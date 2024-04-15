The Mendocino Setlist: April 15-21 (updated 2:32 p.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 4/15/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, April 15
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, April 16
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, April 17
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
The Harmony Keepers – Musical duo Anita Blu and Kate Black perform folk covers and originals. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a start at open mic night. All ages, 7 p.m., free, Medium Art Gallery, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, April 18
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
June Star – Baltimore-based American roots-rock band June Star performs. 21 and over, 5 to 6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), , Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas – Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas return to the Mendocino Coast for a KZYX benefit concert. The duo perform cutting-edge fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music. All ages, 7-9:30 p.m., Little River Inn, 7901 CA-1, Little River, buy tickets here.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Friday, April 19
Redbud – Redbud performs original rock, reggae, blues, punk, psychedelic rock and more. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. All ages, 6:30-10:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover, Diggers, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.
Jimbo Scott Duo – Jimbo Scott, accompanied by his bass player Andy Merritt, bring traditions of Tennessee country, bluegrass and Oakland Soul to Mendocino. All ages, 9-11 p.m., $20, the Waiting Room, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Seleccion Humilde – Mexican regional band Seleccion Humilde headlines a night of music. Clave Silva and Banda La Amerikna also perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, buy tickets here.
Saturday, April 20
Earth Day Celebration – Celebrate Earth Day with live music from Blue Luke, Soul Circus and the Marjo Wilson Trio. All ages, 11 a.m.-sunset, rain or shine, free, the Walnut Grove, 23925 Howard St., Covelo.
Earth Day Festival – Join the community in Fort Bragg for Earth Day. Performers include 2nd Hand Grass featuring Gene Parsons, Gwyneth Moreland & Morgan Daniel of Foxglove, Seaside String Sisters and Boomdrums. All ages, 12-4 p.m., free, Fort Bragg High School, 300 Dana St., Fort Bragg, learn more here.
Bryn & Blue Souls – The band Bryn & Blue Souls performs at the Almost Fringe Festival. All ages, 1 p.m., free, Think Visual, 240 Main St, Point Arena.
Buckridge Racket Club – Local rock & roll band Buckridge Racket Club performs as part of the Almost Fringe Festival. All ages, 3-5 p.m., free, Arena Cove, Point Arena.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194
Garcia River Casino 13th Anniversary Party – Celebrate the 13th anniversary of the casino with live performances by John Paul Hodge, the Richie Blue Band and Clave Silva. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover, Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Holly Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300), learn more here.
Magnolia – The group Magnolia performs. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987.
Tony Roach – Musician Tony Roach performs bluesy jazz standards with mellow guitar tones paired with crisp vocals every third Friday. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
LOAM – Celebrate 4/20 with an evening of music and cannabis. DJs soupANDsalad and BeetRoots perform. 21 and over, 6-10 p.m., no cover, the Well, 45004 Albion St., Mendocino.
Los Guys – Ukiah-based acoustic trio Los Guys perform blues and rock. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194
Time Travelers – Cover band the Time Travelers perform. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Sunday, April 21
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Elena Casanova – Pianist Elena Casanova performs pieces inspired by her Cuban heritage. She will be joined by various performers, including members of the opera theater Cantabile, the piano quartet Eloquence Ensemble, choreographer and dancer Paloma Victoria Rodriguez Irizarry and artist Adrian Casanova. All ages, 2 p.m., $35, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, buy tickets here.
Steve Porter – Musician Steve Porter performs. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987.
Cayanan Duo Ensemble – Longtime friends and chamber partners Alison Lee, piano, and William Cayanan, cello, from the Bay Area present a program of “B’s and Beyond”, playing works by L. van Beethoven, J. Brahms, W. Bolcom, and more. The duo is excited to perform pieces spanning the long partnership of cello and piano chamber music. All ages, 3 p.m., $25, Preston Hall, 44867 Main St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Willits Daily Bread Benefit Concert with the Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. The band will perform with proceeds benefiting Willits Daily Bread. All ages, 3-5 p.m., donations, St. Francis in the Redwood Episcopal Church, 66 E. Commercial St., Willits.
