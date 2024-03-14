Mendocino County Featured Pets: Mo

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

Mo is available for adoption in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

UKIAH, 3/13/23 – This week’s featured pet is Mo, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Mo is a three-year-old mixed breed male.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

This guy has the sweetest face! Mo is very friendly with people, easy to handle, and walks well on leash! Mo seems to enjoy being outside — if it’s not raining! He was mellow indoors and enjoyed hangin’ in the Shelter’s Meet & Greet room, where he walked up and greeted everyone who came in! Mo will want to be a part of the family, spending as much time as he can with his new pack! And the icing on the cake?? — he also appears to be dog-friendly! Mo is three years old and a gorgeous 71 pounds.

You can read more about Mo here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

Advertisements