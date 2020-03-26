Mendocino coronavirus testing numbers for March 25; still only 2 positive tests

MENDOCINO Co., 3/25/20 — Here is a quick update on the number of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in Mendocino County, and their results.
It should be noted that the public health department conducts the minority of tests, and that most are conducted by commercial labs at the behest of clinics. Those commercial labs are not required to report the number of negative tests, or tests conducted — they are, however, mandated to report when a test has returned positive. As such the total number of tests may be somewhat inaccurate, but the number of positive tests is correct.
In Mendocino County there have been:
- Total Tests: 156
- Total Positive Cases: 2
- Negative Tests: 117
- Pending: 37
And here is the tweet announcing the tally:
So I live in Willits California at Creekside Campground and I’m 68 can I get tested for the Coronavirus if I ask my clinic 2 I’m not sick but I want to be tested or should I just leave it alone stay at home I do drive a lot to the stores I do give people rides I wear a mask I wear gloves what do you think should I be tested and can I be and where