Cooling stations open in Willits, Potter Valley, Covelo, Ukiah; record highs possible Tuesday

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 9/6/22 — Labor Day in Ukiah set a new record for high temperatures, when the National Weather Service recorded a high of 112°F, compared to 2020’s high of 108°F. Tuesday could set an all-time record for Ukiah temperatures, according to NWS Eureka; this is likely to be the peak of the heat wave in California.

California’s historic heat wave will likely extend through the end of week, with a heat emergency declared by Mendocino County Public Health expected to end on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. NWS Eureka forecasts that highs will break 100°F in Ukiah through Friday.

The first county-run cooling station in this heat wave opened at noon on Monday, located at the Ukiah Civic Center at 300 Seminary Avenue. The station will keep hours between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Friday.

On Tuesday, a public health representative told The Mendocino Voice that additional stations were opening at Willits City Hall at 111 E Commercial St through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Potter Valley Community Center’s Headwaters Building at 10175 Main St from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

More cooling stations are also open in Covelo at the Round Valley Indian Health Center at 100 Biggar Lane, Yuki Trails Human Services Program at 23000 Henderson Rd, and at the Round Valley Family Resource Center at 76471 Henderson Ln. The representative said hours for these locations are not yet known.

The Round Valley Branch of the Mendocino County Library also said the library will be open with ice water and air conditioning for those needing to cool down Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a closing time of 7 p.m. Thursday.

The county has refrained from opening stations in Boonville — which will also see high temperatures — since that area is expected to cool off in the evening, making conditions more tolerable, the public health representative explained. Find the forecast for your specific area here.

No power outages were currently in effect in Mendocino County on Tuesday morning, according to PG&E’s outage center, but the California Independent Systems Operator has said rolling blackouts are possible due to high demand on the electric grid statewide. Those who can are advised to reduce energy usage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Keep in close contact with family, friends and neighbors, especially those who have preexisting medical conditions or work outdoors,” Mendocino County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Charlie Evans advised. “It’s important to remind one another to seek shade, drink water and get medical assistance if signs of heat fatigue become visible.”

The weather service also advises precautions including:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

When possible, reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Find more information on staying safe in excessive heat here.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain, who shares his observations on Weather West, also said the extreme heat statewide could be a catalyst for accelerated tree mortality this year. Dehydration can significantly endanger trees in both rural and urban areas.

“The prolonged duration of extreme heat, especially in the context of severe ongoing drought and long term climate aridification which we’ve seen in much of California and the West, means that various ecosystems are under great stress, and ecosystems are being pushed outside their preferred envelopes and in some cases outside of their tolerable envelopes,” Swain said in a live conference on Twitter Tuesday. “We’ve been seeing this manifest as widespread tree and forest mortality in parts of California.”

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms Symptoms What to do Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating

– Cold, pale, clammy skin

– Fast, weak pulse

– Nausea or vomiting

– Muscle cramps

– Tiredness or weakness

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Fainting – Move to a cool place

– Loosen your clothes

– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath

– Sip water



Get medical help right away if:



– You are throwing up

– Your symptoms get worse

– Your symptoms last longer than one hour Heat Stroke – High body temperature (103℉ or higher)

– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

– Fast, strong pulse

– Headache

– Dizziness

– Nausea

– Confusion

– Fainting – Call 911 immediately

– Move person to a cooler place

– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

– Do NOT give the person anything to drink

