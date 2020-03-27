Mendocino County provides testing update for March 27 — 177 tests conducted, two positive results

MENDOCINO Co., 3/27/20 — Mendocino County has released another update on tests results as of 9 a.m. on March 27: 177 tests reported for COVID-19, with so far only two are confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus; there have been 136 negative tests results and another 39 test results are still pending.

Mendocino County has begun to publicly release testing results more regularly this week, although public health officials have emphasized that they do not necessarily have the total number of commercial tests conducted, that testing availability remains limited, and that the results have been changing hourly. All positive test results are required to be reported to public health officials, but commercial facilities are not required to report negative test results. The number of tests being conducted by the county’s public health department, which is announcing the results, is very limited — most people requesting testing are directed to commercial medical facilities as the county’s public health department does not operate its own clinic or lab.

Coronavirus results are sent to labs out of the county, and the turnaround time for tests results remains variable — officials report labs are backed up due to processing a volume of tests statewide. In Mendocino County, public health officials and staff at medical facilities have emphasized that testing remains limited and certain people, including health care workers and people working or residing in elder care facilities, will be prioritized.