably online from next year; you will no longer recognize yourself by looking at your face, which might be covered with a mask, but through digital devices that recognize bio-data which is compulsorily collected; and any “crowd,” whether formed for political reasons or simply for friendship, will continue to be prohibited.
At issue is an entire conception of the destinies of human society from a perspective that, in many ways, seems to have adopted the apocalyptic idea of the end of the world from religions which are now in their sunset. Having replaced politics with the economy, now in order to secure governance even this must be integrated with the new paradigm of biosecurity, to which all other exigencies will have to be sacrificed. It is legitimate to ask whether such a society can still be defined as human or whether the loss of sensible relations, of the face, of friendship, of love can be truly compensated for by an abstract and presumably completely fictitious health security.
May 11, 2020
Giorgio Agamben
What is written here is completely absurd. The author, you at least imagine what it is for a person who does not understand this topic to read such…. nonsense.
90% of “COVID-19” reporting is nonsense. Mendo Voice is actually among the more honest of media outlets right now.
“Out in force” tourists on the Coast…went to rite aid, packed w/ out-of -area cars, RVs…Etc.
No distancing , or masks on many people…arrrgh! Is that why I stayed in quarantine for 31/2 months? Pretty scary out there.
You were placed under House Arrest because lying fanatics told you you “had to.”
DON’T YOU GET IT, yet? Our rulers are pitting Americans against Americans over a FAKE threat? Look at your reaction…people doing nothing inherently wrong, but you are angry, even hateful toward them.
Human beings NEED social interaction. Mass, perpetual “social distancing” is NOT living. It’s appropriate in a clinical setting, and for those with compromised immune systems. NOT for most people. And NOT for months. As for masks, the World Health Organization continues to advise NO MASKS for “healthy people.” Which “experts” do we obey, CDC/CDPH or WHO?
These visitors to Mendo bring their money, and spend it here so that you (and I) can have the services we need via tax receipts. You are angry at them. Sit back and think about that. How many lies have “experts” told you in the last four months? How many times have they been hypocritical, even? Are you angry at them?
The only reason for you to quarantine yourself for 3 1/2 months is if you had an infectious disease or a seriously compromised immune system. If you weren’t sick, then you have only yourself to blame for buying into the lies… lies that keep mutating with every shift of the wind. Too bad you didn’t use your time in isolation to do some in-depth research instead of accepting what the MSM and phony “fact checkers” were spoon feeding everyone. Here’s some info on the masks you and so many others think are necessary to save humanity: https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/dr-blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy11
lol on your “source” Marilynn.
Nancy—the tourists on the coast are scary, it’s a zoo out there.
For the record, not all of us on the coast live off tourist dollars. It’s insane to think we need this many of them here for any other purpose than enriching tourism industry stakeholders at the expense of everyone else.
I’d say that in a county with a population of over 86,000, 74 identified cases of flu over the last few months with no deaths, few hospitalizations and mostly asymptomatic is a very good sign that this scamdemic is pretty typical of flu season… except that it has been dragged out by the ridiculous isolation and masking orders that have had irreparable consequences on our economy and on the physical and mental health of so many.
The 6/24 update includes a line chart of COVID cases in this county. Is the updated chart available directly from a county health source, or did you at Mendovoice generate the chart from numerical data reports from the county? If it’s from the county, please inform us of the source URL so we can check the latest info.
We made it. We’ve been keeping a spreadsheet with the county’s data.
I want anyone who reads this to know that there are sane people in Ukiah/Mendocino county, people that value lives above the local economy, who wear masks and don’t follow lockstep with the Trump agenda, who don’t think it’s a “scamdemic”, who trust science over the scared feelings of morons grasping at straws and trying desperately to return to normalcy at any cost, who think that just because they don’t know anyone with the virus means it’s fake. The idiotic conspiracy theorists found in these comments are outliers. The shelter-in-place order has been effective (which is WHY the numbers are so low). Keep doing your part.
LOL, the reality is that the majority of Americans KNOW we’re being lied to each and every day by the “experts” and the “authorities,” and by Stockholm Syndrome “useful idiots” like yourself. Most people don’t believe in your cult doctrine, but go along to get along, including the idiotic thin sheet of cloth over the face “orders.”
I have NEVER supported Trump or his real or alleged “agenda.”
NO ONE here has said the virus is “fake.” That’s a Red Herring on your part. A tactic common with the extreme left, actually. The virus is real. The falsehoods undergirding the “Oceania has ALWAYS been at war with COVID-19” terror are what’s fake.
As for “believing in science,” that’s something you extreme leftists do not. You know, the “men can ‘become women'” thing is anything BUT science. The BLM “protests” are not a danger amidst the COVID-19(84) fraud, but going to church is (allegedly) an act of mass murder. That’s not science. It’s called LYSENKO “science.”
Oh, and if an extreme leftist such as yourself actually valued lives, Black or White, you’d be demanding Planned Barrenhood abortion slaughterhouses be closed immediately. But alas, just a “choice.”
As for me, I will keep conveying the facts that our rulers don’t want people to know or think about.
Some of us have posted links to encourage research, as well as quotes by creditable experts and medical workers in the field—and I don’t mean Fauci, the guy who illegally funneled $3.5 million to the Wuhan lab during the Obama administration, nor the Ethiopian thug Ghebreyesus, the first head of the WHO with no medical training but plenty of experience in killing people. You, however, have offered nothing but lame insults and false claims of what you think you remember you maybe read that someone said. I know, I know… it can be so confusing to follow a logical train of thought at the same time you are lapping up every word of the official false, shape-shifting narrative. Truth can be a tough pill to swallow.
2nd. The rational people don’t talk as loudly but we’re here, on the coast, too. The irony is that those of us who don’t buy this conspiratorial thinking are the ones who are still mostly sheltering in place and taking proper precautions when we go out, which as you noted is what has kept the numbers low.
It’s maddening that so many of us on the coast wouldn’t even consider traveling now but are surrounded by tourists. Common sense has left the building. Replaced with suicidal adherence to deranged constellations of thought.
Elizabeth:
You want to pretend you are among the rational, but the behavior you support, the purposeful destruction of the economy, is neither rational nor sane.
Many centuries ago, Saint Anthony said:
“A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him saying, “You are mad, you are not like us’.”
Clearly that time has come, for when some of us point out the facts – usually referred to as “reality” – we are called lunatics BY lunatics. Only those who are cult members support and rabidly advocate for – without question or discussion – the ever-increasing outrages from power-mad “officials” and “experts.”
If it only meant YOU suffered, I’d merely laugh at you. But in true cult fashion, we ALL must suffer with you, with the outrages now, and an economic apocalypse arriving soon, and enduring for years, later.
I meant 2nd what Chris said. The rest of you should take your crank pot theories to the AVA where they belong. They’d be happy to have you.
Sorry Beth, we’re not going anywhere. There are many of us – more than you can imagine – who know exactly what’s going on, and are pleased to undermine all of your cult rituals at every opportunity. Only on the TV and on social media – within the fake “reality” you live in – do people swallow the organic matter from the rear of livestock you expect and demand we believe in.
Lol. He’s a Pynchon character. I love Mendocino.
Elizabeth:
You say you love Mendocino. Others responsible for mass misery and destruction also claimed to love their target. Abusive partners usually claim to “love” their victim, as well.
That is a sick thing to say. You’re honestly scaring me. I wish the editors would do some moderating when it comes to some of this.
Elizabeth:
What is sick is people like you rabidly advocating the destruction of lives through socio-economic devastation, so you can “feel safe” from a virus that STILL is not an apocalypse compared to the worst flus of the last few decades.
As for “scaring” you, LOL, obviously, you jump and shriek at your own shadow, so that doesn’t mean much.
And thank you for your admission of being a control freak, wanting me to be censored here. A normal, rational person would simply not read my posts. A fanatic demands speech they hate be eliminated.
J.C., trying to reason with reality-challenged persons like Elizabeth is futile. She offers no references or sources supporting her opinions, but she’s cocksure that those of us challenging the official narrative are the problem. We refuse to buy into her “reality,” which has been defined for her by megalomaniacs with almost no scientific basis for their diktats. She haughtily dismisses my source of information warning about the dangers of face masks, that source being Dr. Russell Blaylock, a certified neurosurgeon who lists no less than 13 professional references for every claim made in the article (https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/dr-blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-healthy11).
What are little Lizzie’s credentials? A talent for hysteria and closing her mind to anything outside her emotional prison? Fortunately most of the people I talk to are either completely aware of what is really going on or they at least have begun to pull aside the curtain to reveal the charlatans behind it.
Yes, unfortunately, you are right.
The Cult of COVID is obviously unable to think critically or analyze self-evidently contradictory data.
The Cult of COVID depends upon only one opinion being allowed. Someone like Dr. Blaylock is like Holy Water to the lies and liars. I’d love to see someone like him debate Fauci on live TV. Oh, I dream…
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/glp-facts/russell-blaylock/
Yes, he really seems like a credible source for info.
Blaylock, a licensed medical doctor, is a lot more credible than that hatchet job site you linked to. Is that the best you got?
JDF, are you not able to comprehend that any source that uses personal attacks and puerile name-calling in an attempt to discredit someone is fraudulent and utterly unreliable? That site you are using to disparage Dr. Blaylock’s article has not a single source to justify the blatant libel against him. Not one. Just silly, baseless epithets like “conspiracy theorist” and “pseudoscience peddler” with which they beguile gullible people who are incapable of critical thinking.
Here’s what you “people” are doing to our elders with your Cult of COVID Hysteria:
Wall Street Journal: “Isolating the Elderly Is Bad for Their Health”
“Plenty of research shows that social support and social “integration,” which refers to a person’s varied roles and responsibilities, play a big role in determining someone’s health and longevity. “The combination of social isolation and loneliness is very unhealthy for anyone, but for older adults, it’s particularly bad,” said Bert Uchino, University of Utah psychology professor who studies the ways in which social relationships affect health. “Just about every biological system is impacted in one way or another by psychosocial relationships.”
“The pandemic has been soul-crushing not just for the isolated elderly, but also for their children and care givers, who often have to follow strict rules they know might be as bad as the disease. “Everybody is trying to protect them. I understand. But this is not the right way,” said Atouria Bodaghi, a registered nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.”
More at the website – links not allowed here, so Google the headline.
Strong suspicion Marilynn and J.C. are the same person.
Everyone needs to stop arguing with them because there is no source, no line of reasoning, nothing you can say to have a real conversation. They’ll just accuse you of being mean and unthinking, of wanting to cause people suffering and misery, unless you think like them. There is no reasonable disagreement. They’ll continue to write in ways that seem mildly threatening. They’ll shut down any real conversation by suggesting that you don’t care about other people and by insulting you. It’s abusive. And it’s probably fun for him, if it’s this one guy, or them, if it’s actually two different people. Let this guy scream into the wind. This is not a place to have real conversations.
Wow, and you accuse US of conspiracy!? We don’t even have the same writing style… apart from the fact that, unlike the hysteriamongers who are attacking us, we actually provide creditable sources to back our statements. No, I won’t give you my full bio in an effort to prove that your brain-dead assumption is the lamest conspiracy theory I’ve seen published on this message board. I just hope that some day you are able to move on from junior high.
LOL, I’m surprised you didn’t accuse Marilyn and I of being a single “Russian bot.”
You “people” would be hilarious if your actions and “thinking” weren’t so deadly to so many.
Have yourself a good day, be sure to watch out for Russkiis under your bed, and ALWAYS protect your precious bodily fluids!
Elizabeth:
YOU “people” are the ones who shriek at anyone who doesn’t subscribe to your Cult of COVID dogma, claiming we “don’t care” about anyone, are “selfish,” and “value money over human beings.” Pure psychological projection to call me/Marilyn “abusive” or lacking in rationality. Your disingenuity would be shocking if not for the fact we see it every day on nearly every media outlet, spewing out the required Party Line about cult dogma.
I am very willing to have “real conversations” with anyone who yearns for the truth, who seeks the actual facts of what the virus is, what it does, and the science – or lack thereof – of the Minitru-like proclamations of “experts” who “order” us around like an abusive spouse. You don’t want to – can’t, perhaps – have a conversation with non-cult members, because we don’t see the faux “reality” you believe in, and our very denial of that fake “reality” offends you deeply.
As the saying goes, if you want to anger a conservative, tell him a lie; if you want to anger a liberal, tell him the truth.
I hope that the editors ban anyone pretending to be someone else. There is enough deception all over the Internet without such dissimulation encroaching on our local news outlet. Verbal sparring is one thing, but malicious impersonation is a new low.
As I run through these responses to a perfectly reasonable, factual (please read other newspapers to verify, people) newspaper, I am struck by two things: People who like conspiracy theories write really long answers, filled with caps and “references.” And two, they are more likely to respond, (given the number of responses vs. those who agree with the article.) The virus is real. It kills people, especially the elderly. The economy is not worth killing people. The people who agree with me are a vast majority, just not so given to writing indignant responses to facts.
Maybe you should bother to look into some of those sources offered for your edification. Sorry that my well-considered “long answers” are too much for the attention span of some people. As for the “vast majority” you reference, funny thing but most of people I talk to think the way this epidemic is being handled by would-be dictators is absurd if not downright criminal. More people are being killed by intubation and the withholding of beneficial therapies, thanks to those frauds Fauci and Birx, than by any virus. The good news for you is that after I post this reply I am done trying to reason with non-thinking persons. Good night.
I have a job in a rural community that has me frequently talking with a wide variety of folks in the area. I also see folks at the post office and check local groups on facebook every couple days. And my family, a mix of socal conservatives, bay area moderates, and Norcal growers, are a diverse crowd. For the most part, people I talk to don’t believe this COVID truther baloney. The same is probably true for most people reading the Mendovoice. I agree this group of conspiracy theory believers is a vocal minority. If you’re reading Mendovoice comments and feeling discouraged, you shouldn’t. Many more people in this county are being careful and considerate of their neighbors, than are devoting hours spreading misinformation online. They take the advice of health professionals. They are wear masks. They avoiding gatherings. They are checking in on their neighbors. Hang in there Mendo county. This seriously sucks, but most of us continue to stand in solidarity with our community. And thank you, Mendovoice, for your reportage.
I deeply resent the printing of dangerous disinformation regarding the pandemic in this forum. These false conspiracy theories are harmful in the extreme – literally deadly in their effect. There’s enough of this unfettered propaganda going on in social media and Right Wing media without it having the imprimatur of a legitimate outlet for its platform.
Sincerely,
A Paying Member.
I deeply resent the demand to silence me just because I do not agree with your take on the scamdemic. People who don’t think beyond what they are told by their controllers are far more dangerous than any virus.
Sincerely,
A Paying Member
Marilynn— maybe you’re indignation would be believable if you hadn’t demanded that other commenters’ 1 st Amendment rights to free speech be abridged in this forum because they were making jokes via satire about conspiracy theorists. Like it or not, most people in Mendocino county don’t agree with your take. You are free to voice your own opinion. Others are free to do the same. You have called for others voices to be censored. So it seems as though your belief in freedom is highly selective and idiosyncratic, not exactly the kind of thinking that is good for lots of people to adopt in a democracy. Thank goodness you are in the minority. Continue typing into the ether. Most people who actually live here are not buying what you are selling. The sign at the intersection of highway 20 and shoreline highway in Ft. Bragg says “all we ask, wear a mask.” It’s remained there for days if not weeks. It is simply what the majority of people in this county believe: the pandemic is real. It is killing people. End of story.
Ft Bragg resident and others: Stop making up falsehoods about me. I have NEVER suggested censoring anyone. My comment, if y’all can read, was aimed at some lamebrained clown pretending to be another person who has posted here. Impersonating another individual without their consent, especially when it is meant to mock or misrepresent that individual is not protected under Free Speech! So along with false representation with malicious intent masked as some lame form of “satire,” you can add libel. You folks are on an eye-rolling roll.
Marilynn— So you’ve read the case law on this matter?