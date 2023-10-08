Geiger’s Market opens in Hopland

MENDOCINO CO., 10/8/23 — It took over eight years before a full-service grocery opened in Hopland in the space formerly occupied by the Hopland Superette. On Friday, September 29, Geiger’s Hopland Market announced its soft opening, with hours from 2 – 7 p.m. On Monday October 4, the market transitioned to its normal daily schedule of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Inland county residents have wondered when the new store would ever open, as it sat idle for months after the Geiger’s team, which also operates Geiger’s Long Valley Market in Laytonville, created a fanfare with its promise of a full-service grocery in Hopland. Flurries of construction and painting of the old Superette building were followed by weeks of quiet. The store now offers, according to the Geiger’s Markets website, “a nose-to-tail butcher, full grocery, fresh produce and a full-service deli…” The Hopland store also has several job openings; more details here.

You can read more background in our previous coverage of the Geiger’s Market locations:

