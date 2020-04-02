Letter to the editor: Today is Census Day, and it’s easier than ever to fill it out

MENDOCINO Co., 4/1/20 — Today is officially “census day” across the country, and by now you should have received something in your mailbox or post office box with instructions about how to fill it out. A wide array of local services, including many vital medical and emergency services, depend on funding that is based on census counts, and in the past many Mendocino County residents have not filled them out — which means the county hasn’t gotten it’s appropriate share of funding. This year, filling out the census is easier than ever, and it’s also private, super quick, and makes a big difference for essential services that we all rely on. Having a high response rate will determine Mendocino County’s share of funding for the next decade, so it has a big impact.
Here’s a letter from Megan Barber Allende, CEO of the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, about Census Day. You can fill out the census in the same amount of time it takes to read this article — give it a try here! You can also call in at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).
|Amid the pandemic it is easy to feel like all our usual schedules are out the window. But today is still a very important day, and we are calling on you to help spread the word to your networks. Today is Census Day!
Why is Census Day so important? Because the data gathered from this census will dictate the amount of federal funding that will come to our county for the next ten years. For every individual that is counted, it translates to $20,000 over ten years. So, if we miss a family of four, that is $80,000 our county will not receive for critical infrastructure needs including our roads, our schools, senior housing, fire fighters, and more. Each and every one of these things is important for our community, and all we ask of you is to take five minutes to visit www.my2020census.gov and complete the census.
Like so many, I procrastinated on completing the census. I didn’t know where I put my mailer card, I wasn’t sure how long it would take, I just couldn’t seem to find those extra minutes to sort it out. So yesterday, I sat down at my computer and went to www.my2020census.gov. Without my mailer card I was easily able to enter my home address instead. There were only a few questions: the names of who lives in my home, their birth dates, and our ethnic heritage. That was it! Five minutes and I was done.
Now it is your turn, we are asking everyone to please take five minutes and head over to www.my2020census.gov and complete your census. There is no better, faster, or easier fundraiser than to simply complete the census (and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same).
|The 2020 Census is now happening at: My2020Census.gov
You can complete the census:
online—My2020census.gov
by phone—1-844-330-2020
with a traditional paper form
Every person in your household should be counted, regardless of age, citizenship, or immigration status.
|Please share this with your network, and encourage your friends, family, and coworkers to complete their census today so we can ensure a complete count!–To learn more about the 2020 Census in Mendocino County visit: www.mendocounts.org