Mendocino County Featured Pet: Inky

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 4/18/23 – This week’s featured pet is Inky, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Inky is a 11-month-old mixed-breed male.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Inky is extremely affectionate and wants to make friends — but he’s a little insecure. The ideal home for Inky is one where he has lots of time with his family, plus exposure to new people and experiences. Inky is working on his leash training and he’s such a smart boy — it won’t take him long to figure out how to be a good walking partner! Inky was very mellow when we had him in our office. Inky would enjoy a canine friend to play with in his forever home. Inky is a mixed-breed puppy, 11-ish months old and 50-ish ADORABLE pounds.

You can read more about Inky here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

