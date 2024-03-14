Mendocino Flavors: Pi Day specials; restaurant openings and anniversaries; new ice cream shop coming to Ukiah and more

MENDOCINO Co., 3/14/24 — Happy Pi Day! Today, March 14, the world celebrates the mathematical constant π (pi) by enjoying a slice of pie or pizza (or both!). If you’re looking to celebrate, or just want an excuse to eat a slice of either delicacy, a few Mendocino County establishments are offering specials:

Schat’s Bakery in Ukiah is selling whole fruit pies for $21.86 (usually $25).



Both Slam Dunk Pizza locations in Willits and Ukiah are offering two specials: from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. buy a mini pizza and get a second for $3.14 and from 5-9 p.m. buy a large regularly priced pizza and get a second for $23.14.



In Willits, Kemmy’s Pies is offering a 3.14% discount on all pie purchases.

On an unrelated note, I had bloody marys on the brain this week after attending the Battle of the Bloody Marys at the Little River Inn this past weekend. Congratulations to the Milano, Flow Restaurant and HarborView Bistro & Bar for winning awards. Check out my coverage about the event here.

Don’t forget that Dungeness crab is still in season. Get out and support your local fishermen and buy local crab to treat yourself, your friends, family, or your favorite food writer. If you’re looking for St. Patrick’s Day food and fun, be sure to check out my round-up here.

The bacon cheeseburger at the Elk House. (Courtesy photo)

Elk House opens March 15 in Elk The long-awaited revamp of the old Bridget Dolan’s Pub in Elk is set to open as the Elk House on Friday, March 15. Operated by the Sacred Rock Inn, the Elk House will serve breakfast and lunch and local beer and wine. Dinner will not be served, but hungry diners are encouraged to check out the Elk House’s sister restaurant, the fine dining possible-future-Michelin-star-someday Greenwood Restaurant. Photos on the Elk House’s Instagram feature a bacon cheeseburger, waffles, a quirky deer sculpture on the wall and a renovated dining room with modern furnishings among the beautifully crafted dark wood decor of the pub. Do note, with the Elk House’s opening, the Greenwood Restaurant will cease serving breakfast and lunch also on March 15. 5910 CA-1, Elk, (707) 877-3422, follow the Elk House on Instagram here.

Big Foot Ice Cream opens March 16 in Fort Bragg A new ice cream shop, Big Foot Ice Cream, opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Depot Mall in the former Moonberry space. The menu, which is in English and Spanish, includes ice cream in cups or cones ($3-$7), frozen yogurt with optional toppings ($7), Mexican fruit bars ($6), chocolate banana bites ($5), boba tea ($7) Italian sodas with boba bites ($7), agua fresca ($5), smoothies ($7), strawberries and cream ($7) and Brewery Gulch Inn granola with fresh fruit and cream ($7.50). 401 N. Main St., Suite 301, Fort Bragg, follow Big Foot Ice Cream on Instagram here.

Trillium Cafe and Inn on March 12, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

Trillium Cafe celebrating 10 years this month The charming Trillium Cafe in Mendocino is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Owner Sandra McElroy opened the restaurant in March 2014, offering California cuisine in a cozy historic house, dog-friendly patio dining and a small inn with two rooms above the restaurant. McElroy posted on Facebook celebrating the anniversary and showing deep gratitude to her staff, who she says she “owes our success.” To celebrate, Trillium is hosting a nightly happy hour from 5-6 p.m. every Tuesday in March with $10 tapas. 10390 Kasten St., Mendocino, (707) 937-3200, trilliummendocino.com.

Slam Dunk Pizza to open ice cream shop in Ukiah The savvy folks at Slam Dunk Pizza are always exploring ways to grow their business. Their latest endeavor is Something Sweet at Slam Dunk, a soon-to-open ice cream shop located in the pizzeria’s Ukiah location. The new concept was announced in mid-February on Facebook as one of the rooms at Slam Dunk was repainted from red to white. Electrical and plumbing was installed last week. No opening date has been announced.

Little Dory Seafood Co. now offering traveling oyster bar services Point Arena-based fishmongers Little Dory Seafood Co. is now offering traveling oyster bar services. The woman-owned business will present Humboldt and/or Tomales Bay oysters at special events, all while shucking oysters in front of guests and serving the oysters alongside mignonette and cocktail sauces, lemon wedges and hot sauce. Prices vary. littledoryseafood.com

MacCallum House on November 16, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

MacCallum House launches new spring menu Chef Alan Kantor of the MacCallum House in Mendocino launched a new spring menu this month. The menu uses organic ingredients, most sourced locally. New appetizers comprise grilled artichoke with mozzarella ($14) and duck rillettes ($18). For entrees, the new offerings include saffron risotto with sugar snap peas ($32), grilled rack of lamb chops ($44) and a grilled Painted Hills filet mignon ($52) or bavette ($39). New desserts include the decadent chocolate extravaganza with devil’s food cake, a chocolate bourbon pecan truffle and chocolate cabernet cherry ice cream ($15) and a banana split ($15). Chef Kantor is also offering a five-course tasting menu for $110 per person (vegetarian option available). Dinner available seven days a week starting at 5 p.m., 45020 Albion St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6759, maccallumhouse.com.

America’s Best Restaurants filming at Marino’s Pizza and Ravioli, March 15



Marino’s Pizza and Ravioli in Ukiah will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants, a show produced by a media and marketing company that promotes small independently owned restaurants nationwide. The restaurant was nominated by customers for the promotion. Customers are invited to dine at the Italian-American restaurant while America’s Best Restaurants films its episode, to be eventually published on the media company’s website and social media. If you’ve ever watched Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, it’s a similar concept. Stop by Marino’s Pizza and Ravioli on Mar. 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for the filming. While you’re there mugging for the camera, grab a bite to eat. 142 Talmage Rd., Ukiah, (707) 468-9386, marinos-pizza.com.

Fog Eater Cafe offering vegan Indian pop-up on March 18



Mendocino’s plant-based restaurant the Fog Eater Cafe is hosting an Indian pop-up prix fixe with bhel puri salad, a thali plate with chana masala and wild nettle saag and cardamom rose custard for $45. An optional onion bhadji will be available for $10. Monday, Mar. 18, Reservations are required via (707) 397-1806 or [email protected].

Spaghetti dinner to benefit Friends of the Long Valley Library, March 23



Enjoy a spaghetti dinner to raise funds for the Friends of the Long Valley Library, which supports the programming at the Long Valley Public Library. This marks the tenth year anniversary of the group, which led the efforts to open the first library in Laytonville in April 2023. The dinner is $15 per person and includes your choice of Italian sausage marinara, vegetarian marinara or creamy pesto ravioli. Each meal includes a tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. Saturday, Mar. 23, all ages, 5-7 p.m., Harwood Hall, Laytonville, 44400 Willis Ave., Laytonville, (707) 984-8089.

Registration is open for Nelson Family Vineyards 5k Wine Run, March 23 Hopland’s Nelson Family Vineyards is hosting a 5k fun run focused around fitness and wine. The run takes place on the Nelson’s 2,000-acre property, which the family has farmed for seventy years. Runners who complete the race receive a shirt, travel wine glass, a medal that doubles as a wine coaster and a pour of wine to celebrate the end of the race. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County. The race is on Saturday, Mar. 23, and early bird enrollment is $30 through Feb. 9. Learn more here.

March register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports spay and neuter programs Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support Mendocino County Spay-Neuter Assistance Program. The organization’s mission is to “reduce animal suffering by eliminating over-population & by promoting humane treatment of animals,” by providing financial assistance to low-income individuals needing to spay or neuter their pets. Mon-Sun, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Donations needed: brown paper bags for food distribution The Fort Bragg Food Bank is in need of your new or gently used brown paper bags. These bags are for the food bank’s daily curbside food distribution and its farm stand. You can drop off the bags at the food bank Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 910 N. Franklin St. in Fort Bragg or contact them at (707) 964-9404, fortbraggfoodbank.org/ways-to-give.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook! My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Ledford House in Albion. (Courtesy photo)

Small but equally important updates In Albion…The Ledford House Restaurant is open after winter break. In Boonville…Offspring will be closed through March 21. In Fort Bragg…KW SaltWater Grill will be closed March 18-22. Service resumes March 23. In Hopland…Stock Farm is now offering a 5% discount to locals every Wednesday. In Laytonville…Good Vybz Eatz & Drinkz has expanded its menu to offer new fried options, including mozzarella sticks and onion rings. In Ukiah…Mica Restaurant & Bar is now on DoorDash. Windmills Cafe is now offering mimosa flights (4 glasses for $16). Ube gelato is back at the Nook. Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.