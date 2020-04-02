Letter to the editor: Today is Census Day, and it’s easier than ever to fill it out

Amid the pandemic it is easy to feel like all our usual schedules are out the window. But today is still a very important day, and we are calling on you to help spread the word to your networks. Today is Census Day!



Why is Census Day so important? Because the data gathered from this census will dictate the amount of federal funding that will come to our county for the next ten years. For every individual that is counted, it translates to $20,000 over ten years. So, if we miss a family of four, that is $80,000 our county will not receive for critical infrastructure needs including our roads, our schools, senior housing, fire fighters, and more. Each and every one of these things is important for our community, and all we ask of you is to take five minutes to visit www.my2020census.gov and complete the census.



Like so many, I procrastinated on completing the census. I didn’t know where I put my mailer card, I wasn’t sure how long it would take, I just couldn’t seem to find those extra minutes to sort it out. So yesterday, I sat down at my computer and went to www.my2020census.gov. Without my mailer card I was easily able to enter my home address instead. There were only a few questions: the names of who lives in my home, their birth dates, and our ethnic heritage. That was it! Five minutes and I was done.



Now it is your turn, we are asking everyone to please take five minutes and head over to www.my2020census.gov and complete your census. There is no better, faster, or easier fundraiser than to simply complete the census (and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same).

