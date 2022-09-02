Excessive heat warning in effect through Tuesday for Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co, 9/2/22 — The National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning this Labor Day weekend for central and eastern Mendocino County, in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Tuesday. The news comes a couple days after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency throughout California, saying, “While we are taking steps to get us through the immediate crisis, this reinforces the need for urgent action to end our dependence on fossil fuels that are destroying our climate and making these heat waves hotter and more common.”

Mendocino County’s hottest temperatures will come Monday and Tuesday, according to NWS Eureka. The weather service warns of “dangerously hot conditions” in places including Covelo, Potter Valley, and Ukiah with temperatures up to 110°F and overnight lows in the 60s in the valleys and the 70s at higher elevations. Find the forecast for your specific area here.

This persistent heat wave has the potential to set record highs here and in other regions in California, as temperatures soar throughout the state’s inland and southern zones. Mendocino County Public Health has not opened cooling stations as of publication, but any changes in this status will be shared on Facebook.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” meteorologists from NWS Eureka wrote.

The weather service advised precautions including:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

When possible, reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Find more information on staying safe in excessive heat here.

Our prior coverage this week: Newsom declares State of Emergency, calls for energy reduction ahead of potential record-breaking heat

