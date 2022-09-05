It’s Labor Day weekend: here’s some of your worker rights

MENDOCINO Co., 9/5/22 — It’s Labor Day weekend, and for the second year in a row, California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a statewide Labor Day Report, summarizing some of the work that agency has done in the past year to implement workplace protections.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation stating “we honor the working people who fuel California’s prosperity and support the very fabric of our society,” and noting his plans to increase workplace training programs such as apprenticeship opportunities in the coming year.

Today, Newsom also signed AB 257, which will create a new set of workplace standards for the fast food industry in California. However, as of the time this article was published he has not yet signed AB 213, which would support agricultural workers’ right to form a union, and which President Joe Biden gave support to in his own Labor Day statement.

The state’s Labor Day report also includes important resources to help workers know their rights, some of which are included below. These rights include worker protections during heat waves such as water, rest, and shade, or during days with poor air quality.

As part of the report, the California Department of Justice is also highlighting 10 things workers should know about their rights:

You have the right to organize and join a union;

You may be an employee even if you are called a contractor;

You have several, important wage-and-hour-rights, including the right to a minimum wage;

Your wages, tips, and accrued vacation are yours;

You may be entitled to time off — both paid and unpaid;

California law prohibits sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace;

You may be eligible for unemployment insurance if you are fired or quit your job for good cause;

You may be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits;

You can reasonably refuse to do unsafe work; and

Your employer cannot retaliate against you for exercising your rights.

If you believe any of the above rights may have been violated, the report has additional information on how to get help. If you believe you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

A copy of the 2022 Labor Day Report is available here.