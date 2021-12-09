Breaking: Gina Bean sentenced to 210 days, probation and 200 hours community service in death of Calum Hunnicutt

UKIAH, 12/8/21 — Gina Rae Bean, who was found guilty of leaving the scene of the collision that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, was sentenced to 210 days in Mendocino County jail Wednesday afternoon by Judge Anne Moorman in the Mendocino County Superior Court. Moorman advised members of the public in attendance today that Bean may be eligible for early release through alternative service programs with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

After her release, Bean will be placed on probation. Her sentence also includes 200 hours of community service and restitution payments yet to be determined. This article will be updated with additional details and links to previous coverage shortly.