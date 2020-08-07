Mendocino Co. confirms 2 recent COVID cases in Ukiah Walmart employees — 7 new cases today, 363 total, 13 people in hospital, 1 in ICU — Aug. 6

WILLITS, 8/6/20 — A Mendocino County spokesperson has confirmed that at least three employees of Walmart in Ukiah have at some point tested positive for COVID-19, two of them recently. Sarah Dukett, spokesperson for Mendocino County and Public Health explained that one employee tested positive several weeks ago, and another two in the past week.

This graph shows people in regular hospital beds in yellow, people in the ICU in blue, and deaths in black. The dotted red line is the sum of normal hospitalizations and ICU patients giving total people in hospital.

Seven new cases of COVID were confirmed in Mendocino County today, and hospitalization spiked to a record of 13 people in the hospital with one in the ICU. There have been a total 363 cases confirmed in Mendo since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the death toll from COVID remains at 10.

The two employees who tested positive at Walmart this week are currently in isolation and not working — however, it is not clear if they worked at the store while ill, contagious, or in between being tested and receiving a result. The substantial lag time between testing and getting back results means that there can be a great deal of ambiguity around this, and Dukett explained that Public Health’s case investigation is ongoing.

A store manager at Walmart declined to comment on the situation, providing a phone number for the corporate media relations. A message at that number instructed reporters to fill out and online form. The response to that inquiry was a boilerplate response that can be seen below. As such no answer has been forthcoming from Walmart as to whether these workers were on the job while ill or otherwise contagious with the disease.

This graph shows total case count as a blue line plotted against the left vertical axis, in a log scale. The yellow times show the intervals at which the case count has double (actually halved, moving backwards from today). On the right vertical axis we see daily increases as bars, as well as a 7 day rolling average of increases as the red line.

Statement from Walmart corporate:

