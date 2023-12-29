Mendocino Flavors: Bird Cafe closes in Point Arena; new ramen restaurant coming to Ukiah; famed sommelier to make appearance in Philo and more tasty food news

MENDOCINO Co., 12/29/23 — Happy New Year, Mendocino County foodies! I hope you’ve found the chance to indulge this week, whether it’s preparing a tasty meal for your family and friends or dining out at one of our local establishments. Perhaps you received a new foodie or beverage gift to enjoy at home, and you’ve already broken it in! Enjoy!

As we wrap up 2023, I want to express gratitude and appreciation for your readership and support of this column. As the only dedicated food and beverage journalist at a breaking news organization in Mendocino County, it is truly humbling to discover over the past year how much the community craved this type of coverage.

And, as always, if you have a dime to spare, please consider not only supporting the wonderful local food and beverage businesses in our community, but also The Mendocino Voice.

Bird Cafe and Supper Club closing on New Year’s Eve Yet another restaurant is shutting its doors — and the second in Point Arena since November. Nicole Ponsler and Aaron Peters, owners of the Bird Cafe and Supper Club, announced this week that they will close their restaurant after dinner service on New Year’s Eve. For the past eight years Ponsler and Peters have offered an intimate atmosphere paired with seasonal, locally sourced dinners primarily serving residents from Sea Ranch to Elk. A reason for the closure was not provided. “We want to extend our most sincere thanks to all of our patrons, local farmers & fisherfolk, landlords and staff for all the support we’ve received,” Ponsler and Peters posted on Facebook, acknowledging that the goal of the restaurant was to highlight the local food system through dishes prepared by Peters, who also served as chef. They also thanked their regular customers, including some by name, who had standing reservations each week. The Bird Cafe and Supper Club will be open for dine-in from 5:30-8 p.m. and take-out from 5-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 through Monday, Dec. 31. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling (707) 882-1600, 190 Main St., Point Arena, birdcafepa.com.

The future site of Ramen Cubed in Ukiah on December 16, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Popular Willits ramen restaurant to open location in Ukiah

The former storefront for U Top It in Ukiah will become the first outpost for Willits’ popular noodle house Ramen Cubed. A beer and wine license currently hangs in the window of the building at 113 S. State St., Ukiah, though little work has been done to the interior of the restaurant outside of the removal of ice cream-related equipment. If you haven’t been to Ramen Cubed yet, it’s worth the visit. The intimate restaurant offers flavorful ramen and Japanese-inspired dishes sourced locally from farms, fisherpeople and ranches. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 35 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 234-6264, ramencubed.com.

Disco Ranch to host Italian Wine book signing with pioneering sommelier Shelley Lindgren on Dec. 29

Shelley Lindgren, wine director and owner of San Francisco’s famed A16, will be on hand at Disco Ranch to sign copies of her new book Italian Wine. Lindgren is one of the world’s foremost sommeliers and is a James Beard Award winner for her wine program at A16, an Italian restaurant. The new book, co-authored with Kate Leahy and published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, explores the twenty wine regions of Italy and the grapes, terrain and historical techniques used to make iconic Italian wines like Chianti and pinot grigio. Books are available to purchase during the event, which features Italian wines and small bites curated by Disco Ranch chef-owner and wine guru Wendy Lamer. Friday Dec. 29, 4-6 p.m., Disco Ranch, 14025 CA-128, Boonville, (707) 901-5002, discoranch.com.

The Brewery Gulch Inn (courtesy photo)

Brewery Gulch Inn offering 50% discount for hospitality workers in January

The luxurious Brewery Gulch Inn in Mendocino is offering a 50% discount to hospitality and service industry workers for the entire month of January. The discount is also available to active military and first responders. “This discount serves as a special `thank you’ to all of those who may have spent their holidays in service and did not get to enjoy any special down time that they are so deserving of,” according to a press release. In addition to lodging, every guest receives a complimentary locally sourced organic breakfast and wine and appetizers in the evening. To utilize this special discount, input the code “NameTags” in the “Additional information: Special request” box when booking online or mention it by calling (707) 937-4752. This offer is good through January 31, 2024, and there are no blackout dates. Proof of service or relevant employment is required at check-in, such as a work ID, business card or badge. Regular weekend rates at the Brewery Gulch Inn start at $455 a night, meaning the discount rate starts at $227.50 a night. Learn more here.

December register round-up in Ukiah to support local theater

Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support the Ukiah Players Theatre, which is “ committed to providing our rural audiences with a wide range of theater experiences including the classics and contemporary plays as well as original theater pieces created for, by, and about our community.” Mon-Sun, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook!

My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook this week! Keeping with the tradition of our other group, Sonoma County Foodies, it’s a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Small but equally important updates

In Ukiah…Forks Cafe in Ukiah is celebrating its one-year anniversary this week. It was in late December 2022 when Deanna Windle took over ownership of the diner. On Facebook, Windle described the past year as “flying by” and expressed gratitude “for every single one of you who have supported us through this process.” Happy anniversary! Mon-Fri 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 3166 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4530.

In Fort Bragg…Home Style Cafe celebrated its 38th anniversary this week. Happy anniversary! Los Gallitos in Fort Bragg is closed for winter break starting Dec. 14. It reopens on Jan. 5.

In Mendocino…The Fog Eater Cafe and Bottle Shop is closed Jan. 1 and will reopen on Feb. 13. The GoodLife Cafe is closed Jan. 1 and reopens Feb. 12.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice.