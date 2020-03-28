We chatted with the Mendocino Co. Public Health Officer about this week’s coronavirus update (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 3/27/20 — Mendocino County Public Health issued a revised shelter-in-place order with stricter controls on essential activities and businesses. The county has confirmed two cases of the virus so far as of Friday evening out of 185 known tests; 45 tests are still pending.

Thursday Mendocino County cancelled what had been a regular weekly press conference concerning COVID-19 in the county. We talked with Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan on Friday afternoon to get a more current update, on topics including the newest order, what is essential business and how is enforcement happening, what outdoor activities are permitted, the current state of county testing and preparations at medical facilities, concerns about community spread, tourism, and road closures, how essential workers can protect themselves, and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Our live interview with Mendocino County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Doohan is now over, the video will post shortly at mendovoice.com. The video begins sideways but quickly flips right side up. We are still working out the kinks in our remote live video interview set up so thanks for your patience! We’ll continue to bring you regular updates with county officials to get your #covid-19 questions answered: Ad Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Friday, March 27, 2020

