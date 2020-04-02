Mendocino coronavirus testing stats — 4 positive, 229 tests conducted, 21 pending (updated 4/1 9:30 p.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 4/1/20 — Mendocino County Public Health (MCPH) released two sets of results today, one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 3 p.m., with an additional four tests conducted and two new negative results occurring in the second set of results. According to the most recent results announced at 3 p.m., there had been 229 tests conducted in total, with 21 tests still pending, no new positive cases beside the existing four, although one person has recovered, and all the rest of the tests have been negative.

MCPH did not provide any breakdown of tests conducted through the county’s agency, which does not have it’s own medical facilities, and those through commercial medical providers. More specific information about the four cases of the novel coronavirus in the county can be found in the previous post.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/30/20 — The Mendocino County Public Health Department has no released a more detailed set of statistics concerning the incidences of COVID-19 in our county, including a breakdown by region, gender, and age.

Current Results

Here is that breakdown:

Previous Test Results

As of March 29, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Public Health Lab:

Negatives: 42

Positives: 2

Pending: 14

Total:58

Commercial Lab (Quest):

Negatives: 101

Positives: 2

Pending: 28

Total: 131

As of the afternoon of Sunday March 29, 2020 in Mendocino County there have been:

189 total tests taken

3 positive tests

143 negative tests

43 pending tests

(1 recovered)