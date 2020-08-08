COVID surges with 17 cases confirmed today, 380 total, 14 hospitalized, 1 in ICU, for Aug. 7 (with many graphs)

COVID TESTING INFO: Testing is open to the public at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah, Tue. – Sat. from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 888.634.1123 for an appointment or go to lhi.care. You can also call the Mendocino County COVID hotline at 707.234.6052 and the County’s “warm line” at 707.472.2311.

Note: We are continuously updating this article as new cases come in, to create a steady record (with a single URL) of the growth in COVID cases. Come back to this page for simple updates — for more in-depth reporting we are publishing other articles on our homepage mendovoice.com.

WILLITS, 8/7/20 — Mendocino saw a significant spike in cases today with 17 new positive testes for COVID confirmed today, and 14 people currently in the hospital, including 1 in ICU.

Earlier today CEO Carmel Angelo and Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, held their weekly COVID press conference which you watch below:

In the video above Dr. Doohan explains that there have been substantial discrepancies in the collection of data between Mendocino County and the state’s public health data system. The result has been a gross under-count of cases at the state level, which accounts for Mendocino not yet officially being placed on the state watch list. However, citing this discrepancy, Doohan worried that it may mean that the communication of data is lacking in other areas, and that we may see a statistical surge in cases as lagging data catches up.

