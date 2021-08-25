Mendocino County announces 59th death from COVID-19

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19

MENDOCINO Co., 8/24/21 — Mendocino County Public Health announced another death from COVID-19 today, an 88-year old woman from Covelo who was unvaccinated. The county has announced a total of two deaths in the last two days and five deaths from the virus since Monday, August 16, including the youngest person to die in Mendocino County so far, a 41-year old woman from Willits. An additional 67 positive cases were also announced by public health today, and there are 18 people hospitalized and eight people in the intensive care unit.

Nine people have died from COVID-19 in the county since July 29 and there have been 1,113 new cases reported by the county since that date. There have been a total of 5,796 cases of COVID-19 in Mendocino County since the start of the pandemic, which means more than 19% of the total cases have been reported in the last month. The county’s 50th death during the pandemic was reported in early June.

According to today’s dashboard, there have been 183 cases of COVID-19 reported out of 48,044 vaccinated people in Mendocino County, putting the average vaccine efficacy rate locally at over 99.6%.

Here’s the announcement from public health:

Public Notice: Mendocino County Public Health has been notified of another Mendocino County resident who has been lost to the COVID-19 Virus. We send our condolences to her family and friends. An 88 year old Covelo woman has been confirmed as Mendocino County’s 59th death. At this time Public Health asks all Mendocino County residents to exercise caution when placing themselves in situations that could expose them to COVID-19, especially considering the new more infectious Delta variant. Mendocino County Public Health asks that you follow all CDC and CDPH guidance’s at this time. Vaccination, masking and social distancing remain the best options for combating the COVID-19 Virus. The individual in question was not vaccinated.