Volunteers needed for Mendocino County “Point In Time” count on Jan. 24

MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/23 — Every January, the “Point In Time Count” is held on the same day across the country, in which volunteers survey the number of unhoused people in local communities as a way to determine the amount of federal funding allocated towards essential services. This year, the survey will take place on Wednesday, January 24, and local volunteers are especially needed on the south coast and northern inland portions of Mendocino County.

This count, mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is an important metric for Mendocino County and its cities to receive state and federal grants to provide homelessness services in our communities, and relies on staff at local agencies as well as volunteers to get the most accurate count. More information on the data from previous years and the count is available on the county’s website, and you can read our previous coverage of the point in time count and related homelessness services here.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here. More information is available in the announcement below or by contacting Alex Werner with Applied Survey Research at [email protected] or (877)728-4545.

Advertisements

Here’s the announcement from the County of Mendocino:

The Mendocino County Homeless Services Continuum of Care (MCHSCoC) will be conducting its annual unsheltered Point-In-Time (PIT) Count which will be held on the morning of Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is used by the State of California and multiple Federal Departments to calculate allocations of homeless services funding. The data received through the PIT Count will help our local community to identify needs and develop planning to engage and support those persons experiencing homelessness throughout Mendocino County. The Continuum of Care is a group of agencies that consist of service providers, Tribal Governments, non-profits, faith-based organizations, concerned community members, and Mendocino County staff. These individuals and agencies come together to help address the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness. This undertaking requires a lot of individuals performing a lot of different tasks in preparation for this event, as well as surveying individuals and families experiencing homelessness throughout Mendocino County. We need volunteers to count along the Coast as well as the Southern and Northern Inland portions of Mendocino County. If you would like to volunteer, please sign up at https://Mendocino.PointInTime.info/. If you have questions or would like further information, please contact Alex Werner with Applied Survey Research at [email protected] or (877)728-4545.