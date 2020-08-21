One more dead of COVID today, five total this week — four die of COVID at hospital, one COVID-related death at Sherwood Oaks (update 2:10pm)

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. — At today’s weekly COVID press conference Mendocino Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan announced that one more person had died of COVID in Mendocino County today, bringing the total for this week to five dead. Of those three died at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, one at an out-of-county hospital where they were receiving a higher level of care, and one at Sherwood Oaks nursing home.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/20/20 — Three more residents of Mendocino County have died of the coronavirus disease this week, and a fourth died of pre-existing heart disease after a long struggle with COVID followed by an apparent brief recovery — his death has been called COVID-related. This brings the death toll in Mendocino County to 14, substantially surpassing Lake County’s three deaths and Humboldt County’s four.

This graph shows people in regular hospital beds in yellow, people in the ICU in blue, and deaths in black. The dotted red line is the sum of normal hospitalizations and ICU patients giving total people in hospital.

As of Thursday, Aug. 20, 584 people in Mendocino County had tested positive with COVID, 86 remain in isolation with the disease, six were hospitalized with two of those in the ICU. However, the rate of new cases has slowed some as can be seen below. The doubling period has also increased. As counted by The Mendocino Voice, the last doubling took about 17 days, and since then it has been 20 days, and the total number of cases has not yet doubled, indicating that the curve has been somewhat “flattened” by recent efforts. Still, the disease does continue to spread steadily.

This graph shows total case count (left axis), and the daily increases, as well as a 7 day rolling average of increases (right axis).

Of the first three we know all were Latino men over the age of 60, two died at the Ukiah Valley Medical Center, and the third died out-of-county but was a resident of Ukiah. The fourth man was a resident of the Sherwood Oaks nursing home. According to Dr. John Cottle of the Sherwood Oaks facility:

“He [the deceased] had survived pneumonia caused by Covid, then enjoyed a week of good health only to succumb to long standing heart disease. The cause is considered Covid related, bringing the total to 8 Covid deaths among our residents. 16 residents and the 8 staff with Covid have recovered, though some have persistent fatigue as is often seen with this virus.” Dr. John Cottle

There has been a great deal of controversy in the public the counting of COVID related deaths. Given the fact that the virus disproportionately kills older people, there has been some claims that virus deaths are being over-counted in people who would have died anyhow of another disease. However, large scale statistical examinations indicate that if anything COVID deaths are under-counted nationally. A straightforward look at the number of deaths in the various regions of the United States since March, compared to the same period last year, shows around 200,000 more people died for that period than last year.

Here are some graphs showing the current progress of the pandemic in our county.

Here are all cases split by percentage of total ascribed to each race.

A breakdown by the percentage of the total cases acquired from the respective source. The largest number is currently just cases for which a cause has not been determined as the surge taxes the County’s ability to do contact tracing. However, community spread is growing as a percentage.

This graphs shows the growth of total cases broken down by sex. In yellow is the daily disparity the number of males vs. females who have the virus, plotted against the right vertical axis.

Cases by percentage of the total by age group, in a logarithmic scale which more clearly shows the trends. The dotted line is an estimate of the average age based on some assumptions, it is potentially older.

Cases by percentage of the total by age group. The dotted line is an estimate of the average age based on some assumptions, it is potentially older.

This graph shows the number of cases in each region of the county.