Where to celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 4/15/24 – While Earth Day 2024 takes place on Monday, April 22, events celebrating our planet, its environment, and conservation efforts are primarily taking place over the weekend, starting April 20. Here’s a round-up of where to celebrate Earth Day. You can also find our coverage of the environment here.

Did we miss an event? Email the details to [email protected].

Covelo Earth Day Celebration, April 20 — The annual Earth Day Celebration features live music from Blue Luke, Soul Circus and the Marjo Wilson Trio. The event, which is also a fundraiser for the Friends of the Round Valley Public Library, includes resource and educational booths, arts & crafts, a clothing swap, scavenger hunt and numerous food and beverage vendors. Free, 11 a.m.-sunset, rain or shine, the Walnut Grove, 23925 Howard St., Covelo, learn more here.

Fort Bragg Spring Plant Sale, April 19-21 – Stock up on plants at the annual spring plant sale at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. All plants are 10% off, with members of the gardens receiving 20% off. Proceeds benefit the gardens. Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, 18220 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4352, learn more here. 15th Annual Earth Day Festival, April 20 — Celebrate Earth Day at this annual festival in Fort Bragg. This year’s festival will include live entertainment with Circus Mecca, Gwyneth Moreland and Morgan Daniel (of Foxglove), and 2nd Hand Grass, featuring Gene Parsons. There will also be a plant sale, hands-on activities, arts & crafts, nonprofit booths, food, upcycled clothing, and bicycle-powered smoothies. Free, 12-4 p.m., the Learning Center at Fort Bragg High School, 300 Dana St., Fort Bragg, learn more here.

Philo Mendocino Coast Audubon Hendy Wood Walk — Join the Mendocino Coast Audubon Society for a birding walk through Hendy Woods. Numerous bird species are seen in the park, including six species of swallows, purple martins, black-headed grosbeaks, black-throated gray warblers, barred owls, among others. This field trip will likely end around noon, unless the birding continues to be good, so bring a lunch, something to drink, and be prepared for an enjoyable visit to one of the area’s special locations. Free, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., meet at the bridge on Philo Greenwood Road, Hendy Woods State Park, 18599 Philo Greenwood Rd., Philo, (707) 895-3141, mendocinocoastaudubon.org.

Point Arena Wind & Whale Celebration, April 20 — The annual Wind & Whale Celebration at Point Arena Lighthouse celebrates the migration of migrating gray whales and the wind and weather of the coast. The Berkeley Kite Wranglers will fly huge and colorful kites. Scott & Tree Mercer of the Mendonoma Whale & Seal Study will be on hand to answer questions about the marine mammals that frequent our coast. Attendees can walk the property’s 23 acres, tour the light station, learn about the wildlife that can be found in the area, and enjoy locally baked food from The Farm. Free (light station tours are $5 per person), 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Point Arena Lighthouse, 45500 Lighthouse Rd., Point Arena, learn more here.

Redwood Valley Earth Day Celebration at Frey Vineyards, April 21 — Celebrate the holiday at the country’s first USDA-certified organic winery, Frey Vineyards. There will be live music, biodynamic farming demonstrations, bouquet making, and visits with sheep and lambs. An organic lunch will be served. $25 for non-members, free for club members, children under 12 free, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., buy tickets here.

Ukiah Ukiah Earth Day, April 20 — Ukiah Earth Day will feature educational booths, arts and crafts, musical performances from the Instilling Goodness School, and an Electric Vehicle Showcase organized by Climate Action Mendocino. At the same time and location, the Ukiah Community Yard Sale will also occur. The City of Ukiah invites public agencies, nonprofit organizations, schools and businesses that provide green services or products to participate in this event. For more information about the event or how to become a vendor, contact: Marianne Aranda at [email protected] or (707) 467-5723. Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Todd Grove Park, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah, learn more here.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

